Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal.  Cole's contract surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher at $36 million.  Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals.  The hard-throwing Cole transformed his career over the past two seasons with the Houston Astros.  He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA this season, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in American League Cy Young Award balloting.

Four members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the AVCA All-North Region Team yesterday.  Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames, and Madi Kubik were all voted to the all-region team, and Kubik was named the North Region Freshman of the Year, adding to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award she received last week.  The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced on Dec. 18.  Nebraska returns to action on Friday at 3:30 when they face Hawaii in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Madison, Wisconsin.

Four women from the Creighton volleyball team were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association yesterday with All-Region honors, with Madelyn Cole taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades.  Cole was joined by Bluejay teammates Megan Ballenger, Keeley Davis, and Brittany Witt as First Team All-East Region choices.  Cole, Ballenger and Witt are seniors, while Davis is a freshman.  Creighton finished its 2019 season on Saturday with a 25-6 record after winning the BIG EAST regular-season title for the sixth straight season and advancing to an eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament.  Nebraska-Omaha’s Anna Blaschko was selected to the Midwest Region First team.

Local Schedule:  North Dakota State College of Science at NECC (W&M BB-5:00); Nebraska-Omaha at Arizona at Tucson, AZ (MBB-7:00).

Thursday Night:  The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball squads go to Pender starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.  

Local Scores:  LHNE 76 Twin River 62 (BBB); LHNE 65 Twin River 30 (GBB); Nfk High 119 Fremont 54 (B. SW. Dual); Nfk High 136 Fremont 42 (G. SW. Dual); Northern Iowa 81 Nebraska-Omaha 45 (WBB).

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Charlotte          114    Washington    107

      Final OT    Miami                  135    Atlanta          121

      Final    Philadelphia    97    Denver            92

      Final    Portland            115    New  York        87

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Tampa  Bay          2    Florida              1

      Final    Montreal            4    Pittsburgh        1

      Final    Buffalo              5    St.  Louis          2

      Final SO    Anaheim              3    Minnesota          2

      Final    Nashville          3    San  Jose            1

      Final    Winnipeg            5    Detroit              1

      Final    Dallas                2    New  Jersey        0

      Final    Calgary              5    Arizona              2

      Final    Carolina            6    Edmonton            3

      Final    Toronto              4    Vancouver          1

      Final    Vegas                  5    Chicago              1

      Final    Los  Angeles      3    N-Y  Rangers      1

    

    

          ---

          TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL

    

        Texas  Tech    70    (1)Louisville    57

        (2)Kansas      95    Milwaukee            68

        Penn  St.        76    (4)Maryland        69

        (11)Baylor    53    (18)Butler          52

        N.  Iowa          79    (24)Colorado      76

