Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 16, 2021

Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings as the Kansas City Royals staked him to a seven-run lead before the bullpen held on for a 7-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Junis was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk while pitching into the sixth, but both runs scored with reliever Jake Newberry on the mound. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Blue Jays, including a solo blast that went an estimated 456 feet. The first place Royals are 7-4 in the American League Central.
Playing its first match in nearly three weeks, the Nebraska volleyball team showed little sign of rust in a dominant sweep of Texas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament yesterday in Omaha. The fifth-seeded Huskers trailed in only one rally during the 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 victory. They improve to 15-2 while Texas State’s season ends at 31-9. Nebraska hit .398 in the match, its highest attacking percentage of the season. With the win, they advance to an NCAA Regional for the 36th time, an NCAA record. The Huskers will take on twelfth-seeded Baylor on Sunday at 1:30 on ESPN-U. Madi Kubik paced NU with a match-high 13 kills on a season-best .407 hitting percentage. Kenzie Knuckles recorded with nine digs and a season-high-tying two aces, while Nicklin Hames dished out 43 assists while leading Nebraska to their highest hitting percentage of the season. Regional semifinals will continue on Sunday with at CHI Health Center with Nebraska playing Baylor, Wisconsin facing BYU, Kentucky battling Western Kentucky, Minnesota playing Pittsburgh, Texas battling Penn State, Washington meeting Louisville, Purdue facing Oregon, and Florida taking on Ohio State.
A jury has acquitted former Nebraska football player Katerian LeGrone of first-degree sexual assault of a 19-year-old fellow student in 2019. The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the Lancaster County jury returned the verdict yesterday. LaGrone was a redshirt freshman tight end from Atlanta when he and another Nebraska player, Andre Hunt, were accused of sexually assaulting the woman at their apartment. Prosecutors said Hunt had been in bed with the woman when LeGrone switched places with Hunt and raped her. LeGrone's attorney argued that the woman did nothing to indicate she did not consent to the sexual contact.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team participated yesterday in the North Iowa Area Community College Invite at Mason City Country Club. Iowa Central was crowned champion with a 300. They won by two strokes. The Hawks finished fifth at 309. Dylan Ellis of Des Moines Area Community College claimed medalist honors with a 69. He won by four strokes. Everette Carroll, Ty Heimes, and Carter Schnoor all shot a 77 to tie for 14th place.
The Norfolk High boys golf squad competed yesterday in the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club. Grand Island won the title with a 304, Kearney was second at 310, and the Panthers finished third with a 333 team score. Grand Island’s Henry Kosmicki won medalist honors with a 70. He won by four strokes over Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman’s 74. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein finished twelfth and 14th respectively with a 79 and 80.
The Norfolk Catholic track & field teams took part in the O’Neill Invitational. In the girls standings, O’Neill won the championship with 125.33 points and the Lady Knights were runner-up with 92. The Norfolk Catholic boys won their competition with 116 points. They won by 5.5 points. Champions for the Knights included Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200) Boys 4X100; Carly Marshall (300 H); and Jozy Piper (Discus & Shot Put).
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field squads compete in the Fremont Invitational at 12:30. In baseball, Nebraska visits University Park, Pennsylvania to play Penn State at 5:00, and Nebraska-Omaha hosts BYU at 6:00.
Local Scores: Kearney 3 Nfk High 1 (B. Socc.); Kearney 2 Nfk High 0 (G. Socc.); Lincoln SE 15 Nfk High 0; Norfolk 5 Lincoln NE 3 (HAC Bsbl Tourn.); Hawkeye CC, IA 1 NECC 0 (M. Socc.); NECC 0 Hawkeye CC, IA 0 (Tie) (W. Socc.); Georgetown 1 Creighton 0 (M. Socc.); UNO 2 BYU 1 (Bsbl).
NCAA Volleyball Tournament
No. 9 seed Ohio State def. Missouri 25-17, 25-20, 25-21: Emily Londot led the Buckeyes (16-3) with 13 kills and 10 digs, and Mac Podraza had 31 assists and three service aces.
No. 10 Oregon def. Notre Dame 25-17, 25-22, 25-13: Morgan Lewis had 13 kills on 19 swings — an attack percentage of .684 — for the Ducks (15-4).
No. 11 Louisville def. San Diego 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 29-27: Claire Chaussee had 21 kills and Tori Dilfer 41 assists as the Cardinals (15-2) — coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly — rallied after a slow start.
No. 12 Baylor def. Pepperdine 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10: Yossiana Pressley had 26 kills, and the Bears (20-6) set up a meeting with Nebraska by winning seven of the final eight points in the fifth set.
No. 6 Washington def. Dayton 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 21-25, 15-11: Madi Endsley had 20 kills, Ella May Powell had 47 assists and the Huskies (18-3) fended off the Flyers by finishing the match on a 4-0 run.
No. 7 Purdue def. High Point 26-24, 25-18, 25-19: Caitlyn Newton led the Boilermakers (15-6) with 18 kills, and Hayley Bush had 40 assists.
No. 8 Florida def. Morehead St. 25-14, 25-19, 25-19: Thayer Hall had 10 kills to lead a balanced attack for the Gators (20-3), who got nine kills apiece from Holly Carlton and Lauren Forte.
No. 1 Wisconsin def. Weber St. 25-17, 25-19, 25-15: Dana Rettke, Danielle Hart and Grace Loberg each had nine kills for the Badgers (14-0), who hit .408 for the match.
No. 2 Kentucky def. UNLV 25-16, 25-19, 25-18: Sisters Avery and Madi Skinner led the Wildcats (20-1) with 11 kills apiece, and Madison Lilley finished with 44 assists.
No. 3 Minnesota def. Georgia Tech 25-19, 25-21, 25-18: Stephanie Samedy and Adanna Rollins had 13 kills each, and Melani Shaffmaster had 32 assists and 16 digs for the Gophers (16-2).
No. 4 Texas def. Wright State 25-12, 25-16, 25-16: Logan Eggleston had 11 kills, Jhenna Gabriel had 34 assists and the Longhorns (24-1) held the Raiders to a .055 hitting percentage.
No. 5 Nebraska def. Texas State 25-18, 25-17, 25-20: Check out the story here.
No. 13 Penn State def. NC A&T 25-11, 25-19, 25-15: Three PSU players finished with nine kills.
Pittsburgh def. No. 14 Utah 25-16, 25-18, 25-19: The Panthers hit .369.
No. 16 BYU def. UCLA 26-24, 31-29, 25-17: Taylen Ballard-Nixon led the Cougars with 13 kills.
Western Kentucky def. No. 15 Washington State 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10: Lauren Matthews with 20 kills for the Hilltoppers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Seattle 4 Baltimore 2
Final Minnesota 4 Boston 3
Final Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2
Final Seattle 2 Baltimore 1
Final Texas 6 Tampa Bay 4
Final Kansas City 7 Toronto 5
Final Oakland 8 Detroit 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Atlanta 7 Miami 6
Final San Diego 8 Pittsburgh 3
Final Arizona 11 Washington 6
Final L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 5
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Milwaukee 120 Atlanta 109
Final Golden State 119 Cleveland 101
Final Phoenix 122 Sacramento 114
Final Boston 121 L.A. Lakers 113
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Rangers 4 New Jersey 0
Final Winnipeg 5 Toronto 2
Final OT Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2
Final Carolina 4 Nashville 1
Final Buffalo 5 Washington 2
Final Boston 4 N-Y Islanders 1
Final SO Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1
Final Detroit 4 Chicago 1
Final Dallas 4 Columbus 1