Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off top ranked Duke 85-83 last night. Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for the 5-1 Lumberjacks. They became the first non-Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in nearly 20 years and the second unranked team to upset a top ranked team on its home floor in two weeks after Evansville went into Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 67-64.
Jamal Hartwell II scored a career-high 23 points and six assists to lead three players in double figures and George Mason advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic with an 85-66 win over Nebraska last night in the Cayman Islands. They led 37-28 at halftime. The Huskers were within 67-60 with 7:49 to play until the Patriots hit seven of eight shots to break open the game with an 18-4 run. Dachon Burke led four Cornhuskers in double figures with 14 points and five steals. They drop to 3-3 while George Mason improves to 7-1. Nebraska plays South Florida in the third-place game today at 4:00. In other Husker men’s basketball news, Shamiel Stevenson had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA. He will sit out the rest of this season and have two seasons of eligibility remaining starting with the 2020-21 season.
Matt Pile notched his second straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Nebraska-Omaha held off Loyola-Maryland 70-65 last night in Omaha as part of the Cayman Islands Classic. Pile led five Mavericks in double figures in the win. He sank six of ten shots and added four assists for the Mavericks. JT Gibson passed the 1,000 career point milestone, becoming the 40th 1,000-point scorer in school history. The senior finished with eleven points last night. UNO led 31-28 at halftime and improves to 5-3 on the season.
Terrence Rencher is leaving his assistant's job at San Diego to replace Preston Murphy on the Creighton staff. Bluejays coach Greg McDermott announced Rencher's hiring yesterday. Murphy, who was named last year in an FBI investigation into college basketball, resigned last week after being on paid administrative leave since March. Rencher will start his new job Thursday when the Bluejays play San Diego State in a tournament in Las Vegas. Murphy allegedly was paid a $6,000 bribe in 2017 to steer prospective pros to aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins.
The Wahoo High football team earned their sixth shutout of the season by blanking Pierce 38-0 in the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship Game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln yesterday in a geme heard on 97.5 KEXL. The Warriors’ Trevin Luben ran for 268 yards off 41 carries and five touchdowns in the win. Wahoo outgained the Bluejays in yardage 393-94. The Warriors turned two Dalton Freeman interceptions and a Brett Tinker fumble into 17 points in the first half. Wahoo led 10-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at halftime. The Warriors’ Grant Kolterman had 14 tackles while teammate Kole Bordovsky collected ten stops. Pierce’ Garret Meier had twelve tackles and Tinker finished with ten. The 13-0 Warriors earned their first football championship while the 12-1 Bluejays are the runner-up for the sixth time in school history.
The Oakland/Craig football team recorded their fifth shutout of the season by whitewashing Sutton 19-0 in the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship Game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln yesterday. The Knights’ Jaron Meyer ran for 93 yards off 13 carries and a touchdown in the win. Oakland/Craig grounded out 292 of their 295 yards of total offense. They outgained the Mustangs in yardage 295-154. The Knights led 6-0 at halftime and 12-0 after three quarters. OC’s Caden Nelson had ten tackles and the team had eight tackles for loss. The 13-0 Knights earned their first football championship since 1995 while 10-2 Sutton are the runner-up for the third time in school history.
The Nebraska wrestling team is ranked second in the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll released yesterday, which ties the highest ranking in school history and marks the first time the program has occupied the second spot since February 2008. The Huskers began the season at fifth and moved up to third last week. The Big Red proceeded to defeat Wyoming 28-7 at home on Friday and top Northern Iowa 23-19 on Sunday on the road. Nebraska, who is 4-0 in duals, returns to action Dec. 6-7 when they head to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational.
Wayne State placed 53 student-athletes to the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Fall All-Academic Teams. The Wayne State football team had the most selections for the Wildcats with 15 followed by women’s soccer at 13 and volleyball with eleven. The men’s cross country and women’s cross country each had seven honorees. Among the honorees from cross country include Columbus’ Nathan Hiemer; Wakefield’s Josephine Peitz; Newcastle’s Allie Rosener; & Wayne’s Andrea Torres. Honored from the football team were Stuart’s Conner Paxton; Wayne’s Mason Lee; & O’Neill’s Alex Thramer. Volleyball honorees included Lindsay’s Tarrin Beller; Pierce’ Jaci Brahmer; West Point’s Maddie Knobbe; & Wisner’s Lauren Jacobsen. Named to the All-Academic Team from soccer were Columbus’ Rachel Grisham.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Trevor Pfeifer of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis football team. In last Monday’s 70-16 Championship Game win over Pleasanton, he ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 78 yards and three more scores. Defensively, Pfeifer recorded three interceptions. He was nominated by Coach Eric Kessler. Congratulations to Trevor Pfeifer of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: WSC at Nebraska-Kearney (MBB-Ppd); Mt. Marty at WSC (WBB-Ppd. To Dec 18).
State Championship Football Scoreboard: Wahoo 38 Pierce 0 (C-1); Oakland/Craig 19 Sutton 0 (C-2); Bellevue West 35 Omaha Westside 0 (A).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final L.A. Clippers 114 Dallas 99
Final Denver 117 Washington 104
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 8 Montreal 1
Final Minnesota 3 New Jersey 2
Final Chicago 3 Dallas 0
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stephen F. Austin 85 (1)Duke 83
(3)Michigan St. 93 Georgia 85
(4)Kansas 71 BYU 56
(18)Auburn 79 Richmond 65
(21)Colorado 71 Clemson 67