Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. caught six passes for 161 yards and a long touchdown as the Cleveland Browns whipped the New York Jets, 23-3. Beckham took a slant pass and outran the Jets' defenders all the way to the end zone for an 89-yard TD that put Cleveland up 23-3 with 3 ½ minutes left in the third quarter. His spectacular 33-yard, one-handed grab got Cleveland down to the Jets four yard-line and set up a field goal for the game's first points.
The Nebraska football team's Sept. 28 game against Ohio State will kick off at 6:30 and will be televised on ABC, the Big Ten announced yesterday. The 2-1 Huskers and 3-0 Buckeyes are both favored to win their games against Illinois and Miami (Ohio) this week, respectively. It'll be the third straight night game in a row for Nebraska, the Illinois game is set for a 7:00 kickoff on Saturday, and it'll be the third straight time Ohio State has played a night game at NU.
The Nebraska volleyball is the top ranked team in the nation after moving up from second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 17th to 15th. The 7-0 Huskers earned three-set wins over High Point and Denver last Friday and a four set victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they host second ranked Stanford. The 5-3 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Nebraska-Omaha 3-0, Drake 3-1, and lost to Washington 3-1 last weekend at the Bluejay Invitational. Creighton returns to action on Thursday when they host Wichita State as part of the Creighton Classic. The top five are Nebraska, Stanford, Texas, Penn State, and Baylor.
The Wayne State volleyball team has moved up from 22nd to 19th in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 8-0 Wildcats won all four matches last weekend in sweeps at the Shark II Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, topping Belmont Abbey College, Grand Valley State, Florida Tech and Southern New Hampshire. Wayne State opens Northern Sun Conference play on the road this weekend visiting MSU Moorhead Friday at 6:00 and Northern State Saturday at 2:00. Also, senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week yesterday.
The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad won yesterday’s Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills Golf Course. The Lady Knights shot a 382 while the host team was the runner-up at 413.1. Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was the medalist after carding an 80. West Point-Beemer’s Shelbie Woerman was the runner-up at 90. The Lady Knights’ Hanna Neeson finished third with a 93 and Carly Thramer got sixth at 98.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams participated in yesterday’s Wayne Invite. In the boys’ race, Hartington/Newcastle was the champion with a score of 22. Pierce was second at 31 and the Knights placed third with 37 points. Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 16:54. He won by 39 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Travis Kalous was seventh while teammates Ben Hammond finished tenth, Eli Pfeifer got eleventh place, and Trey Foecking placed twelfth. In the girls’ competition, Hartington/Newcastle was the champion with a score of 23. They won by four points. Norfolk Catholic finished fifth with a score of 55. Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 20:30. She won by 1:21. The Lady Knights’ Charli Fischer finished eighth and teammate CC Kahn was 14th.
The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team competed in yesterday’s Lincoln East Invitational. Lincoln Pius X was the champion with 118 points. They won by 20 points. Norfolk finished last in the ten-team competition with 24 points. Jared Ertzner Kitto went 0-5 in #1 Singles. Kalen Krohn (#2 Singles); Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman (#1 Doubles); & Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner (#2 Doubles) all went 1-4 in their competitions.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Wayne jumps from fifth to second, Columbus Scotus moves up from sixth to fifth, and Columbus Lakeview & Battle Creek enters the rankings at number seven and nine respectively. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains at number one, Ponca enters the rankings at number seven, Stanton slips from seventh to eighth, and Lutheran High Northeast & Oakland/Craig drop out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from eighth to ninth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot is the new number one after moving up from second, and Humphrey St. Francis drops out of the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Waverly is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Wayne moves up from fifth to third, Columbus Scotus slips from fourth to fifth, and Columbus Lakeview jumps from ninth to seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia stays at number one, Stanton slips from seventh to eighth, and Lutheran High Northeast drops from sixth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from third to fifth, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again ninth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot is the new number one after moving up from second and Humphrey St. Francis drops from fourth to fifth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast drops from sixth to ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star and falls out of the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 8-5 on the season after sporting a 3-2 record in the Wakefield/Allen Tournament last Thursday and Saturday. They return to action tonight when they visit Class ‘C-1’ 6-0 O’Neill.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team is 2-0 on the season after routing Winnebago on the road in their opener 55-22 and then whipping Omaha Nation at home last Friday 87-28. Eight different players scored a touchdown in the win last week as the Eagles built a 73-12 halftime lead. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining schedule includes home games with Howells/Dodge, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Neligh/Oakdale while visiting Wakefield, Elkhorn Valley, and Madison. The Eagles now get ready for Friday’s road game at 7:00 with 1-1 Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked Wakefield in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The Trojans beat Creighton in their opener and then lost last Friday at Howells/Dodge 30-28.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis football team is 2-0 on the year after routing Wynot at home in their opener 50-6 and then shutting out Clarkson/Leigh on the road last Friday 52-0. Taylor Wemhoff ran for 104 yards off 17 carries and Trevor Pfeifer had two touchdown runs and a TD pass in the victory last week as the Flyers built a 30-0 halftime lead. Humphrey St. Francis’ remaining schedule includes home games with Osmond, Winside, and Plainview while visiting Giltner, Elgin Public/Pope John, and Riverside. The Flyers finished 11-1 last season falling in the semifinals to Johnson/Brock 58-44. Humphrey St. Francis returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-3 Giltner.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High visits Lincoln North Star at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30, and Lutheran High Northeast is on the road at O’Neill at 7:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team entertains Kearney in a 5:00 doubleheader and the Norfolk High boys’ tennis squad is home against Columbus in a 4:00 dual.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln North Star (VB-6:30); Hartington CC at NC (VB-7:30); LHNE at O’Neill (VB-7:00); Kearney at Nfk High (SB DH-5:00); Columbus at Nfk High (B. Tenn. Dual-4:00).
Local Scores: Creighton 2 Nebraska-Omaha 1 (M. Socc.).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Detroit 5 Baltimore 2
Final Minnesota 5 Chi White Sox 3
Final Kansas City 6 Oakland 5
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1
Final St. Louis 4 Washington 2
Final Chi Cubs 8 Cincinnati 2
Final Colorado 9 N-Y Mets 4
Final Arizona 7 Miami 5
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 23 N-Y Jets 3