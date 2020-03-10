Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The status of three San Jose Sharks hockey games, the NCAA women's basketball tournament at Stanford and one Major League Soccer game are in doubt after officials in California’s Santa Clara County announced a ban of all large gatherings of at least 1,000 people for the rest of the month in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Yesterday’s announcement came hours after the public health department announced the first death in the county from COVID-19. A woman in her 60s had been hospitalized for several weeks with the virus before dying. Six more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Santa Clara County yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 43.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has jumped from eleventh to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The 24-7 Bluejays won two home games last week by beating Georgetown last Wednesday 91-76 and upset previously eighth ranked Seton Hall on Saturday 77-60 to claim a share of the BIG EAST regular season title. Creighton returns to action on Thursday at 11:00 when they play either 16-15 St. John’s or 15-16 Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament at New York City. The top five are Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State, and Baylor. In other Creighton news, Marcus Zegarowski probably will miss the first game in the tournament because of an injury to his right knee. The athletic department announced the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury and listed him as doubtful. Zegarowski was hurt late in the Bluejays' win over Seton Hall on Saturday. He left the arena on crutches and had a noticeable limp at practice Monday. Zegarowski averages 16.1 points per game and was named to the All-Big East second team. Also, junior Denzel Mahoney earned the BIG EAST Sixth Man Award, a recognition voted on by league coaches.
Husker men's basketball players Cam Mack and Haanif Cheatham were recognized by the Big Ten, as the conference announced its 2019-20 awards yesterday. Mack was an honorable-mention selection by the media after averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in Big Ten play. Cheatham was Nebraska's nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for his contributions on and off the court this season. The Huskers open Big Ten Tournament action tomorrow night, as they take on Indiana. Tipoff is set for approximately 8:20 following the conclusion of the first-round game between Northwestern and Minnesota.
Nebraska-Omaha Vice Chancellor Trev Alberts announced yesterday that they will not renew the contract of head women's basketball coach Brittany Lange. Lange became the Mavericks head coach prior to the 2013-14 and guided the Mavericks to a record of 80-124 overall and 31-77 in the Summit League. The team's best finish came in 2016-17 when it finished 16-15 and fifth in the Summit League with a record of 8-8. The Mavericks won a first round matchup with South Dakota in the Summit Tournament before losing 84-82 to eventual champion Western Illinois in the semifinals. Lange joined the Mavericks in 2011-12 as the Director of Basketball Operations. She was elevated to the role of assistant coach for the 2012-13 season.
The Lincoln Journal Star posted their final high school girls basketball rankings. Class ‘A’ State Champion Lincoln Pius X is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. Class ‘B’ State Champion Crete remains first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, Champion North Bend Central is the new number one and West Point-Beemer slips from fifth to sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Champion Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, Crofton stays at number two, Ponca jumps from eighth to third, Oakland/Craig slips from first to fourth, BRLD falls from sixth to seventh, Clarkson/Leigh enters the rankings at number eight, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from fifth to ninth, and North Central falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Champion Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from second to third, Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number four, Pender remains sixth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from fourth to seventh, and Elkhorn Valley falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Champion Wynot is the new number one after moving up from second, Humphrey St. Francis drops from first to second, and Stuart falls from the rankings.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Wayne moves up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD stays at number one, Ponca remains fifth, Oakland/Craig stays at number six, and Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from eighth to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond stays at number two, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains third, Fullerton enters the rankings at number seven, and West Holt falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from fifth to fourth, and Randolph jumps from ninth to eighth.
The 25-0 Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball squad is zoned in on 17-7 Randolph in the opening round of the Class ‘D-2’ Boys State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at 9:00 AM. The Flyers are ranked first in the Omaha World Herald and second in the Lincoln Journal Star while the Cardinals are eighth in the Omaha World Herald and tenth in the Lincoln Journal Star. This season, Humphrey St. Francis has beaten Palmer, Heartland Lutheran, Riverside twice, Summerland, Fullerton twice, Wynot, York, Hartington/Newcastle, Nebraska Christian twice, Howells/Dodge, Burwell, St. Edward, Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Central Valley, Spalding Academy, David City Aquinas, Shelby/Rising City, Twin River, Wausa, Bloomfield, and Giltner. The Flyers are outscoring their opponents on average through 25 contests 70.3-37.2.
