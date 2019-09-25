Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Washington Nationals have claimed a wild-card spot and are a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the first National League wild card after sweeping a pair from the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1 and 6-5. Anthony Rendon leads the majors with 124 RBIs after contributing a pair of sacrifice flies in the opener, helping Washington eliminate Philadelphia from playoff contention. Trea Turner's go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning carried the Nats to the sweep.
The Cleveland Indians stayed a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second American League wild card by homering four times in an 11-0 dismantling of the Chicago White Sox. Jose Ramirez hit a grand slam and a three-run homer in his first two plate appearances after missing a month with a broken hand. Roberto Perez and Oscar Mercado also went deep to back Mike Clevinger, who is 13-3 after fanning ten and allowing five hits over seven innings.
Opposite hitter Annie Drews scored 23 points to lead the United States women’s national team past Dominican Republic 25-22, 25-23, 25-9 yesterday on the eighth day of the FIVB World Cup in Japan. Team USA improves to 7-1 and remains in second place in the twelve-team round robin World Cup. Former Nebraska volleyball players Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes each started the match and former Husker Kelsey Robinson started the final set and had four kills on six attempts, and also one ace serve.
Four players are left to play for the title after the first day of matches at the 9th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club yesterday. The top seed Ed Wyatt of Lincoln will face Eric Murphy of Papillion and Fremont’s John Sajevic will take on Lincoln’s Michael Peterson in the other semifinal. Other semifinal matches are also set in the other three brackets. In the President’s Bracket, Omaha’s Skip Gist will take on Elkhorn’s David Allen in the first match, and Lincoln’s Brian Boesiger will face Lincoln’s John Fecht in the second semifinal. In the Bob Astleford Bracket, Lincoln’s Bob Roth is set to play Kearney’s Scott Maline, while Lincoln’s Stan Tafoya will play Omaha’s Hap Pocras. In the Sam Reynolds Net Bracket, North Platte’s Steve Thomalla and Waterloo’s Charlie Wurtz will square up in the first semifinal, while Belden’s Denny Morgan and Ashland’s Vince Takacs face-off in the second semifinal. The Semifinals begin at 8:00 AM today, with the Finals set to follow in the afternoon at 1:00.
Local Schedule: NECC at Kirkwood CC at Cedar Rapids, IA (VB-6:30).
Thursday Night: The Norfolk High football team is home against Omaha South at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Nfk High 27-30-25 Lincoln NE 25-28-22 (VB); Wayne 25-25-20-25 NC 22-23-25-20 (VB); LHNE 25-25-31 Howells/Dodge 16-18-29 (VB); Nfk High 2-12 Lincoln East 1-6 (SB DH); Iowa Western CC 11 NECC 0 (M. Socc.); Iowa Western CC 3 NECC 0 (W. Socc.); WSC 25-22-25-25 Augustana 22-25-12-16 (VB); Creighton 4 Tulsa 3 (2 OT) (M. Socc.); Nebraska-Omaha 1 Drake 0 (W. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Kansas City 9 Atlanta 6
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 2
Final Baltimore 11 Toronto 4
Final Tampa Bay 2 N-Y Yankees 1 (12 Innings)
Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 0
Final Boston 12 Texas 10
Final L-A Angels 3 Oakland 2
Final Houston 3 Seattle 0
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 4 Philadelphia 1 (1st game)
Final Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 2
Final Washington 6 Philadelphia 5 (2nd game)
Final Pittsburgh 9 Chi Cubs 2
Final N-Y Mets 5 Miami 4 (11 Innings)
Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 3
Final Colorado 8 San Francisco 5 (16 Innings)
Final Arizona 3 St. Louis 2 (19 Innings)
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 94 Las Vegas 90