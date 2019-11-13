Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Fresh off its victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, LSU finds itself atop this week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, while fourth ranked Georgia edged fifth ranked Alabama to break into the top four.  The Crimson Tide are outside the top four for only the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era.  Second ranked Ohio State and third ranked Clemson, both coming off dominant victories to remain unbeaten, round out the top four.  Sixth ranked Oregon and seventh ranked Utah both moved up one spot from last week's initial rankings, and Minnesota's victory over Penn State vaulted the Golden Gophers nine spots to eighth.  It's the largest jump into the top ten in the College Football Playoff era and the second-biggest week-to-week jump in the rankings history.

Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league to be held in Atlanta.  The exiled former Pro Bowl quarterback posted on Twitter: "I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. “The NFL hasn't confirmed Kaepernick's workout details.  Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers.  He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.  The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid filed against the league.  Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Isaiah Livers had 22 points to lead three players in double figures and Michigan passed its first significant test under new coach Juwan Howard, beating Creighton 79-69 last night in Ann Arbor.  Zavier Simpson pumped in 17 points and nine rebounds and Jon Teske added 17 points as well.  The Bluejays, who led 41-38 at halftime, had 18 offensive rebounds to the Wolverines’ four, but that wasn't enough on a night when Michigan shot 57% from the field.  The Wolverines held Creighton to 28 points in the second half as they outscored the Bluejays 41-28.  Ty-Shon Alexander led CU with 20 points, eight boards, and three steals.  Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points and six boards.  Creighton drops to 1-1 on the season while Michigan is now 2-0.

Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball coach Darin Suckstorf has stepped down from the position and assistant coach Kenny Blank has been named the head coach.  Blank was an assistant for the program last year and is a 2013 Lutheran High Northeast graduate.  He played in the state tournament twice and the state championship game in 2012.  Suckstorf was the boys basketball coach for five years and led the team to a 13-9 finish last season.  He went 76-41 and recorded a third place finish in Class ‘D-1’ in 2016-17.  Suckstorf will remain as Athletic Director and Football coach.

The 16th ranked 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball team is heading back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament for the fourth consecutive year and will be the seven-seed in the tournament.  The Hawks will take on ten-seed 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan at 10:00 on Thursday, November 21st in the opening round in Charleston, West Virginia.  The Raiders have won eleven matches in a row while the Hawks have claimed three consecutive.  The winner will play either top seed 39-2 Coffeyville Community College of Kansas or 15th seeded 21-5 Montgomery Community College of Maryland later that day at 4:30.

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Nebraska volleyball team is in East Lansing to play Michigan State at 6:00.  In basketball, the Nebraska-Omaha men visit Fort Collins, Colorado to play Colorado State at 8:00, the Wayne State men host Nebraska Christian College at 7:30, the Nebraska-Omaha women are in Lawrence, Kansas to play the University of Kansas at 7:00, and the Wayne State women entertain Peru State at 5:30.

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Indiana              111    Oklahoma  City    85

      Final    Philadelphia    98    Cleveland            97

      Final    Miami                  117    Detroit                108

      Final    Chicago              120    New  York              102

      Final    Atlanta              125    Denver                  121

      Final    L.A.  Lakers      123    Phoenix                115

      Final    Utah                    119    Brooklyn              114

      Final    Sacramento        107    Portland              99

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

        Final SO    Florida              5    Boston              4

        Final SO    Montreal            3    Columbus          2

        Final OT    N-Y  Rangers      3    Pittsburgh      2

        Final SO    Arizona              3    St.  Louis        2

        Final    Colorado            4    Winnipeg          0

        Final OT    Detroit              4    Anaheim            3

        Final    Vancouver          5    Nashville        3

        Final    Los  Angeles      3    Minnesota        1

        Final    San  Jose            6    Edmonton          3

    

    

          ---

          TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL

    

        (2)Duke                  105    Cent.  Arkansas        54

        Evansville            67    (1)Kentucky              64

        (21)Xavier            63    Missouri                    58

        (22)Auburn            70    South  Alabama          69

        (8)Gonzaga            97    North  Dakota            66

        (14)Oregon            82    (13)Memphis              74

        (17)Utah  St.        97    Denver                        56

        (20)Washington    56    Mount  St.  Mary's    46

    

