Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Lamar Jackson matched his career high with five touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards in another splendid all-around performance, and the Baltimore Ravens routed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 last night for their seventh consecutive victory. Mark Ingram rushed for 111 yards and a TD and caught a scoring pass while the 9-2 Ravens became the fourth team in the 21st century to score touchdowns on its first six drives in a game. With Jackson operating almost flawlessly at the controls, Baltimore embarrassed a previously solid Rams defense by racking up 480 yards with its evolving brand of high-octane football. Jared Goff passed for 212 yards with two interceptions and Todd Gurley rushed for just 22 for the defending NFC champion 6-5 Rams, who took the worst loss of their three seasons under coach Sean McVay.
Haanif Cheatham netted 19 points and seven rebounds to lead five players in double figures as the Nebraska men’s basketball team beat Washington State 82-71 in the Cayman Islands as part of the Cayman Islands Classic. NU outscored the Cougars 48-34 in the second half after trailing at halftime 37-34. The 3-2 Huskers will play George Mason this evening in the Cayman Islands at 6:30.
Matt Pile had 17 points and eleven rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Nebraska-Omaha routed Southern 78-51 in the Cayman Islands Classic last night. They led 27-23 at halftime and improve to 4-3 on the season. The Mavericks will now host Loyola at 7:00 this evening.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains sixth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from twelfth to tenth. The 23-4 Huskers split two road matches last week, edging Minnesota 3-2 last Friday and losing at Wisconsin 3-0 last Sunday. NU returns to action on Friday when they host 13-17 Maryland. The 24-4 Creighton Bluejays swept two home matches in the last week. They topped Marquette 3-1 last Friday and DePaul last Sunday 3-1. The Bluejays became the first team in BIG EAST history to win six straight outright volleyball titles. They return to action on Friday when they take on 20-11 St. John’s in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Tournament in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The top five are Baylor, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Texas, and Wisconsin.
The Wayne State volleyball team is ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Wildcats finished the regular season at 24-7 overall following a 3-0 loss to St. Cloud State Friday in the NSIC Tournament at Sioux Falls. Wayne State was ranked seventh in the final NCAA Central Region Rankings released last Wednesday.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 5th when they visit Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic. The Knights will then play an opponent to be determined the following Saturday in Grand Island. The team returns three players with starting experience from last year’s 12-13 season in Cameron Bettenhausen, Alex Lammers, and Nate Brungardt. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Winnebago, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, and Humphrey St. Francis. The team will compete in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament in Tilden December 27-28.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 5th when they host Elkhorn South. The team returns starting experience in Jalen Hoffman, Anden Baumann, Nealy Brummond, and Karly Kalin from last year’s 5-18 squad. Norfolk’s home schedule includes games with Elkhorn South, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Lady Panthers will play in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 27-31.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 5th when they visit Wisner/Pilger as part of the Northeast Nebraska Tip-Off Classic. They will then host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the second day of the tournament. The Lady Eagles return four players with starting experience in Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, Mia Furst, and Kendra Rosberg from last year’s 6-16 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes games with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, and Creighton. The team will compete in tournaments in Wisner, Seward, and Wausa.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school football championship games conclude at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce meets Wahoo High in the Class ‘C-1’ Championship at 10:15 AM. Pregame coverage at 9:30. In other games, Sutton tangles with Oakland/Craig at 2:45 in the Class ‘C-2’ title game and Bellevue West faces Omaha Westside in the Class ‘A’ State Championship Game at 7:15. In basketball, the Nebraska men play George Mason in the Cayman Islands at 6:30, the Nebraska-Omaha men host Loyola at 7:00, the Wayne State women entertains Mt. Marty at 7:00, and the Wayne State men’s game at Nebraska-Kearney has been postponed.
Local Scores: NECC 91 Morningside JV 85 (MBB); NECC 88 Morningside JV 62 (WBB).
State Championship Football Scoreboard: Humphrey St. Francis 70 Pleasanton 16 (D-2); Osceola/High Plains 40 Burwell 34 (D-1); Omaha Skutt 21 Scottsbluff 20 (B).
