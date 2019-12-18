Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points with eight rebounds, and seven assists to lead four players in double figures as Creighton survived a second-half drought to defeat Oklahoma 83-73 last night in Omaha. Ty-Shon Alexander recorded a double-double with 19 points and eleven boards. The Bluejays survive a 9:08 span without a field goal. Austin Reaves had a game-high 23 points with six rebounds for the Sooners. Teammate Kristian Doolittle added 21 points and 15 rebounds. Creighton, who led 41-38 at halftime, is now 9-2 on the season while Oklahoma drops to 7-3.
Kim Aiken Jr. had 23 points and ten rebounds and led four players in double figures as Eastern Washington routed Nebraska Omaha 97-56 last night in Cheney, Washington. Teammate Mason Peatling also had a double-double with 19 points and twelve boards along with four assists and two blocked shots in the win. The Eagles made 13-36 three-pointers and shot 54% overall. They also had a 49-32 rebounding advantage. Matt Pile led the Mavericks with nine points. The team went 3-16 from three-point range and shot 33% overall. Eastern Washington, who is now 7-3, led at halftime 49-28. UNO falls to 6-8.
Former Norfolk High standout and Northeast Hawks sophomore Kyla Moore was named the ICCAC DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after leading the 14-2 Hawks to two victories last week. Moore tied her career-high with 26 points and six steals in a 59-57 victory over North Dakota State College of Science and followed with a team-high 16 points, six assists, five steals, and five assists in a 95-54 win over the Mount Marty JV. She leads the ICCAC with 16.3 points per game and is second in three-point shooting percentage at 45%. Moore and the Hawks are back in action on Jan. 8 when they host Central Community College.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team has run their personal win streak to five games over Norfolk Catholic after an 80-69 victory last night at Norfolk Catholic High School. The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant had 22 points to lead four players in double figures. Ben Gebhardt added 16 points, five rebounds, and five blocked shots. Brady Jackson had a double-double of 15 points and eleven boards and Cort Mckeown added twelve points, four rebounds, and two blocked shots. Nate Brungardt led the Knights with 23 points while Jackson Clausen had twelve points. LHNE, who led 40-36 at halftime, have now won four games in a row to improve to 4-1. Norfolk Catholic lost their fourth game in a row to fall to 1-4.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association released football classifications for the next two seasons. In the fall of 2020, Class ‘A’ will drop from 32 teams to 31 while Class ‘B’ will increase from 23 teams to 25. South Sioux City will remain in Class ‘B’ and continue to be ineligible for the playoffs. Schuyler is dropping down from Class ‘B’ to ‘C-1’. Battle Creek will jump from Class ‘C-2’ to ‘C-1’. Stanton will move down from Class ‘C-2’ to ‘D-1’ and play eight-man football. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will jump from ‘Six-Man’ to Class ‘D-1’. Madison and Wakefield will stay in Class ‘D-1’ despite ‘C-2’ enrollment numbers and will remain playoff ineligible. Clarkson/Leigh and Hartington-Newcastle will move up to Class ‘D-1’ from ‘D-2’. Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Homer, Fullerton, and Boyd County will drop down to Class ‘D-2’ from ‘D-1’. Stuart will drop from ‘D-2’ to Six-man.
Local Schedule: WSC vs. Nebraska-Kearney at Kearney HS (MBB-6:00); Mt. Marty at WSC (WBB-6:00).
Friday Evening: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Columbus starting with the girls’ game at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 5:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls & boys host Plainview starting at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Nfk High 42 Papillion La Vista 31 (WR Dual); NC 51 Tekamah/Herman 18; NC 36 Wisner/Pilger 36 (NC wins on criteria) (WR Tri at Tekamah); Nfk High 97 Grand Island 79 (B. SW. Dual); Nfk High 126 Grand Island 57 (G. SW. Dual); Eastern Washington 97 Nebraska-Omaha 56 (MBB); Nebraska-Omaha 85 Graceland 46 (WBB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Indiana 105 L.A. Lakers 102
Final Charlotte 110 Sacramento 102
Final New York 143 Atlanta 120
Final OT Brooklyn 108 New Orleans 101
Final Utah 109 Orlando 102
Final L.A. Clippers 120 Phoenix 99
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Los Angeles 4 Boston 3
Final Nashville 8 N-Y Islanders 3
Final Philadelphia 4 Anaheim 1
Final OT Tampa Bay 4 Ottawa 3
Final Toronto 5 Buffalo 3
Final Columbus 5 Detroit 3
Final Carolina 6 Winnipeg 3
Final Pittsburgh 4 Calgary 1
Final Montreal 3 Vancouver 1
Final Vegas 3 Minnesota 2
Final Arizona 3 San Jose 2
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(5)Ohio St. 80 SE Missouri 48
(13)Dayton 71 North Texas 58
(19)Florida St. 98 North Florida 81
(22)Washington 81 Seattle 59