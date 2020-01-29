Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing one of his jersey numbers.  Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are showing their respect by no longer doing so.  Boston’s Kemba Walker is considering such a change.  And coaches around the league left their snazzy leather shoes in the office last night, wearing Bryant’s signature sneakers instead.  The games are going on.  So, too, is the grief after the fiery helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday that took the life of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died.  He was 58.  The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements.  There was no word on the timing of Doleman's death, but he had surgery in January 2018 to remove a brain tumor and Baker said he passed away “after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer."

Eli Brooks scored 20 points with nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and a short-handed Michigan pulled away in the middle of the second half for a 79-68 win over Nebraska.  The Wolverines ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 2014-15, and won on the road for the first time this season.  They did it without two starters.  Senior captain and national assists leader Zavier Simpson was suspended for violating team rules and Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely after aggravating a groin injury against Illinois.  Cam Mack made a season-high five three-pointers and led the Huskers with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.  Mack led three players in double figures for NU, who’ve now lost six games in a row.  Michigan, who led at halftime 40-35, improves to 12-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-14 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

The Mid State Conference Tournament basketball brackets have been released with the tournaments to start on Saturday.  In the boys competition, Crofton will host Boone Central/Newman Grove in the opening round on Saturday at 4:00.  The winner will visit Battle Creek in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 6:15.  The other quarterfinal contest at Battle Creek that night will have Pierce facing West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:45.  In other quarterfinal boys games hosted by Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday has Norfolk Catholic meeting Wayne at 6:15 and Hartington Cedar Catholic entertains O’Neill at 7:45.  The tournament will continue on Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th.  In the girls bracket, in a game at Newman Grove, Boone Central/Newman Grove hosts Wayne on Saturday at 2:00.  The winner will visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Monday in a quarterfinal game at 6:15.  The other quarterfinal contest at that site that night will be Norfolk Catholic battling O’Neill at 7:45.  In other quarterfinal girls games hosted by Crofton on Monday night, Battle Creek tangles with Pierce at 6:15 and Crofton entertains Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45.  The tournament will continue on Thursday, February 6th and Saturday, February 8th.

Local Schedule:  NECC at Iowa Western CC at Council Bluffs, IA (W&M BB-5:00); South Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha (WBB-7:00).

This Evening:  The Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams visit Iowa Western Community College starting with the women’s contest at 5:00.  Pregame coverage at 4:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.  

Local Scores:  LHNE 48 Crofton 47 (OT) (BBB); O’Neill 85 NC 72 (BBB); NC 67 O’Neill 63 (OT) (GBB).

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Clippers    0    L.A. Lakers    0    (Postponed)

Final    Philadelphia    115    Golden State    104

Final    Charlotte    97    New York    92

Final    Toronto    130    Atlanta    114

Final    New Orleans    125    Cleveland    111

Final    Boston    109    Miami    101

Final    Memphis    104    Denver    96

Final    Milwaukee    151    Washington    131

Final    Phoenix    133    Dallas    104

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Ottawa    5    Buffalo    2

Final SO    St. Louis    5    Calgary    4

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    Virginia    61    (5)Florida St.    56

Final    (8)Villanova    79    St. John's    59

Final    (9)Duke    79    Pittsburgh    67

Final    (16)Butler    69    Georgetown    64

Final 2OT    (17)Auburn    83    Mississippi    82

Final    (25)Rutgers    70    Purdue    63

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing one of his jersey numbers.  Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are showing their respect by no longer doing so.  Boston’s Kemba Walker is considering such a change.  And coaches around the league left t…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 28, 2020

An accident investigator looking into the helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and eight others says the pilot told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.  National Transportation Safety Board Jennife…