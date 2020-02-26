Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 26, 2020

ESPN reports the NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade today, when player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners that includes a 17-game season to the full union membership.  A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for it to go into effect this year.  After nearly four hours of meetings between player reps and members of the NFL's negotiating committee yesterday in Indianapolis, the 32 team reps spent several more hours discussing the deal.  They then gave the nod for all NFL Players Association members to make the final decision.  There was no immediate word of when that vote would occur.

Seventh-ranked Duke is suddenly struggling to beat in-state opponents.  Brandon Childress buried a go-ahead, three-pointer on the first possession of double-overtime as Wake Forest surprised the Blue Devils, 113-101.  Childress missed his first ten shots before hitting the tying three-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation.  He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Demon Deacons defeated the Blue Devils for the first time since March 2014.  Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points for Duke, who absorbed a 22-point loss at North Carolina State last week.

Creighton sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after helping Creighton to a pair of top-25 wins last week.  The Massachusetts native averaged 21 points and four rebounds in home wins over Marquette and Butler.  He is the second player in program history to be honored with National Player of the Week recognition by the USBWA, joining four-time winner Doug McDermott.  Zegarowski made 70% of his shots from the field (16-23) and shooting 88% from three-point range (7-8).

Nebraska appears poised to allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors after a measure cleared a major legislative hurdle.  The measure advanced through the first of three required votes yesterday.  It had bipartisan support in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. California last year became the first state to let college athletes use their status to make money.  Other states are considering similar measures, though the NCAA has take steps to address it on a national level.  The moves follow criticism that universities and athletic sponsors are getting rich off athletes who don't get a share of the wealth.

Five baseball and softball programs in eastern Nebraska received a total of $103,000 in grants awarded by CWS of Omaha, Inc. and the NCAA.  Three organizations whose fields were damaged by floods received $70,000.  Of that, $50,000 went to the Waterloo-Valley Recreation Association for Chris Frank Field, which was totally submerged by flooding in 2019.  The Omaha Suburban Athletic Association received $5,000 to upgrade Roanoke Park, and $15,000 went to Graves Park Forever in Wakefield. Grants of $25,000 went to Creighton University and $8,328 to Omaha's Police Athletics for Community Engagement program.

Local Schedule:  Marshalltown CC at NECC (WBB Region XI Semifinal-5:00); North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha (MBB-7:00).

Thursday Night:  The Boys Basketball C-2-5 Sub-District Final is held at Wayne as Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Wisner/Pilger at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.  Also, the D-1-3 Sub-District Final is held at Norfolk Catholic High School.  Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Howells/Dodge at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

Local Scores:  Pierce 58 NC 42; Battle Creek 57 Boone Central 54 (C-1-7 BBB Sub-Dist. Semifinals); Wisner/Pilger 53 LHNE 45 (C-2-5 BBB Sub-Dist. Semifinal); Lincoln NE 54 Nfk High 41 (A-1 GBB Dist. Semifinal).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Indiana    119    Charlotte    80

Final    Milwaukee    108    Toronto    97

Final    Oklahoma City    124    Chicago    122

Final    Denver    115    Detroit    98

Final    Boston    118    Portland    106

Final    L.A. Lakers    118    New Orleans    109

Final    Sacramento    112    Golden State    94

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    4    San Jose    2

Final    Toronto    4    Tampa Bay    3

Final    Dallas    4    Carolina    1

Final OT    Vancouver    4    Montreal    3

Final OT    N-Y Rangers    4    N-Y Islanders    3

Final    Calgary    5    Boston    2

Final SO    Washington    4    Winnipeg    3

Final    New Jersey    4    Detroit    1

Final    Minnesota    5    Columbus    4

Final    Nashville    3    Ottawa    2

Final    St. Louis    6    Chicago    5

Final    Florida    2    Arizona    1

Final OT    Anaheim    4    Edmonton    3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (2)Baylor    85    Kansas St.    66

Final    (4)Dayton    62    George Mason    55

Final    (5)San Diego St.    66    Colorado St.    60

Final 2OT    Wake Forest    113    (7)Duke    101

Final    (8)Kentucky    69    Texas A&M    60

Final    (15)Auburn    67    Mississippi    58

Final    (24)Michigan St.    78    (18)Iowa    70

Final    Oklahoma    65    (22)Texas Tech    51

