Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The San Francisco 49ers have their first loss of the season. The Seattle Seahawks picked up their second straight overtime win as Jason Myers nailed a 42-yard field goal to complete a 27-24 victory over the 49’ers. Meyers provided the winning boot after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime for San Francisco. McLaughlin sent the game into OT by hitting a 47-yard field goal with one second left in regulation. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was 24 of 34 for 232 and a touchdown for the 8-2 Seahawks, who are within one game of the division-leading 49ers. San Francisco, who is now 8-1, was the last team to lose a game this season.
The Nebraska volleyball team moved up from seventh to sixth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton drops from ninth to 14th. The 20-3 Huskers won two matches last week, sweeping Northwestern at home last Wednesday and Iowa on the road last Saturday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they visit 14-10 Michigan State. The 20-4 Creighton Bluejays split two matches last week. They lost at Villanova last Friday night 3-0 and then beat Georgetown on Saturday 3-0. The Bluejays return to action on Saturday when they visit 10-14 Xavier. The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, and Minnesota.
JT Gibson had a career-high 26 points to lead five players in double figures as Nebraska-Omaha routed Bethune-Cookman 90-61 last night. Gibson made 10 of 13 shots and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Mavericks led 47-27 at halftime. They are now 2-1 on the season.
The Wayne State volleyball team remained 13th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll following three NSIC road wins. The 22-5 Wildcats won three matches last week in sweeps at Southwest Minnesota State, Minot State and University of Mary. Wayne State plays three matches this week to close the regular season, starting tonight in a non-conference contest at Concordia-St. Paul at 6:00.
The Lincoln Journal Star posted their final high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic moved up from eighth to seventh in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. Norfolk Catholic will graduate five seniors from the team. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third in Class ‘C-2’. The team finished with a 31-7 record and placed third in Class ‘C-2’ after defeating Superior in the consolation match of the State Tournament last Saturday at Lincoln East High School. They had beaten Bishop Neumann in the opening round 3-1 last Thursday before being swept by Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals on Friday 3-0. Lutheran High Northeast earned their first state tournament win since 2012 and the 31 victories is the most the school has won since the 2011 state championship season. They will lose only two seniors in Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf to graduation.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘A’ Champion Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in Class ‘A’. Class ‘B’ Five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt remains first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, state champion Lincoln Lutheran is the new number one, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic moves up from eighth to seventh, and Battle Creek jumps from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, state champion Grand Island Central Catholic is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third, Summerland stays at number seven, Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at number eight, and Ponca falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, champion Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number four, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from third to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, two-time Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from fifth to second, Wynot drops from third to fourth, and Winside is once again tenth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ quarterfinal playoff football games are held across the state. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘D-1’, in the east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge visits Osceola to play Osceola/High Plains at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20. In the west bracket, Burwell hosts Cambridge at 4:00. In Class ‘D-2’, in the east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Plainview entertains Humphrey St. Francis at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Also, Bloomfield is home versus Falls City Sacred Heart at 3:00. In college basketball, the Creighton men are in Ann Arbor, Michigan to play the University of Michigan as part of the Gavitt Tip Off at 5:30, the Northeast Hawks women host the Midland JV at 5:00, the Creighton women entertain South Dakota State at 7:00, and the Wayne State volleyball team is in St. Paul, Minnesota to play Concordia-St. Paul at 6:00.
Local Scores: Nebraska-Omaha 90 Bethune-Cookman 61 (MBB); Nebraska-Omaha 92 Peru St. 58 (WBB); Nebraska-Omaha 25-25-25 Western Illinois 16-19-21 (VB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Minnesota 120 Detroit 114
Final Boston 116 Dallas 106
Final Memphis 113 San Antonio 109
Final Houston 122 New Orleans 116
Final Utah 122 Golden State 108
Final L.A. Clippers 98 Toronto 88
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Carolina 8 Ottawa 2
Final SO Arizona 4 Washington 3
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final OT Seattle 27 San Francisco 24
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Winthrop 61 (18)Saint Mary's (Cal) 59