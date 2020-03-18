Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Tom Brady has indicated that he’s played his final game for the New England Patriots, and his representatives are in serious contract discussions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady posted on social media yesterday that “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he’s led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.
Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA. The Nets did not name the players yesterday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them to The Athletic, saying: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this.”
The University of Nebraska has canceled the Red-White Spring Game on April 18 out of concern for public health and safety of fans, student-athletes and staff. NU has sold out Memorial Stadium the past two years for the spring scrimmage. While ticket sales have lagged far behind that pace so far in 2020, the Huskers still had more than 62,000 tickets sold as of early last week. Head coach Scott Frost's team completed just two of its 15 allowed spring practices before action was halted last week.
The Nebraska volleyball spring match, scheduled for April 25 against Northern Colorado in Grand Island, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 public health threat. The NCAA and Big Ten Conference previously announced that all spring NCAA Championships have been canceled, and the Big Ten has canceled all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions.
Creighton men's basketball sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named a Third Team All-American by Stadium. It's the second All-America honor in the last week for Zegarowski, who also garnered Second Team All-American by NBC Sports. A Massachusetts native, Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for Creighton in the recently-completed 2019-20 campaign. He shot 49% from the field and 42% from three-point range. Zegarowski ranked third in the BIG EAST in assists per game (5.1), third in three-point percentage (.424), fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.95), sixth in three-pointers made per game (2.42), sixth in points per game (16.1), sixth in minutes per game (34.6) and 11th in field goal percentage (.488). The point guard was also named to the All BIG EAST Second Team. Creighton finished the season 24-7 and earned a share of its first BIG EAST regular-season title.
Northeast Hawk Matthew Kingston was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DII Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week yesterday after taking third-place at the Bethany College Spring Invite last Tuesday at the Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson, Kansas. Kingston shot a first round 75, before shooting a 71 in the second round. The Hawks played nine holes last Monday due to weather and finished the remaining 27 holes the next day. Kingston was the leader of a Northeast team that was projected by the coaches in the ICCAC Spring Preview to finish third at the Regional Tournament.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!