Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 1, 2019

The NFL has run out of patience with Vontaze Burfict and his overly-aggressive hits. The Oakland Raiders linebacker has been suspended for the remainder of the season by the league for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle. The hit came in the first half of Sunday's 31-24 victory over the Colts. Burfict will miss the final twelve games of the season and any playoff games for "repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules." He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league's player safety rules. Burfict had served two three-game suspensions already in his career and had been warned about severe punishment for future infractions.
The Nebraska volleyball team has moved up from third to second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton remains 14th. The 10-1 Huskers won a 3-2 road match at Illinois last Friday and a 3-0 win at Northwestern last Saturday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they visit 6-7 Rutgers. The 9-3 Creighton Bluejays earned home wins over Villanova 3-0 last Friday and Georgetown 3-1 last Sunday. The Bluejays returns to action on Friday when they visit 9-6 St. John’s. The top five are Baylor, Nebraska, Stanford, Pittsburgh, and Penn State.
Following a 3-0 week, the Wayne State volleyball team moved up two spots to 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 12-1 Wildcats went 3-0 at home last week, recording a 3-1 win over Augustana last Tuesday followed by a pair of 3-0 NSIC sweeps over the weekend versus Minot State and the University of Mary. Wayne State will play two more home matches this weekend hosting Minnesota State Friday night at 6:00 and Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 4:00.
Nebraska will replace a fired coach and introduce twelve new players to Big Ten play. The Omaha World Herald reports that because of that, Fred Hoiberg's first squad was selected to finish 13th in the 14-team Big Ten, according to an unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll collected by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic. The Huskers were picked either twelfth, 13th or 14th in 27 of 28 ballots by Big Ten writers. One voter had the Huskers as high as sixth. Last year, Nebraska was picked to finish fourth in the league following a 22-win season the previous year. NU ended up finishing 13th. Michigan State was picked first followed by Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, and Michigan.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star and remain unranked in the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 15-5 on the season after earning wins last week over Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, Wood River, and O’Neill. They return to action this evening when they host a triangular with 8-3 Norfolk Catholic and 7-9 Crofton involved.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Columbus Scotus moves up from eighth to seventh, Columbus Lakeview jumps from ninth to eighth, Wayne slips from seventh to ninth, and Battle Creek is once again tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains at number one and Ponca is up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first and Chambers/Wheeler Central improves from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one, Stuart is up from tenth to ninth, and Humphrey St. Francis enters the rankings at number ten. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Waverly is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Columbus Scotus is once again fourth, Wayne drops from fifth to sixth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number seven, and Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia stays at number one and Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central jumps from ninth to seventh, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from sixth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot stays at number one and Humphrey St. Francis improves from fifth to fourth.
The Norfolk High football team is 2-3 on the year after winning their second game of the year with a 31-28 home victory over Omaha South last Thursday. The Panthers rallied from a 28-14 deficit with just under 3:30 remaining in the third quarter. Norfolk has beaten Lincoln Northeast and Omaha South have dropped games to Columbus, Elkhorn, and Kearney. They are being outscored by their opponents on average through five games 27.2-20.8. Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they visit 5-0 top ranked in both polls Bellevue West at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The Thunderbirds beat Elkhorn last Friday 36-13.
The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-4 on the year after picking up their first win of the year with a 21-20 comeback victory at Crofton last Friday. The Knights trailed early in the fourth quarter 20-7. Cayden Cunningham threw for 192 yards off 14-26 passing and three touchdowns and Brennen Kelley caught two of the scores including the game winning touchdown with 1:19 remaining followed by Riley Carlson’s extra point. Norfolk Catholic, who has dropped games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Omaha World Herald third ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul, and top ranked BRLD are being outscored by their opponents on average through five contests 27.2-15.2. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host 2-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 2-2 on the season after dropping a 50-27 home game to top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Howells/Dodge last Friday. The Jaguars’ Luke Rocheford ran for 148 yards off 13 carries and two touchdowns in the win. He also had two touchdown receptions. Quarterback Jacob Tomcack threw for three touchdowns. The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant scampered for 172 yards off 29 carries and three scores along with a TD pass in the loss. Lutheran High Northeast, which dropped out of both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after back to back losses, have beaten Winnebago and Omaha Nation while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through four contests 48.3-39.5. The Eagles now get ready for Friday’s road game at 7:00 with 3-1 Elkhorn Valley.
The Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 15-5 on the season after a 5-0 week. They swept Howells/Dodge 3-0 last Tuesday, Pierce 3-0 last Thursday, and then topped Riverside, Wood River, and O’Neill 2-0 at the Riverside Tournament last Saturday. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Homer, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, and Wood River. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for this evening’s home triangular with 8-3 Norfolk Catholic and 7-9 Crofton involved. The Lady Knights have dealt the Lady Eagles one of their five losses this season.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast holds a triangular today with Norfolk Catholic and Crofton involved. The Lady Eagles play Crofton at 5:00, Norfolk Catholic meets Crofton at 6:00, and the Lady Knights face Lutheran High Northeast at 7:00. In other volleyball matches, Norfolk High visits Fremont at 6:30 and Nebraska-Omaha is in Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts at 7:00. In other events, the Norfolk High softball team goes to Columbus for a 5:00 doubleheader, the Creighton men’s soccer team hosts Green Bay at 6:00 and the Nebraska-Omaha men’s soccer squad visits Springfield, Missouri to play Missouri State at 6:00.
Local Scores: Nfk High 7-5 Lincoln Pius X 4-0 (SB DH); Nfk High 6 Fremont 3 (B. Tenn. Dual).
NFL Scoreboard: Pittsburgh 27 Cincinnati 3.
