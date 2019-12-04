Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The San Antonio Spurs overcame James Harden's 50 points by rallying from a late ten-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets, 135-133 in double overtime. Lonnie Walker IV had a career-high 28 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds in San Antonio's second straight home win.
Ohio State goes into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia. The Buckeyes take on Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, while the Tigers battle the Bulldogs for the SEC crown. Clemson is preparing for an ACC title game matchup with Virginia. Utah is fifth in the CFP rankings, followed by Oklahoma, Baylor, Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State. Alabama has dropped to twelfth, its lowest ranking in the six years the committee has been doing a weekly top 25 over the final third of the season. The final rankings that set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday.
Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson was one of seven Husker defensive players to be honored by the Big Ten Conference yesterday, as the league office announced its all-conference defensive teams. Jackson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from both the Big Ten Coaches and Big Ten Media. The 6’3, 215-pound Jackson ranked among the Big Ten and national leaders with twelve pass breakups and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Jackson also tallied 40 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, while forcing two fumbles and recovering another. Defensive lineman Khalil Davis earned third-team all-conference honors from the league coaches after his standout senior season. The 6’2, 315-pound Davis led Nebraska with twelve tackles for loss and eight sacks. Davis was also recognized as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick by the media panel. Darrion Daniels (NT), Dicaprio Bootle (DB), Mohamed Barry (LB), Cam Taylor-Britt (DB) were named honorable mention and Ben Stille was the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree. In other Husker football news, the 2020 walk-on class just keeps growing. The latest addition is Grand Island's Broc Douglass, who made his verbal pledge to the Cornhuskers yesterday. Douglass was named a second-team Super State athlete on offense by the Journal Star after his junior season. He will begin his NU career as a walk-on wide receiver. Douglass is the 14th known walk-on pledge for Nebraska's 2020 class.
Christian Bishop recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, and two blocked shots to lead four players in double figures as Creighton earned a 72-60 home win over Oral Roberts last night. The Bluejays, which led 46-31 at halftime, earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 21 points and ten boards for the 3-5 Golden Eagles. Creighton, who is now 6-2 on the season, plays Nebraska at home on Saturday.
Jerry Johnson Jr. had 22 points to lead three players in double figures as Arkansas State narrowly beat Nebraska-Omaha 78-73 at home last night. Johnson Jr. made five of six three-pointers. The Red Wolves trailed at halftime 32-25 but outscored the Mavericks in the second half 53-41. JT Gibson had 14 points with four assists to lead four players in double figures for UNO. Nebraska-Omaha, which drops to 5-5, visits Northern Arizona on Sunday.
The Norfolk High bowling team is the District V Champion and has advanced to the NSAA State Championship. The Panthers won the event yesterday at Norfolk’s Kings Lanes. The team bowled a 938 and won the event by 208 pins. The team is made up of Patrick Westby, Dylan Fuchs, Kaden Sager, Daniel Thomson, & Brian Worrell. The State Championship will be held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Monday at 10:00 AM.
Norfolk High has had athletes honored as Heartland Athletic All-Conference selections for the fall. Recognized from the football team were Cole Long, Brayden Splater, and Baden Luna. Honored from the softball team were Sydney Rader, Makenna Waldow, and Paeton Coler. Norfolk’s Anden Baumann was recognized from the volleyball team.
The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school girls basketball rankings. Millard South is preseason ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Crete is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is preseason ranked first, Norfolk Catholic is sixth, and West Point-Beemer comes in seventh. Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion Hastings St. Cecilia is number one in their class, Crofton is ranked second, BRLD comes in sixth, Ponca is preseason ranked seventh, and Oakland/Craig is ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in sixth, Elkhorn Valley is preseason ranked eighth, and Hartington/Newcastle is tenth. Class ‘D-2’ Defending State Champion Wynot is number one in their class and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked third.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Nebraska men visit Atlanta, Georgia to play Georgia Tech as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 6:15, the Nebraska women host Duke as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 6:00, the Creighton women are in Vermillion to play the University of South Dakota at 7:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha women entertain Missouri-Kansas City at 7:00.
Local Schedule: Nebraska at Georgia Tech (MBB-6:15); Duke at Nebraska (WBB-6:00); Creighton at South Dakota (WBB-7:00); Missouri-Kansas City at UNO (WBB-7:00).
Thursday Evening: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys basketball teams visit Omaha Gross starting with the girls’ game at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 5:25 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Detroit 127 Cleveland 94
Final Orlando 127 Washington 120
Final Dallas 118 New Orleans 97
Final OT Miami 121 Toronto 110
Final 2OT San Antonio 135 Houston 133
Final L.A. Lakers 105 Denver 96
Final L.A. Clippers 117 Portland 97
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 2 Carolina 0
Final Arizona 4 Columbus 2
Final Minnesota 4 Florida 2
Final Montreal 4 N-Y Islanders 2
Final Vegas 4 New Jersey 3
Final Philadelphia 6 Toronto 1
Final OT Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2
Final Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1
Final Vancouver 5 Ottawa 2
Final Washington 5 San Jose 2
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1)Louisville 58 (4)Michigan 43
(10)Duke 87 (11)Michigan St. 75
(15)Memphis 71 Bradley 56
Indiana 80 (17)Florida St. 64
(18)Baylor 78 Md.-Eastern Shore 46
(19)Dayton 99 Houston Baptist 68
(24)Butler 67 Mississippi 58