Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The LA Clippers are the latest NBA team to leave Philadelphia with a loss.  The 76ers are a league-best 25-2 at home after Ben Simmons had 26 points, twelve rebounds and ten assists in a 110-103 victory over the Clippers.  Josh Richardson furnished 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Philly earn their third straight win.  Joel Embiid finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.  Kawhi Leonard led LA with 30 points, nine assists, and two blocked shots.

The St. Louis Blues are monitoring the health of one of their veteran players.  Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode during a play stoppage in the first period of the Blues’ game against the Ducks in Anaheim.  Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital.  St. Louis’ radio announcer Chris Kerber said during an interview with the team’s flagship station that a defibrillator was used.  The 36-year-old appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall.  Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench before Bouwmeester was taken off the bench.  Both teams then went back to their locker rooms and the game was postponed a few minutes later tied at 1-1.  Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and eighth with the Blues.  He was a key member of their Stanley Cup-winning team last season.

Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 points and dished out five assists and ninth ranked Maryland edged Nebraska 72-70 to extend its win streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten.  The home-team Terrapins let a 14-point lead dwindle to 71-70 before Smith swatted away a shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory.  Haanif Cheatham scored 20 points and pulled down six boards and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 points with seven rebounds for the Huskers, which has lost nine straight and is 0-9 on the road.  Maryland, who led 38-25 at halftime, improves to 20-4 overall and 10-3 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 7-17 overall and 2-11 in the conference.

Northeast Hawks basketball’s Kyla Moore and baseball’s Derek Botaletto were named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and the DII Baseball Player of the Week respectively.  Moore tallied 20 points and two steals against Southeast Community College last Wednesday and 17 points, six rebounds, and three steals against Marshalltown last Saturday to help the Hawks stay unbeaten at home in 2020.  She is also the conference leading scorer at 16.6 points per game through 26 games.  Botaletto started his sophomore season off on a high note.  He went 10-21 for a .480 batting average in Northeast’s first eight games.  Half of his hits went for extra bases as he had three doubles and two triples.  Botaletto, a Western Illinois commit, accumulated seven runs scored and drove in three, while tallying a .581 on-base percentage.

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, the Northeast Hawks visit Columbus to play Central Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:30.  Pregame coverage at 5:10.  Elsewhere, the Creighton men are in Newark, New Jersey to play Seton Hall at 5:30 and the Nebraska-Omaha men roadtrip to Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts at 7:00.

Local Schedule:  NECC at Central CC at Columbus (W&M BB-5:30); Creighton at Seton Hall (MBB-5:30); Nebraska-Omaha at Oral Roberts (MBB-7:00).

This Evening:  The Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams visit Central Community College in Columbus starting with the women’s contest at 5:30.  Pregame coverage at 5:10 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.  

Thursday Evening:  The Creighton girls & boys basketball teams are on the road at Bloomfield at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

Local Scores:  LHNE 69 Creighton 66 (BBB); LHNE 60 Creighton 44 (GBB); West Point GACC 67 NC 60 (BBB).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Washington    126    Chicago    114

Final    Philadelphia    110    L.A. Clippers    103

Final    New Orleans    138    Portland    117

Final    San Antonio    114    Oklahoma City    106

Final    Houston    116    Boston    105

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

    St. Louis    1    Anaheim    1    (1st Period)

Final    Buffalo    3    Detroit    2

Final    N-Y Islanders    5    Philadelphia    3

Final    Florida    5    New Jersey    3

Final OT    Tampa Bay    2    Pittsburgh    1

Final OT    Toronto    3    Arizona    2

Final    Minnesota    4    Vegas    0

Final    N-Y Rangers    4    Winnipeg    1

Final    Dallas    4    Carolina    1

Final    Colorado    3    Ottawa    0

Final    Edmonton    5    Chicago    3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (4)San Diego St.    82    New Mexico    59

Final    (6)Dayton    81    Rhode Island    67

Final    (9)Maryland    72    Nebraska    70

Final    (12)Kentucky    78    Vanderbilt    64

Final    (13)Penn St.    88    Purdue    76

Final    Michigan St.    70    (22)Illinois    69

Final    (25)LSU    82    Missouri    78