The Northeast Hawks men’s basketball team saw their season come to a close on February 24th after a 58-49 home loss to Marshalltown Community College in a Region XI Quarterfinal. The Hawks final record is 13-18 but lost eleven of their last 13 games. This season they beat the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, the Mount Marty JV of South Dakota, Iowa Western, Quakerdale Prep of Iowa twice, Marshalltown of Iowa. Northeast was outscored by their opponents on average through 31 games 85-84.6. They will lose Zack James, Daniel Akuei, Asher Scavella, Ben Moxness, Luke Rollman, and Emmette Page, who became the all-time leading scorer for Northeast.
The Clarkson-Leigh girls basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded last Thursday with a 20-6 mark after a 41-36 loss to Oakland-Craig at the State Tournament. They finished seventh in the Omaha World Herald and eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star. This season the Lady Patriots beat Madison, Winside, David City High, Howells/Dodge twice, Arcardia/Loup City, Shelby/Rising City, Columbus Lakeview, David City Aquinas, East Butler, Tekemah/Herman twice, Twin River, Lutheran High Northeast, Wisner/Pilger, Stanton three times, Logan View-Scribner/Snyder, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Clarkson-Leigh outscored by their opponents on average through 26 contests 47.5-34.7. They will lose Ashlynn Novotny, Kim Stodola, Reagan Settje, and Abby Brabec to graduation.
The Columbus wrestling team had a solid season by finishing fifth at the Class ‘A’ State Championships and fifth at State Duals. Adrian Bice (106); Blayze Standley (170); Anthony Deanda (182); & Kasten Grape (195) were second. Clay Cerny got fifth. This year, the Discoverers went 22-7 in duals.
The Norfolk High swim teams concluded their 2019-2020 season nine days ago after the girls placed sixth and the boys were tenth. The girls sixth place finish is the second highest finish ever for Norfolk girls swimming and best finish since 1992 when they finished sixth. A total of four school records will be replaced for the girls team and three school records will be replaced for the boys squad. The Girls 200 Medley Relay placed sixth in 1:48.27 setting a new school record. That team was made up of Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, & Courtney Flohr. Jacobs was fifth in the Girls 200 Individual Medley and Mason Olmer placed eighth in that event and set a new school record in 1:57.99. Kellen Carney finished sixth in the Boys 50 freestyle, and Harthoorn was fourth in the Girls 100 butterfly. In the 100 Backstroke, Harthoorn placed fifth in 57.24 and broke school record in prelims while Carney was third in that event 50.76 broke school record in prelims. In the 100 Breaststroke, Jacobs placed third in 1:04.93 and set a new school record while Olmer was second in that event in 57.30 and set a new school record. The Girls 400 Freestyle Relay finished fifth in 3:38.76 and set a new school record. That team included Harthoorn; Flohr; Olberding; & Jacobs.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, Nebraska hosts Northern Colorado at 4:05, Creighton visits Minneapolis to play the University of Minnesota at 6:00, Wayne State takes on Northern State at Auburndale, Florida at 9:30 AM, and the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team competes in the final day of the Bethany College Spring Invite at Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson, Kansas. Only eight holes were played yesterday due to rain.
Thursday: The Boys State Basketball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln and we have five games. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD takes on Doniphan/Trumbull at 7:00 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. In Class ‘D-1’, in games that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge battles Paxton at 10:45, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Fullerton at 2:00, and Osmond tangles with Southern Valley at 3:45. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis plays Randolph at 9:00 AM on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Northwood (MI) 9 WSC 4 (Bsbl).
