Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The LA Clippers are the latest NBA team to leave Philadelphia with a loss. The 76ers are a league-best 25-2 at home after Ben Simmons had 26 points, twelve rebounds and ten assists in a 110-103 victory over the Clippers. Josh Richardson furnished 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Philly earn their third straight win. Joel Embiid finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 30 points, nine assists, and two blocked shots.
The St. Louis Blues are monitoring the health of one of their veteran players. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode during a play stoppage in the first period of the Blues’ game against the Ducks in Anaheim. Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital. St. Louis’ radio announcer Chris Kerber said during an interview with the team’s flagship station that a defibrillator was used. The 36-year-old appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench before Bouwmeester was taken off the bench. Both teams then went back to their locker rooms and the game was postponed a few minutes later tied at 1-1. Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and eighth with the Blues. He was a key member of their Stanley Cup-winning team last season.
Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 points and dished out five assists and ninth ranked Maryland edged Nebraska 72-70 to extend its win streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten. The home-team Terrapins let a 14-point lead dwindle to 71-70 before Smith swatted away a shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Haanif Cheatham scored 20 points and pulled down six boards and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 points with seven rebounds for the Huskers, which has lost nine straight and is 0-9 on the road. Maryland, who led 38-25 at halftime, improves to 20-4 overall and 10-3 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference.
Northeast Hawks basketball’s Kyla Moore and baseball’s Derek Botaletto were named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and the DII Baseball Player of the Week respectively. Moore tallied 20 points and two steals against Southeast Community College last Wednesday and 17 points, six rebounds, and three steals against Marshalltown last Saturday to help the Hawks stay unbeaten at home in 2020. She is also the conference leading scorer at 16.6 points per game through 26 games. Botaletto started his sophomore season off on a high note. He went 10-21 for a .480 batting average in Northeast’s first eight games. Half of his hits went for extra bases as he had three doubles and two triples. Botaletto, a Western Illinois commit, accumulated seven runs scored and drove in three, while tallying a .581 on-base percentage.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, the Northeast Hawks visit Columbus to play Central Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:10. Elsewhere, the Creighton men are in Newark, New Jersey to play Seton Hall at 5:30 and the Nebraska-Omaha men roadtrip to Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts at 7:00.
Thursday Evening: The Creighton girls & boys basketball teams are on the road at Bloomfield at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: LHNE 69 Creighton 66 (BBB); LHNE 60 Creighton 44 (GBB); West Point GACC 67 NC 60 (BBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 126 Chicago 114
Final Philadelphia 110 L.A. Clippers 103
Final New Orleans 138 Portland 117
Final San Antonio 114 Oklahoma City 106
Final Houston 116 Boston 105
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis 1 Anaheim 1 (1st Period)
Final Buffalo 3 Detroit 2
Final N-Y Islanders 5 Philadelphia 3
Final Florida 5 New Jersey 3
Final OT Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 1
Final OT Toronto 3 Arizona 2
Final Minnesota 4 Vegas 0
Final N-Y Rangers 4 Winnipeg 1
Final Dallas 4 Carolina 1
Final Colorado 3 Ottawa 0
Final Edmonton 5 Chicago 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (4)San Diego St. 82 New Mexico 59
Final (6)Dayton 81 Rhode Island 67
Final (9)Maryland 72 Nebraska 70
Final (12)Kentucky 78 Vanderbilt 64
Final (13)Penn St. 88 Purdue 76
Final Michigan St. 70 (22)Illinois 69
Final (25)LSU 82 Missouri 78