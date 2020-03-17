Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press. The Bills agreed to give up four draft picks, including their first-round selection this year, to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons. The trade cannot be completed until the start of the new league year tomorrow. The Bills also get a seventh-round pick in the deal.
The Dallas Cowboys and receiver Amari Cooper have agreed to a five-year, $100 million package. The 25-year-old Cooper has 5,097 yards receiving and 33 touchdowns in five NFL seasons since the Oakland Raiders made him the first overall pick in the draft.
The Oakland Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the Raiders’ deal with the former second overall pick in the 2015 draft.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has suspended spring activities. The NSAA released a statement yesterday saying all practices are suspended until March 30, and all competitions are suspended until April 2. Those suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant. The NSAA just held the Boys State Basketball Tournament to immediate family members and media only. The tournament stayed on schedule as professional and college leagues suspended play and canceled many events, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. In high schools, by last Saturday, eleven states had canceled their remaining basketball championships and another 15 had tournaments postponed or suspended.
National Junior College Athletic Association President and CEO Christopher Parker announced yesterday that the NJCAA has made the decision to cancel all spring competition due to the impact of COVID-19. Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play. Regarding eligibility for spring sports, no spring sport student-athletes who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation. Northeast Community College extended its winter break until March 22 to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to its students and employees.
Sophomore pitcher Ryan Obrecht was named the final 2020 Northern Sun Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week yesterday following his performance last week in Florida. It's the second time in his career that Obrecht received NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors. The 6’4, sophomore right hander from Omaha, fired two-hit ball over five innings in last Wednesday's 8-0 win over Northern State in Auburndale, Florida. Obrecht struck out five and walked just one batter while recording eight groundouts and three flyouts in the 21 batters faced. He finished the season with a 2-0 record in five appearances with a 1.64 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched. Wayne State was 8-7 on the season when the NSIC announced Sunday that 2020 spring activities were cancelled due to the corona outbreak.
