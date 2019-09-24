Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 24, 2019

A person familiar with the situation says the University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA yesterday that alleges significant violations within its storied men's basketball program. The initial report, citing unnamed sources, said the notice included three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting, lack of institutional control and a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self. Yahoo also reported that Kansas was given notice of a secondary violation in football tied to then-coach David Beaty. That violation involved the use of an extra coach during practice.
The Nebraska volleyball team has dropped from first to third in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 15th to 14th. The 8-1 Huskers lost to top ranked Stanford 3-1 last Wednesday before beating Wichita State 3-0 Saturday in home matches last week. NU returns to action on Friday when they visit Illinois. The 7-3 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Wichita State 3-0 last Thursday and Wyoming 3-0 on Saturday at the Creighton Invitational. The Bluejays returns to action on Friday when they host Villanova. The top five are Stanford, Baylor, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Penn State.
The Wayne State College volleyball team received a two spot promotion to 17th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released today. The 9-1 Wildcats went 1-1 last week, winning 3-0 at MSU Moorhead followed by a 3-0 loss to Northern State. Wayne State returns to action tonight when they host Augustana at 6:00.
Wan’Dale Robinson of the Nebraska football team was honored as the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week yesterday, as he accounted for 186 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Nebraska's 42-38 win over Illinois. Robinson hauled in eight catches for 79 yards and two scores while also rushing 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Kentucky native set season bests in rushing and receiving yards and scored the first three touchdowns of his career. Robinson caught touchdown passes of 27 and three yards, as Nebraska rallied from four 14-point deficits, while he scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 8:00 remaining. Also, the Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska's Oct. 5 game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:00 and will be televised by FOX. The Huskers host Ohio State this Saturday night at 6:30 on ABC. ESPN’s College Game Day will be hosting their show in Lincoln.
The Creighton men's basketball program finalized its 2019-20 non-conference schedule with the addition of a December 28 home game against Midland University. A start time and television network has not yet been announced. The game will be the first regular-season match-up between the schools since 1925. Creighton, which begins practice on Tuesday, tips off the season with Kenesaw State visiting CHI Health Center Omaha at 8:00 on Nov. 5 in the program's earliest starting date to a season ever. The Bluejays open BIG EAST play on January 1, 2020 with a home game against Marquette.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team won yesterday’s Hartington Cedar Catholic Invitational held at Hartington Golf & Country Club. The Lady Knights shot a 408 while Battle Creek was second at 412. Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was the medalist after carding an 87. She was nine strokes better than Kylee McLean of Battle Creek’s 96. The Lady Knights’ Hanna Neesen was fifth with a 102, Kalee Gilsdorf placed ninth at 107, and Carly Thramer was 15th after shooting 112.
Ed Wyatt of Lincoln shot the low round of the day during Stroke Play Qualifying for the 9th Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club yesterday. The field was seeded into four different brackets after the qualifying round, with the top 16 making the championship bracket. Wyatt, who was a professional at Hillcrest Country Club before regaining his amateur status in recent years, put together a round of 70 (-2) to earn medalist honors. It was the only round under par and gives Wyatt the top seed for match play. Match play begins this morning at 9:00 AM.
The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team competed in yesterday’s Papillion La Vista Invite. Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 50.5 points. They won by ten points. Norfolk finished 17th out of 24 teams. Kalen Krohn finished 2-2 in #2 Singles while Jared Ertzner Kitto went 0-2 in #1 Singles. Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman were 1-2 in #1 Doubles. Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner finished 1-2 in #2 Doubles.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from ninth to eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star and remain unranked in the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 10-5 on the season after earning wins over O’Neill and fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Wayne last week. They return to action tonight when they host 10-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Howells/Dodge.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is the new number one, Wayne drops from second to seventh, Columbus Scotus slips from fifth to eighth, Columbus Lakeview falls from seventh to ninth, and Battle Creek slip from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains at number one, Ponca slips from seventh to eighth, and Stanton drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first and Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one and Stuart enters the rankings at number ten. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Waverly is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is the new number one, Wayne drops from third to fifth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number seven, and Columbus Scotus drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia stays at number one, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from ninth to eighth, and Stanton drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from fifth to sixth, and Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one after moving up from second and Humphrey St. Francis remains fifth.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 2-1 on the season after falling for the first time this season in a 58-24 loss at third ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Wakefield last Friday 58-24. The Trojans’ Justin Erb ran for 425 yards off 43 carries and five touchdowns in the win. He also had a touchdown reception and recorded twelve tackles defensively. The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant ran for 153 yards off 19 carries and a touchdown along with two TD passes in the loss. Lutheran High Northeast have beaten Winnebago and Omaha Nation while falling to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents on average 55.3-36. The Eagles now get ready for Friday’s home game at 7:00 with 3-0 second ranked in both polls Howells/Dodge in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk High softball team is 14-9 on the season and have won four games in a row after doubleheader sweeps of Kearney and Lincoln High last week. This season, they have beaten Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast twice, Malcolm, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Fremont, South Sioux City, Columbus, Kearney twice, and Lincoln High twice. The Lady Panthers, who have outscored their opponents 170-97, return to action this evening for a home doubleheader with 17-11 Lincoln East.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 8-2 on the year and have won three matches in a row after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic in four sets, and Boone Central/Newman Grove & Stanton in two set sweeps last week. The Lady Knights have earned victories this season over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central/Newman Grove, and Stanton. They return to action tonight for a 7:30 match at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 12-3 Wayne.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 10-8 on the season after splitting four matches at 2-2 over the weekend. On Friday they beat Neosho 3-1 and then lost to Cowley 3-0. On Saturday, Northeast topped Waubonsee 3-1 and lost to Highland 3-1. This season the Hawks have beaten Cloud County of Kansas, Central of Columbus twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Williston State of North Dakota, Iowa Lakes, Southeastern of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, Neosho of Kansas, and Waubonsee of Illinois. Northeast returns to action this week when they visit 13-6 13th ranked in Division II Kirkwood of Iowa on Wednesday night and 16-2 twelfth ranked in Division I Indian Hills of Iowa on Thursday.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High hosts Lincoln Northeast at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic visits Wayne at 7:30, Lutheran High Northeast entertains Howells/Dodge at 7:00, and Wayne State is home against Augustana at 6:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team hosts Lincoln East in a 5:00 doubleheader, the Northeast Hawks women & men’s soccer squads are in Council Bluffs, Iowa to play Iowa Western Community College starting with the women’s match at 1:00, the Creighton men’s soccer team entertains Tulsa at 7:00, and the Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship continues at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.
Local Scores: Columbus 213 Nfk High 221 (GG Dual).
