Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein is stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported that Beilein is expected to say goodbye to staff and players today when they return from the All-Star break. The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40. The 67-year-old Beilein has struggled in his transition to the pro game after twelve successful seasons at Michigan. He signed a five-year contract in May with Cleveland. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to take Beilein's spot on an interim basis. Bickerstaff previously coached in Memphis and Houston.
Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points with five rebounds and four assists and Marcus Zegarowski added 17 points and five boards to lead 15th ranked Creighton to a 73-65 victory over 19th ranked home-team Marquette. Damien Jefferson contributed eleven points and eight rebounds for CU. The Bluejays won for the eighth time in nine games, including road victories over three ranked teams, and moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the Big East standings. Sacar Anim had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for the Golden Eagles. Markus Howard, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, added 13, all in the second half. Theo John recorded a double-double for Marquette with twelve points, ten rebounds, and two blocked shots. They drop to 17-8 overall and 7-6 in the BIG EAST while Creighton improves to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the conference.
Local Schedule: Quakerdale Prep, IA at NECC (MBB-7:00); Nebraska at Ohio St. at Columbus, OH (WBB-6:00).
Thursday-Saturday: We’ll have reports throughout each day with Mike Carnes from the State Wrestling Championships at C.H.I. Health Center Omaha on 106 KIX, 97.5 KEXL, & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Thursday Night: The Girls C-1-7 Sub-District Basketball Final at Norfolk High has Norfolk Catholic taking on Pierce at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. The Girls D-1-4 Sub-District Final in Battle Creek pits Elkhorn Valley meeting Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NC 43 Wayne 31; Pierce 34 Battle Creek 31 (GBB C-1-7 Sub-Dist. Semifinal); Howells/Dodge 65 LHNE 50 (GBB C-2-5 Sub-Dist. Semifinal).
