Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Newly-acquired New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed yesterday in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations, and an attorney representing the NFL veteran says the sex was consensual.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball during Milwaukee's win over the Marlins last night. Yelich did it while batting in the first inning and spent several minutes on the ground before limping off the field. The Brewers didn't say whether the reigning National League MVP might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far.
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 7-3 win at Baltimore last night to become the first team to clinch a major league playoff berth this season. Corey Seager drove in five runs with a pair of homers as the Dodgers wrapped up their seventh consecutive National League West title. Walker Buehler struck out eleven and held the Orioles to four hits over seven scoreless innings to improve to 13-3 this year.
Three-time Nebraska track and field All-American Angela Mercurio has been selected as one of 30 honorees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Mercurio was chosen to the top 30 from a pool of 148 candidates across all three NCAA divisions (including 65 NCAA Division I students). A native of Canada, Mercurio was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team selection, as well as a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Mercurio was a four-year letterwinner on the Nebraska track and field team and was a three-time second-team All-American in the triple jump. The winner will be chosen at a ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team swept Lutheran High Northeast in three sets last night at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activities Center. Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 25-21, 25-22, 26-24. Channatee Robles had twelve kills, Taylor Kautz recorded 21 set assists and 18 digs, and Mary Fennessy added eleven blocks in the win for Norfolk Catholic. Becca Gebhardt had 15 kills, Chloe Spence added 14 set assists, and Maddie Becker dug up 14 balls in the loss for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Knights improve to 5-1 while Lutheran High Northeast drops to 5-3. The Lady Eagles still lead the head-to-head matchup 12-8.
The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf team won a triangular yesterday hosted by Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Lady Knights shot 192, The Lady Trojans were second at 209, and Pierce was third with a 220. Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was the medalist with a 40. She won by seven strokes.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 5-5 to start the season after their lone win last week over Iowa Lakes on the road 3-0. This season they have beaten Cloud County of Kansas, Central of Columbus, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Williston State of North Dakota, and Iowa Lakes. Northeast returns to action tonight when they host 7-6 Southeastern of Iowa at 7:00.
The Stanton volleyball team is 4-3 on the year after a 1-2 performance at the Columbus Scotus Invite last Saturday. The Mustangs beat Pierce 2-0 and then lost to Columbus Scotus and Bishop Neumann in two sets each. This year, Stanton has beaten West Point-Beemer, Madison, Clarkson/Leigh, and Pierce while falling to Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, and Bishop Neumann. Last year, the Lady Mustangs finished third in the state in Class ‘C-2’ with a 31-2 record. Stanton returns to action on Saturday when they compete in the Boone Central/Newman Grove Invite at Albion.
Local Schedule: Southeastern CC, IA at NECC (VB-7:00).
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits St. Paul at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Pierce is on the road to play Ord at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Lincoln SE 25-25-25 Nfk High 14-22-14 (VB); Nfk High 9-1 Fremont 1-9 (SB DH); Nfk High 6 Hastings 3 (B. Tenn. Dual); NECC 6 College of St. Mary JV 0 (W. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final L-A Dodgers 7 Baltimore 3
Final Minnesota 5 Washington 0
Final Seattle 4 Cincinnati 3
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Detroit 12 N-Y Yankees 11
Final Toronto 4 Boston 3
Final Chi White Sox 7 Kansas City 3
Final Oakland 21 Houston 7
Final Tampa Bay 5 Texas 3 (11 Innings)
Final Cleveland 8 L-A Angels 0
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 5
Final N-Y Mets 3 Arizona 2
Final Milwaukee 4 Miami 3
Final Colorado 2 St. Louis 1
Final San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 4
Final San Diego 9 Chi Cubs 8 (10 Innings)