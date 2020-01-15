Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. Cora was the Astros' bench coach when they won the 2017 World Series and led Boston to the title the following year in his first season as manager. Major League Baseball also had been investigating allegations the Red Sox had stolen signs en route to their 2018 World Series championship.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring after eight seasons, announcing in a video posted on the team's website that he feels now is the right chance to move on. Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.
C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. Kaleb Wesson had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points with six boards to lead four players in double figures for the Huskers, who have lost two straight. Ohio State, who led 38-25 at halftime, hadn't won since Dec. 21 and hadn't scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak. The Buckeyes improve to 12-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Northeast Community College sophomore Emmette Page and freshman Beth Matas were both named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I Athletes of the Week after their dominant performances over Central Community College and Iowa Western Community College last week. Page powered the Northeast men to an 89-83 win over Iowa Western. He recorded 38 points, six assists and five rebounds. Page is the ICCAC’s leading scorer with 23.8 points per game. It was the fifth time this season he has scored 30 or more points. Matas led the Northeast women in a crucial win over Iowa Western. She tallied 17 points and eight assists in the 70-63 victory. Against Central, Matas added 15 points and seven rebounds. So far this season, she is averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists.
Local Schedule: NECC at Quakerdale Prep Academy at New Providence, IA (MBB-7:00); Creighton at Georgetown at Washington DC (MBB-6:00).
Local Scores: Columbus 40 Nfk High 26 (WR Dual); Columbus 66 NC 60 (BBB); NC 36 Columbus Scotus 22 (GBB); Howells/Dodge 64 LHNE 58 (GBB); Nfk High 97 Columbus 73 (B. SW. Dual); Nfk High 115 Columbus (G. SW. Dual).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 123 Phoenix 110
Final Utah 118 Brooklyn 107
Final Memphis 121 Houston 110
Final Milwaukee 128 New York 102
Final L.A. Clippers 128 Cleveland 103
Final Dallas 124 Golden State 97
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Buffalo 4 Vegas 2
Final Columbus 3 Boston 0
Final N-Y Islanders 8 Detroit 2
Final Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 3
Final SO Tampa Bay 4 Los Angeles 3
Final Toronto 7 New Jersey 4
Final OT Chicago 3 Ottawa 2
Final Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 0
Final Arizona 6 San Jose 3
Final OT Dallas 3 Colorado 2
Final Edmonton 4 Nashville 2
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clemson 79 (3)Duke 72
(6)Kansas 66 Oklahoma 52
(7)San Diego St. 64 Fresno St. 55
(11)Louisville 73 Pittsburgh 68
(12)West Virginia 81 TCU 49
(13)Dayton 79 VCU 65
(14)Villanova 79 DePaul 75
Wisconsin 56 (17)Maryland 54
(21)Ohio St. 80 Nebraska 68
(23)Texas Tech 77 Kansas St. 63