Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal. Cole's contract surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher at $36 million. Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals. The hard-throwing Cole transformed his career over the past two seasons with the Houston Astros. He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA this season, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in American League Cy Young Award balloting.
Four members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the AVCA All-North Region Team yesterday. Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames, and Madi Kubik were all voted to the all-region team, and Kubik was named the North Region Freshman of the Year, adding to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award she received last week. The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced on Dec. 18. Nebraska returns to action on Friday at 3:30 when they face Hawaii in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Madison, Wisconsin.
Four women from the Creighton volleyball team were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association yesterday with All-Region honors, with Madelyn Cole taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades. Cole was joined by Bluejay teammates Megan Ballenger, Keeley Davis, and Brittany Witt as First Team All-East Region choices. Cole, Ballenger and Witt are seniors, while Davis is a freshman. Creighton finished its 2019 season on Saturday with a 25-6 record after winning the BIG EAST regular-season title for the sixth straight season and advancing to an eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament. Nebraska-Omaha’s Anna Blaschko was selected to the Midwest Region First team.
Local Schedule: North Dakota State College of Science at NECC (W&M BB-5:00); Nebraska-Omaha at Arizona at Tucson, AZ (MBB-7:00).
Thursday Night: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball squads go to Pender starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: LHNE 76 Twin River 62 (BBB); LHNE 65 Twin River 30 (GBB); Nfk High 119 Fremont 54 (B. SW. Dual); Nfk High 136 Fremont 42 (G. SW. Dual); Northern Iowa 81 Nebraska-Omaha 45 (WBB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Charlotte 114 Washington 107
Final OT Miami 135 Atlanta 121
Final Philadelphia 97 Denver 92
Final Portland 115 New York 87
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 2 Florida 1
Final Montreal 4 Pittsburgh 1
Final Buffalo 5 St. Louis 2
Final SO Anaheim 3 Minnesota 2
Final Nashville 3 San Jose 1
Final Winnipeg 5 Detroit 1
Final Dallas 2 New Jersey 0
Final Calgary 5 Arizona 2
Final Carolina 6 Edmonton 3
Final Toronto 4 Vancouver 1
Final Vegas 5 Chicago 1
Final Los Angeles 3 N-Y Rangers 1
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Tech 70 (1)Louisville 57
(2)Kansas 95 Milwaukee 68
Penn St. 76 (4)Maryland 69
(11)Baylor 53 (18)Butler 52
N. Iowa 79 (24)Colorado 76