Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, with Jeter falling one vote short of being the second unanimous selection. Jeter won five World Series while batting .310 with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs in a 20-year career spent entirely with the New York Yankees. Walker spent 17 seasons in the majors, hitting .313 with 383 home runs and 1,311 RBIs for the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.
Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool. The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near mid-court and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks' big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.
The Nebraska men’s basketball team dropped an 82-68 decision last night in Madison, Wisconsin to the Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers’ Brad Davison led four players in double figures in a balanced attack with 14 points and six rebounds. Teammate D’Mitrik Trice had a double-double with eleven points, ten boards, seven assists, and three steals. The Huskers’ Dachon Burke led four players in double figures with 20 points and eight rebounds. Wisconsin led 39-38 at halftime and outscored Nebraska 43-30 in the second half. The Badgers are now 12-7 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten while the Huskers drop to 7-12 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Northeast Hawks men host Indian Hills of Iowa at 7:00, the Creighton men are in Chicago, Illinois to play DePaul at 8:00, and the Nebraska women entertains Purdue at 7:00.
Thursday Evening: The Battle Creek girls & boys basketball teams host Laurel/Concord/Coleridge starting with the girls game at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Lincoln North Star 60 Nfk High 51 (BBB); Nfk High 41 Lincoln North Star 39 (GBB); Pierce 58 NC 55 (BBB); Pierce 38 NC 34 (GBB); LHNE 46 Walthill 39 (BBB); LHNE 66 Walthill 27 (GBB); NECC 87 Midland JV 79 (WBB).
