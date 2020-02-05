Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Boston Red Sox have agreed to send outfielder 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.  The Red Sox would also send away left-hander David Price in a salary dump designed to save Boston tens of millions of dollars and help them dip below baseball's luxury tax threshold.  The Dodgers shortly after acquiring Betts, sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo.  Pederson, 27, hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last year for the Dodgers.  Pederson, like Betts, is a free agent after this season.

Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks and Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets as the headline moves in a complicated trade involving four teams, twelve players and at least three draft picks.  The deal seems to commit Houston to keeping the small-ball lineup that it has employed with much success of late.  Capela was the only center that the Rockets have consistently played this season.  Houston could still look to acquire another big man for depth through another trade or potentially after a buyout.

Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander was announced yesterday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of ten members on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.  The Jerry West Award is the annual honor in its sixth year that recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball.  Alexander is one of three BIG EAST representatives on the candidate list.  A junior from North Carolina, Alexander leads Creighton in scoring (16.5) and rebounding (5.7).  He tops the Bluejays with three double-doubles and is shooting 86% from the foul line and 39% from downtown.  The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented in Los Angeles, CA on April 10.

Local Schedule:  Southeast CC at NECC (W&M BB-5:00); Creighton at Providence (MBB-6:00); North Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha (MBB-7:00).

Local Scores:  Nfk High 108 Lincoln SE 73 (B. SW Dual); Nfk High 111 Lincoln SE 74 (G. SW Dual).

Mid State Conference Boys BB Tourn.:  Wayne 57 NC 53; Hartington CC 65 O’Neill 45; Pierce 61 WPGACC 35; Battle Creek 65 Boone Central/Newman Grove 38.

This Evening:  The Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams host Southeast Community College starting with the women’s contest at 5:00.  Pregame coverage at 4:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.  

Thursday Evening:  The Battle Creek boys basketball team faces Pierce in the semifinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament at Northeast Community College at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Milwaukee    120    New Orleans    108

Final    Houston    125    Charlotte    110

Final    Denver    127    Portland    99

Final    L.A. Lakers    129    San Antonio    102

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Colorado    6    Buffalo    1

Final    Washington    4    Los Angeles    2

Final OT    N-Y Islanders    4    Dallas    3

Final    Tampa Bay    4    Vegas    2

Final    Boston    4    Vancouver    0

Final OT    Columbus    1    Florida    0

Final SO    Montreal    5    New Jersey    4

Final SO    Anaheim    3    Ottawa    2

Final    St. Louis    6    Carolina    3

Final OT    Nashville    2    Winnipeg    1

Final OT    Minnesota    3    Chicago    2

Final    Arizona    3    Edmonton    0

Final    San Jose    3    Calgary    1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (7)Duke    63    Boston College    55

Final    (9)Maryland    56    Rutgers    51

Final OT    (11)Auburn    79    Arkansas    76

Final    (15)Kentucky    80    Mississippi St.    72

Final    (22)Penn St.    75    (16)Michigan St.    70

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory.  The Chiefs landed at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium.  Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane carrying the Super Bowl trophy.  Quarterba…