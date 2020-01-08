Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to their sixth straight win as LeBron James poured in 31 points and Kyle Kuzma added 16 off the bench in a 117-87 blowout over the New York Knicks. The Lakers finished the game without forward Anthony Davis, who suffered a lower back injury in the third quarter. He bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court. The six-time All-Star got hurt when he tried to block the shot of New York's Julius Randle and fell awkwardly. Davis' agent says X-rays on player's back were negative and that Davis is feeling sore.
Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back three-pointers to give Villanova the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the 16th ranked Wildcats ended a six-game Big East road losing streak with a 64-59 win over Creighton in Omaha. Villanova ended the Bluejays’ 15-game home win streak and denied coach Greg McDermott his 500th career win. Creighton has lost two in a row, both to ranked opponents. Gillespie led three players in double figures for the Wildcats with 24 points and seven rebounds. The Bluejays were led by Christian Bishop’s 16 points and nine boards. Creighton, who led 33-25 at halftime, drops to 12-4 overall and 1-2 in the BIG EAST. Villanova, who outscored the Bluejays in the second half 39-26, is now 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 17 points with nine rebounds and two steals to lead four players in double figures and Nebraska turned back a second-half Iowa comeback to down the Hawkeyes 76-70 in Lincoln last night. The Huskers led by seven points at the half 38-31, but saw Iowa come back to take its only lead of the game on Joe Wieskamp's three-pointer that made the score 51-50 with 12:40 remaining. The Big Red however were able to outscore the Hawkeyes 26-19 the rest of the way. Nebraska’s Cam Mack recorded a double-double with 15 points and ten assists. Wieskamp’s 21 points and seven rebounds led three players in double figures for Iowa. Nebraska improves to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten while the Hawkeyes drop to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska running back Maurice Washington's name is in the transfer portal. Washington, a sophomore, was dismissed from the NU program on Friday after a tumultuous two seasons in Lincoln. He continues to face two charges, including a felony, in a California court and is next due to appear at the end of this week. Entering his name into the transfer portal was the next procedural step for Washington if he hopes to play college football again down the line. He appeared in seven games in 2019 for Nebraska and was suspended for the first half of two of them. Washington never returned to team activities before being dismissed earlier this month. In other Husker football news, Nebraska's 2020 Red-White Spring Game is set for April 18 at Memorial Stadium. The game has sold out each of the past two seasons.
Wayne State football coach John McMenamin has announced several hirings to his staff for the 2020 season. Logan Masters returns to Wayne State and will serve as offensive coordinator, current Wildcat assistant coach Scott McLaughlin has been named defensive coordinator, Austin Flyger is the new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach while Quincy Griffith is the new offensive line coach at Wayne State. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division. McMenamin replaced the retired Dan McLaughlin as head coach after the season.
Local Schedule: Central CC at NECC (W&M BB-5:00); Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota at Grand Forks, ND (MBB-7:00).
Thursday Evening: The Pierce basketball teams visit David City Aquinas starting with the girls contest at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NC 57 Humphrey St. Francis 54 (GBB); Logan View 57 NC 15 (WR Dual).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Detroit 115 Cleveland 113
Final Portland 101 Toronto 99
Final OT Oklahoma City 111 Brooklyn 103
Final Memphis 119 Minnesota 112
Final Sacramento 114 Phoenix 103
Final L.A. Lakers 117 New York 87
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Carolina 5 Philadelphia 4
Final Arizona 5 Florida 2
Final OT N-Y Islanders 4 New Jersey 3
Final Tampa Bay 9 Vancouver 2
Final Washington 6 Ottawa 1
Final Detroit 4 Montreal 3
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Colorado 3
Final Boston 6 Nashville 2
Final St. Louis 3 San Jose 2
Final Calgary 2 Chicago 1
Final Columbus 4 Anaheim 3
Final Pittsburgh 4 Vegas 3
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(4)Baylor 57 (22)Texas Tech 52
(12)Maryland 67 (11)Ohio St. 55
(13)Louisville 74 Miami 58
(14)Kentucky 78 Georgia 69
(16)Villanova 64 Creighton 59
Boston College 60 (18)Virginia 53
Rutgers 72 (20)Penn St. 61