Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal.  Cora was the Astros' bench coach when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager.  Major League Baseball also had been investigating allegations the Red Sox had stolen signs en route to their 2018 World Series championship.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring after eight seasons, announcing in a video posted on the team's website that he feels now is the right chance to move on.  Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times.  However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68.  Kaleb Wesson had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.  Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions.  Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points with six boards to lead four players in double figures for the Huskers, who have lost two straight.  Ohio State, who led 38-25 at halftime, hadn't won since Dec. 21 and hadn't scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak.  The Buckeyes improve to 12-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Northeast Community College sophomore Emmette Page and freshman Beth Matas were both named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I Athletes of the Week after their dominant performances over Central Community College and Iowa Western Community College last week.  Page powered the Northeast men to an 89-83 win over Iowa Western.  He recorded 38 points, six assists and five rebounds.  Page is the ICCAC’s leading scorer with 23.8 points per game.  It was the fifth time this season he has scored 30 or more points.  Matas led the Northeast women in a crucial win over Iowa Western.  She tallied 17 points and eight assists in the 70-63 victory.  Against Central, Matas added 15 points and seven rebounds.  So far this season, she is averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists.

Local Schedule:  NECC at Quakerdale Prep Academy at New Providence, IA (MBB-7:00); Creighton at Georgetown at Washington DC (MBB-6:00).

Local Scores:  Columbus 40 Nfk High 26 (WR Dual); Columbus 66 NC 60 (BBB); NC 36 Columbus Scotus 22 (GBB); Howells/Dodge 64 LHNE 58 (GBB); Nfk High 97 Columbus 73 (B. SW. Dual); Nfk High 115 Columbus (G. SW. Dual).

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Atlanta                123    Phoenix              110

      Final    Utah                      118    Brooklyn            107

      Final    Memphis                121    Houston              110

      Final    Milwaukee            128    New  York            102

      Final    L.A.  Clippers    128    Cleveland          103

      Final    Dallas                  124    Golden  State    97

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Buffalo                  4    Vegas                  2

      Final    Columbus                3    Boston                0

      Final    N-Y  Islanders      8    Detroit              2

      Final    Pittsburgh            7    Minnesota          3

      Final SO    Tampa  Bay              4    Los  Angeles      3

      Final    Toronto                  7    New  Jersey        4

      Final OT    Chicago                  3    Ottawa                2

      Final    Winnipeg                4    Vancouver          0

      Final    Arizona                  6    San  Jose            3

      Final OT    Dallas                    3    Colorado            2

      Final    Edmonton                4    Nashville          2

    

    

          ---

          TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL

    

        Clemson                        79    (3)Duke              72

        (6)Kansas                    66    Oklahoma            52

        (7)San  Diego  St.      64    Fresno  St.        55

        (11)Louisville          73    Pittsburgh        68

        (12)West  Virginia    81    TCU                      49

        (13)Dayton                  79    VCU                      65

        (14)Villanova            79    DePaul                75

        Wisconsin                    56    (17)Maryland    54

        (21)Ohio  St.              80    Nebraska            68

        (23)Texas  Tech          77    Kansas  St.        63

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. 

