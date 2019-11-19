Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed atop the AFC West by picking off Philip Rivers four times in a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Daniel Sorenson picked off Philip Rivers at the goal line with 18 seconds remaining to preserve the victory and help the Chiefs improve to 7-4. Patrick Mahomes passed for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs, who also got scoring runs from LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.
The LA Clippers are 8-1 at home after Paul George hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds left to send the Clippers past Oklahoma City 90-88. Montrezl Harrell had 28 points and twelve rebounds off the bench to lead LA. George finished with 18 points after scoring 30-plus points in his first two games of the season.
Luka Doncic scored a career-high 42 points in his sixth triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks dealt the San Antonio Spurs their sixth straight loss, 117-110. Doncic also contributed eleven rebounds and twelve assists to go with the biggest shot of the game, a three-pointer with 26 seconds left to put the Mavericks up 115-110.
Nebraska volleyball team remains sixth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from 14th to twelfth. The 22-3 Huskers won two matches last week, sweeping Michigan State on the road last Wednesday and then clipped Iowa 3-2 at home last Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday when they visit seventh ranked 20-4 Minnesota. The 22-4 Creighton Bluejays swept two road matches in the last week. They topped Xavier 3-0 last Saturday and Butler 3-0 last Sunday. The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they host ninth ranked 25-3 Marquette. The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, and Wisconsin.
The Wayne State volleyball team moved up one spot to twelfth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 24-6 Wildcats went 2-1 in matches last week to close out the regular season. They won 3-0 at Concordia-St. Paul last Tuesday and 3-0 at home over MSU Moorhead last Friday followed by a 3-1 home setback last Saturday to Northern State. Wayne State will face St. Cloud State on Friday at 5:00 in the first round of the NSIC Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls.
The Pierce football team is going back to the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship Game for the first time since 2010. The Bluejays whipped Adams Central 54-14 in a semifinal in Hastings last Friday night. Carson Oestreich ran for 217 yards off 19 carries and five touchdowns and Brett Tinker galloped for 141 yards off 24 carries and two scores as Pierce ran for their total offense of 470 yards as a team. They led 20-0 at halftime. This year, the 12-0 Bluejays have beaten Norfolk Catholic, Arlington, Ord twice, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, Columbus Lakeview, Logan View-Scribner/Snyder, West Point/Beemer, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Chase County, and Adams Central by an average score of 49.7-12.6. Pierce will face 12-0 Wahoo High in the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship Game on Tuesday, November 26th at 10:15 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 6-1 on the season after a 2-1 week. They beat the Midland JV at home last Tuesday 73-51, topped Lake Region State of North Dakota 55-52 last Friday, and then lost to home-team North Dakota State College of Science last Saturday for the first time this year 61-50. The Hawks this season has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Midland JV, and Lake Region State. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through seven contests 65-55. They now get ready for a week in which they visit 2-4 Southeast of Beatrice on Wednesday, 3-3 Iowa Central of Ft. Dodge on Friday, and take on third ranked in Division II 5-0 North Iowa Area in Ft. Dodge on Saturday.
Local Schedule: Nebraska-Omaha at Univ. of Dayton, OH (MBB-6:00); Concordia at WSC (MBB-7:00).
Local Scores: Creighton 70 North Dakota St. 59 (WBB).
High School Football Playoff Scoreboard: Humphrey St. Francis 24 Falls City Sacred Heart 16; Pleasanton 12 Overton 6 (D-2); Burwell 28 Dundy County/Stratton 10; Osceola/High Plains 34 Cross County 30 (D-1).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final New York 123 Cleveland 105
Final Indiana 115 Brooklyn 86
Final Toronto 132 Charlotte 96
Final Milwaukee 115 Chicago 101
Final Houston 132 Portland 108
Final Dallas 117 San Antonio 110
Final Boston 99 Phoenix 85
Final Minnesota 112 Utah 102
Final L.A. Clippers 90 Oklahoma City 88
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Washington 5 Anaheim 2
Final Arizona 3 Los Angeles 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(3)Michigan St. 94 Charleston Southern 46
(9)Kentucky 82 Utah Valley 74
(19)Auburn 91 Colgate 62
(10)Ohio St. 86 Stetson 51
(23)Colorado 69 UC Irvine 53
(15)Utah St. 82 UTSA 50