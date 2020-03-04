Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Caris LeVert pumped in a season-high 51 points and the Brooklyn Nets halted a four-game losing streak by outlasting the Celtics, 129-120 in overtime at Boston. Brooklyn erupted for 51 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-point hole before outscoring the Celtics, 11-2 in overtime. Jaylen Brown finished with a team-high 22 points and Kemba Walker had 21 for the Celts, who fell 1 ½ games behind the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors.
Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach with a 104-103 victory at Charlotte. San Antonio longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team. Bryn Forbes added 15 points for the Spurs, who trailed by 17 in the first half.
Chicago State University said its men's basketball team will not travel for two regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference games this week and its women's team will not host two games, citing the spread of the coronavirus. The school said in a statement that it was making the move with the “health and well-being of the campus community in mind.” The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States. Chicago State said it is also evaluating whether to attend next week's WAC tournament in Las Vegas. The school said it would make a decision about participation later this week. The school also said it is reviewing travel plans for intercollegiate sports teams.
Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander was announced yesterday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of five finalists on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. The annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. This year marks the third time in the last four years that Creighton has had a finalist for the Jerry West Award, joining Marcus Foster in 2017 and 2018. A junior from North Carolina, Alexander leads Creighton in scoring (16.9) while also averaging 5.1 rebounds per contest. He tops the Bluejays with three double-doubles and is shooting 87% from the foul line and 40% from three-point range. The winner of the award will be announced on April 10.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Creighton men’s basketball team hosts Georgetown at 7:00, the Creighton baseball team is in Lawrence, Kansas to play the University of Kansas at 2:00, the Northeast Hawks baseball teams visits McCook Community College for a 2:00 doubleheader, and the Northeast Hawks softball team is at the Concordia JV in Seward in a 5:00 twin bill.
Thursday: The Girls State Basketball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln and we have four games. In Class ‘D-1’, Hartington Cedar Catholic takes on Weeping Water at 9:00 AM. Pregame coverage at 8:40 on 97.5 KEXL. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig faces Clarkson/Leigh at 2:00. Pregame coverage at 1:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX. Crofton battles BRLD at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX. Also, in Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis meets Sterling at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL.
BBB District Finals: Laurel/Concord/Coleridge 63 Anselmo/Merna 37; Osmond 63 McCool Junction 33; Fullerton 63 West Holt 60 (D-1); O’Neill St. Mary’s 74 Hyannis 42 (D-2); Adams Central 61 O’Neill 22 (C-1)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final San Antonio 104 Charlotte 103
Final OT Brooklyn 129 Boston 120
Final Minnesota 139 New Orleans 134
Final L.A. Clippers 109 Oklahoma City 94
Final Golden State 116 Denver 100
Final Toronto 123 Phoenix 114
Final Sacramento 133 Washington 126
Final L.A. Lakers 120 Philadelphia 107
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 3 N-Y Rangers 1
Final Montreal 6 N-Y Islanders 2
Final Pittsburgh 7 Ottawa 3
Final Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1
Final Winnipeg 3 Buffalo 1
Final Minnesota 3 Nashville 1
Final Chicago 6 Anaheim 2
Final OT Edmonton 2 Dallas 1
Final Vegas 3 New Jersey 0
Final San Jose 5 Toronto 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final Tennessee 81 (6)Kentucky 73
Final Rutgers 78 (9)Maryland 67
Final (16)Michigan St. 79 (20)Penn St. 71
Final Purdue 77 (18)Iowa 68