Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 20, 2019

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team in the league, and Anthony Davis scored 34 points during the Los Angeles Lakers' fifth straight victory, 112-107 over the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. James posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to boost the NBA-leading Lakers, who have won 12 of 13 after a perfect four-game homestand. James is fifth in NBA history with 86 triple-doubles, but the four players in front of him, Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Lakers great Magic Johnson and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, hadn't done it against 30 different teams.
The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. The selection committee's third weekly rankings had little movement in the top ten, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.
Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry has been named one of six finalists for the Pop Warner National College Football Award. The award was established in 2010, and recognizes a graduating senior who has made a real impact on the field, in the classroom and in his community. Barry is leading Nebraska in tackles for the second straight season in 2019. A year ago, he had a team-high 112 tackles and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and was Nebraska's Defensive MVP. In the classroom, the Georgia native is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and earned his bachelor's degree in ethnic studies in May of 2019.
Obi Toppin had 21 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Nebraska-Omaha 93-68 last night in Ohio. JT Gibson had 21 points, four rebounds, and three steals for the Mavericks. KJ Robinson added 13 points. The game was tied at 10-10 with 13:57 to play in the first half before Dayton went on a 21-2 run for a 31-12 lead with 4:52 remaining. UNO, which drops to 2-3 overall, plays at Washington State on Thursday.
106 KIX & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM has released its upcoming basketball broadcast schedule. Norfolk High will be covered in road games with Millard West, Columbus, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, and a doubleheader on December 7th with an opponent to be determined. Norfolk Catholic will be showcased in road contests at Omaha Gross, Pierce, O’Neill, and the two-day Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament. Lutheran High Northeast will be followed on the road at Twin River, Pender, Riverside, and the first day of the LIT Tournament in Seward. The Northeast Hawks women & men will be featured in a road doubleheader at Iowa Western and Central of Columbus along with a home twin bill versus Southeast Community College. The Norfolk High boys, Lutheran High Northeast boys, and Norfolk Catholic girls postseason games will be covered. The season will open on December 5th on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, when the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Omaha Gross. 97.5 KEXL will continue to focus on area games. The season opener will have Osmond hosting Hartington/Newcastle on December 7th.
Local Schedule: NECC at Southeast CC at Beatrice (W&M BB-5:00); Southern at Nebraska (WBB-7:00).
Local Scores: WSC 92 Concordia 72 (MBB).
