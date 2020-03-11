Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 23 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 28 seconds to play to send the Brooklyn Nets past the Los Angeles Lakers, 104-102. LeBron James had 29 points, twelve rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who had a chance to get their fifth straight win until Anthony Davis missed a wide-open three-pointer at the buzzer. The Lakers drop to 49-14 while the Nets improve to 30-34.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska guards Dachon Burke and Cam Mack will not play in the Big Ten Tournament. Burke said he wouldn't be playing yesterday on Twitter, and thanked NU Athletic Director Bill Moos and the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at Nebraska. According to Burke, he and Mack were suspended indefinitely after missing curfew on Friday night. Hoiberg sent Burke and Mack home Saturday morning. The statement calls into question Burke’s future with Nebraska. The junior could graduate and transfer. Burke came to Nebraska in 2018, recruited by former Nebraska coach Tim Miles. If Burke does not come back, that opens another open scholarship for Nebraska for the 2020 recruiting class. Mack, a 6’2 sophomore, has appeared in 28 games this season, and averages 11.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Burke averages 12.2 points. Hoiberg announced that Husker football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral have been added to the basketball program. Both players will be available for tonight's first-round game in Indianapolis against Indiana at 8:20.
Creighton basketball’s Greg McDermott and Ty-Shon Alexander have been honored by the United States Basketball Writers Association. McDermott was recognized as the District VI Coach of the Year, while Alexander has been chosen as an All-District VI selection for the second straight season. Also, Marcus Zegarowski has been named a Second Team All-American by NBC Sports. Ranked seventh nationally, 24-7 Creighton opens play at the BIG EAST Tournament on Thursday at 11:00 when it faces either Georgetown or St. John's.
Central Connecticut State's baseball team has declined to travel to Omaha to play Creighton this weekend because of concerns about the coronavirus. The three-game series was supposed to be played Friday through Sunday. Central Connecticut State's athletic department says team schedules are being adjusted. Connecticut had several confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team finished second at the Bethany College Spring Invite at Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson, Kansas. The event saw only nine holes played on Monday and 27 yesterday. Garden City Community College of Kansas was the champion after shooting a (+26) 586. The Hawks carded a (+43) 603 to finish second. Garden City’s Oliwer Toiminen was the medalist after shooting a 140. He won by three strokes. Northeast’s Matthew Kingston shot 146 to place third, Ty Heimes finished fifth after a 148, and John LaPour settled for eighth after shooting a 151.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Nebraska men’s basketball team faces Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis, Indiana at approximately 8:20. In baseball, Nebraska hosts Northern Colorado at 1:35, Creighton visits Minneapolis to play the University of Minnesota at 6:00, and Wayne State takes on Ashland of Ohio at Auburndale, Florida at 4:30.
Thursday: The Boys State Basketball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln and we have five games. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD takes on Doniphan/Trumbull at 7:00 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. In Class ‘D-1’, in games that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge battles Paxton at 10:45, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Fullerton at 2:00, and Osmond tangles with Southern Valley at 3:45. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis plays Randolph at 9:00 AM on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Nebraska 1 Northern Colorado 0 (Bsbl); Minnesota 5 Creighton 3 (Bsbl); WSC 8 Northern State 0 (Bsbl).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Boston 114 Indiana 111
Final Washington 122 New York 115
Final Houston 117 Minnesota 111
Final Chicago 108 Cleveland 103
Final San Antonio 119 Dallas 109
Final Orlando 120 Memphis 115
Final Portland 121 Phoenix 105
Final L.A. Clippers 131 Golden State 107
Final Brooklyn 104 L.A. Lakers 102
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 2 Philadelphia 0
Final Pittsburgh 5 New Jersey 2
Final Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 1
Final Nashville 4 Montreal 2
Final Carolina 5 Detroit 2
Final N-Y Rangers 4 Dallas 2
Final Anaheim 5 Ottawa 2
Final SO Vancouver 5 N-Y Islanders 4
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (2)Gonzaga 84 Saint Mary's (Cal) 66