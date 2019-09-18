Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The New York Yankees have a magic number of one to clinch their 21st playoff berth in 25 years after Luis Severino worked four innings in his season debut, an 8-0 pounding of the Los Angeles Angels. The two-time All-Star injured his shoulder while warming up before his first scheduled spring training appearance on March 5. Gleyber Torres belted a three-run homer and Didi Gregorius delivered a two-run double while New York put together a six-run fourth. After the game, the Yankees announced that Dellin Betances' season appears to be over after just eight pitches. The reliever partially tore the Achilles tendon in his left foot when he hopped on the mound after striking out Brandon Drury, the second and final batter he faced in his season debut Sunday at Toronto.
The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team welcomes second ranked Stanford to the Devaney Center for a 2018 NCAA Championship rematch tonight at 7:00. The match, which can be seen on BTN, will be the fifth all-time one versus two matchup in Husker program history. Three points is all that separated the teams in the 2018 NCAA Championship match in Minneapolis, as the Cardinal walked away with its eighth NCAA title and prevented Nebraska from winning their sixth. While Stanford returned six starters, including four AVCA All-Americans, from that team, the Huskers have had to replace two All-Americans in outside hitter Mikaela Foecke and libero Kenzie Maloney with two true freshmen. The Cardinal is 9-6 all-time against NU. Nebraska's last win over Stanford was on Aug. 29, 2008, a Husker sweep in Omaha. The Cardinal has won both matches played since then. Elsewhere on the local schedule, the Northeast Hawks volleyball team hosts Ellsworth Community College at 7:00 and the Northeast Hawks women & men’s soccer teams visit Estherville, Iowa to play Iowa Lakes Community College starting with the women’s match at 1:00.
Former Husker wrestling standouts Jordan Burroughs and James Green are set to compete in the 2019 World Wrestling Championships this week in Kazakhstan. Burroughs will compete on Friday, and is seeded second in the 74kg weight class. He has enjoyed incredible success on the international level, winning gold medals at the World Championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 in addition to earning a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Most recently, Burroughs won gold at 74kg at the Pan-American Games in August. Green, is seeded 16th in the 70kg weight class, and competes on Friday as well. A four-time All-American during his Husker wrestling career (2011-2015), Green has earned gold medals in the 70kg weight class at the 2017 Pan-American Games, 2018 Wrestling World Cup and 2018 Pan-American Games. Green also won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships. Both Burroughs and Green will be coached by Nebraska Coach Mark Manning.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad participated in the two-day Midland Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha which concluded yesterday. Doane was the champion with a 617. They won by eleven strokes. Northeast finished seventh with a score of 654. Doane’s Conor Schubring was the medalist after carding a two-day 148. The Hawks’ Matthew Kingston was runner-up at 150.
Local Schedule: Ellsworth CC at NECC (VB-7:00); NECC at Iowa Lakes CC at Estherville, IA (W&M Socc.-1:00).
Friday Night: The Lutheran High Northeast football team visits Wakefield at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Osmond entertains Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Nfk High 25-25-25 Lincoln North Star 15-19-19 (VB); NC 25-26-23-26 Hartington CC 15-24-25-24 (VB); LHNE 25-25-21-25 O’Neill 14-22-25-15 (VB); Nfk High 9-8 Kearney 1-2 (SB DH); Nfk High 7 Columbus 2 (B. Tenn. Dual); Creighton 2 Kansas City 1 (W. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 0
Final San Francisco 7 Boston 6 (15 Innings)
Final L-A Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 5
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N-Y Yankees 8 L-A Angels 0
Final Cleveland 7 Detroit 2
Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 5
Final Houston 4 Texas 1
Final Minnesota 9 Chi White Sox 8 (12 Innings)
Final Oakland 2 Kansas City 1
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
Final Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4
Final Washington 6 St. Louis 2
Final Cincinnati 4 Chi Cubs 2
Final N-Y Mets 6 Colorado 1
Final Miami 12 Arizona 6
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Connecticut 84 Los Angeles 75
Final Washington 97 Las Vegas 95