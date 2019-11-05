Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The Phoenix Suns have moved three games over .500 for the first time in more than four years while also handing the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season. Devin Booker poured in 40 points and Ricky Rubio added 21 with ten assists as the Suns downed the 76ers, 114-109 in Phoenix. Al Horford scored a team-high 32 points for the 5-1 Sixers, who were the last NBA team to suffer a loss. Philadelphia played without Joel Embiid, who was given the night off.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the season tonight at 8:00 against UC Riverside without a player who figures to be a key piece of the rotation as sophomore transfer Shamiel Stevenson continues to wait for the NCAA's decision on his waiver to play immediately. Right now, the 6’6, 245-pounder would miss NU's first nine non-conference games, along with Big Ten matchups against Indiana and Purdue. Without the waiver, Stevenson couldn't appear in a game until December 21 against North Dakota. The Toronto native averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a freshman at Pitt while shooting 50% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
The Nebraska volleyball team moved up from eighth to seventh in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton remains ninth. The 18-3 Huskers won two matches last weekend, beating Rutgers 3-0 last Friday and Penn State 3-2 last Saturday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they host 10-14 Northwestern. The 19-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 home wins last Friday & Sunday. They topped St. John’s last Friday and Seton Hall on Sunday. The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they visit 18-6 Villanova. The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin, and Stanford.
The Wayne State volleyball team is ranked 13th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Wildcats, 19-5 on the season and tied for fifth in the NSIC with a 10-5 league mark, went 1-1 last week losing 3-2 at Augustana followed by a 3-0 home win Saturday versus Sioux Falls. Wayne State returns to action tonight at Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic improves from ninth to eighth in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 23-6 on the year after qualifying for the State Tournament with a four-set victory over Southern Valley in the C-1-7 District Final last Saturday. Norfolk Catholic will play 28-3 Wahoo High in the opening round of the State Tournament on Thursday at Lincoln North Star at 5:30. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fifth to fourth in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles have won 13 matches in a row and are 29-6 on the season after reaching the State Tournament with a four-set win over Centura in the C-2-4 District Final last Saturday. LHNE will play 25-9 Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in the opening round of the State Tournament on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest at 3:30.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Battle Creek moves up from eighth to fifth, Wayne slips from fifth to sixth, and Norfolk Catholic improves from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fifth to fourth, Summerland jumps from tenth to sixth, Ponca remains eighth, and Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central improves from seventh to fifth, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from eighth to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is the new number one, Wynot remains fourth, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside is once again tenth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Nebraska men hosts UC Riverside at 8:00, the Creighton men entertain Kenesaw State at 8:00, the Nebraska-Omaha men visit Wichita, Kansas to play Wichita State at 7:00, the Northeast Hawks women are on the road in Concordia, Kansas to play Cloud County Community College at 6:00, the Nebraska-Omaha women are home against Creighton at 7:00, and the Wayne State volleyball team visits Marshall, Minnesota to play Southwest Minnesota State at 6:00.
Local Schedule: NECC at Cloud County CC at Concordia, KS (WBB-6:00); UC Riverside at Nebraska (MBB-8:00); Kenesaw St. at Creighton (MBB-8:00); Nebraska-Omaha at Wichita St. (MBB-7:00); Creighton at Nebraska-Omaha (WBB-7:00); WSC at SW Minnesota St. (VB-6:00).
Wednesday: The Humphrey St. Francis football team hosts Lawrence/Nelson in the second round of the Class ‘D-2’ Playoffs at 3:00. Pregame coverage at 2:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. Also, Howells/Dodge entertains Lutheran High Northeast in a second round ‘D-1’ contest at Howells at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Otero JC, CO 102 NECC 84 (MBB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 115 Detroit 99
Final Brooklyn 135 New Orleans 125
Final Houston 107 Memphis 100
Final Milwaukee 134 Minnesota 106
Final Phoenix 114 Philadelphia 109
Final Golden State 127 Portland 118
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 6 Pittsburgh 4
Final Ottawa 6 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Nashville 6 Detroit 1
Final OT Arizona 3 Edmonton 2
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Dallas 37 N-Y Giants 18