Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Ohio State is the top team in the first College Football Playoffs rankings of the season. LSU, Alabama and Penn State round out the top four as chosen by the 13-person selection committee that will release four more sets of rankings before the final one comes out on Dec. 8. The top four in the selection committee's initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff's five-year history. Defending-champion Clemson is fifth, followed by Georgia, Oregon and Utah. Oklahoma and Florida round out the top ten.
Reserve DJ McDonald scored a career-high 15 points to lead four players in double figures as UC Riverside upset Nebraska 66-47 to spoil Fred Hoiberg's coaching debut with the Cornhuskers last night. The Big West's Highlanders, who went 10-23 last season and have had one winning season since joining Division I in 2000, won for the first time over a Power Five opponent since beating California in November 2017. Cam Mack had eleven points and nine rebounds and Matej Kavas added ten points for the 0-1 Huskers, who lost a season opener at home for the first time since 1980. NU shot just 29% from the field and was 9-19 from the foul line. The 47-year-old Hoiberg, who coached Iowa State to four NCAA Tournament appearances from 2010-15, is back in the college game after three-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls.
Ty-Shon Alexander registered 19 points, hitting 5-8 from three-point range, as home-team Creighton rolled past Kennesaw State 81-55 last night in a season opener for both teams. Marcus Zegarowski hit four three-pointers and finished with 18 points, five assists, and two steals for the 1-0 Bluejays. Teammate Christian Bishop scored twelve points along with seven boards, and three blocked shots. In other Creighton news, Alexander has been named to the Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honor in college basketball. He was named Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST last month by league coaches, and a Preseason Second Team All-American by Street & Smith's.
Newcomer Trey Wade had 19 points and eleven rebounds to lead three players in double figures as home-team Wichita State defeated Nebraska-Omaha in the season opener last night 68-54. The Shockers led 31-25 at halftime. Ayo Akinwole scored 16 points with eight rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks. JT Gibson and Zach Thornhill added eleven points apiece for UNO and Matt Pile grabbed 15 rebounds. The Mavericks are 0-1 to start the season.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team has re-entered the NJCAA Division II rankings. They are 16th after winning two Region XI-B matches last weekend over Hawkeye of Iowa and North Iowa Area Community College. The 21-16 Hawks are heading back to the Division II National Tournament for the fourth year in a row. In other Northeast volleyball news, freshman Josie Sanger of Crofton was named the ICCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week. She tallied 43 digs, 13 assists and three ace-serves in the win over NIACC last Sunday. Sanger is third in the conference in digs on the season with 774. The Hawks await their seed for the national tournament, which is set for Nov. 21-23 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, W.V.
Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ second round playoff football games are held today. In Class ‘D-1’, in the east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge entertains Lutheran High Northeast at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20. Elsewhere in the east, Creighton is home versus Osceola/High Plains at 4:00. In the Class ‘D-1’ west bracket, Neligh/Oakdale visits Cambridge at 1:30, Burwell road trips for a 5:00 meeting at Elm Creek, and Fullerton hosts Dundy County/Stratton at 6:00. In the Class ‘D-2’ east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home against Lawrence/Nelson at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:40. Elsewhere in the east, Plainview entertains Johnson/Brock at 4:00, Clarkson/Leigh is on the road at Jug Brown Stadium to play Falls City Sacred Heart at 4:00, and Bloomfield hosts Hartington/Newcastle at 6:00. In other events, the Northeast Hawks men’s basketball team visits the York JV at 7:00, the Nebraska women’s basketball squad is home versus Alabama A&M at 12:00, the Nebraska volleyball team entertains Northwestern at 8:00, and the Creighton men’s soccer team is in Washington DC to play Georgetown at 1:00.
Local Schedule: NECC at York JV (MBB-7:00); Northwestern at Nebraska (VB-8:00); Alabama A&M at Nebraska (WBB-12:00); Creighton at Georgetown (M. Socc.-1:00).
Local Scores: NECC 77 Cloud County CC, KS 68 (WBB); Creighton 67 Nebraska-Omaha 54 (WBB); (13) WSC 25-25-25 (18) SW Minnesota St. 18-21-20 (VB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final OT Charlotte 122 Indiana 120
Final Boston 119 Cleveland 113
Final Atlanta 108 San Antonio 100
Final L.A. Lakers 118 Chicago 112
Final Oklahoma City 102 Orlando 94
Final Denver 109 Miami 89
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Vegas 2 Columbus 1
Final N-Y Islanders 4 Ottawa 1
Final Philadelphia 4 Carolina 1
Final Montreal 5 Boston 4
Final Toronto 3 Los Angeles 1
Final SO New Jersey 2 Winnipeg 1
Final Dallas 4 Colorado 1
Final OT Calgary 4 Arizona 3
Final Minnesota 4 Anaheim 2
Final San Jose 4 Chicago 2
Final OT St. Louis 2 Vancouver 1
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(16)Baylor 105 Cent. Arkansas 61
(5)Louisville 87 Miami 74
(12)Seton Hall 105 Wagner 71
(4)Duke 68 (3)Kansas 66
(6)Florida 74 North Florida 59
(25)VCU 72 St. Francis (Pa.) 58
(19)Xavier 76 Jacksonville 57
(7)Maryland 95 Holy Cross 71
(8)Gonzaga 95 Alabama St. 64
(14)Memphis 97 SC State 64
(13)Texas Tech 85 E. Illinois 60
(10)Villanova 97 Army 54
(24)Auburn 83 Georgia Southern 74
(15)Oregon 71 Fresno St. 57
(20)Saint Mary's (Cal) 65 Wisconsin 63
(2)Kentucky 69 (1)Michigan St. 62
(17)Utah St. 81 Montana St. 73