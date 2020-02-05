Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Boston Red Sox have agreed to send outfielder 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox would also send away left-hander David Price in a salary dump designed to save Boston tens of millions of dollars and help them dip below baseball's luxury tax threshold. The Dodgers shortly after acquiring Betts, sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo. Pederson, 27, hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last year for the Dodgers. Pederson, like Betts, is a free agent after this season.
Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks and Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets as the headline moves in a complicated trade involving four teams, twelve players and at least three draft picks. The deal seems to commit Houston to keeping the small-ball lineup that it has employed with much success of late. Capela was the only center that the Rockets have consistently played this season. Houston could still look to acquire another big man for depth through another trade or potentially after a buyout.
Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander was announced yesterday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of ten members on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. The Jerry West Award is the annual honor in its sixth year that recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. Alexander is one of three BIG EAST representatives on the candidate list. A junior from North Carolina, Alexander leads Creighton in scoring (16.5) and rebounding (5.7). He tops the Bluejays with three double-doubles and is shooting 86% from the foul line and 39% from downtown. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented in Los Angeles, CA on April 10.
Local Schedule: Southeast CC at NECC (W&M BB-5:00); Creighton at Providence (MBB-6:00); North Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha (MBB-7:00).
Local Scores: Nfk High 108 Lincoln SE 73 (B. SW Dual); Nfk High 111 Lincoln SE 74 (G. SW Dual).
Mid State Conference Boys BB Tourn.: Wayne 57 NC 53; Hartington CC 65 O’Neill 45; Pierce 61 WPGACC 35; Battle Creek 65 Boone Central/Newman Grove 38.
This Evening: The Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams host Southeast Community College starting with the women’s contest at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.
Thursday Evening: The Battle Creek boys basketball team faces Pierce in the semifinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament at Northeast Community College at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Milwaukee 120 New Orleans 108
Final Houston 125 Charlotte 110
Final Denver 127 Portland 99
Final L.A. Lakers 129 San Antonio 102
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Colorado 6 Buffalo 1
Final Washington 4 Los Angeles 2
Final OT N-Y Islanders 4 Dallas 3
Final Tampa Bay 4 Vegas 2
Final Boston 4 Vancouver 0
Final OT Columbus 1 Florida 0
Final SO Montreal 5 New Jersey 4
Final SO Anaheim 3 Ottawa 2
Final St. Louis 6 Carolina 3
Final OT Nashville 2 Winnipeg 1
Final OT Minnesota 3 Chicago 2
Final Arizona 3 Edmonton 0
Final San Jose 3 Calgary 1
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (7)Duke 63 Boston College 55
Final (9)Maryland 56 Rutgers 51
Final OT (11)Auburn 79 Arkansas 76
Final (15)Kentucky 80 Mississippi St. 72
Final (22)Penn St. 75 (16)Michigan St. 70