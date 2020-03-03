Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Miami Heat are the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season. Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points in the Heat’s 105-89 downing of Milwaukee. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and twelve rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from last season with 19 games remaining. The Bucks established a season-low for points, with Brook Lopez providing a team-high 21. Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed 15 rebounds but matched a season-low with 13 points on 6-18 shooting.
The NBA has told teams to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any item for autographs. It’s the league’s latest response in its ongoing monitoring of the coronavirus crisis that has spread to most corners of the planet. In a memo sent to teams on Sunday and obtained by The Associated Press, the NBA has offered ten recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus. Those recommendations include not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph-seekers. The NBA also told teams that it is consulting “with infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control” and infectious disease researchers at Columbia University in New York.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped from tenth to eleventh in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The 22-7 Bluejays lost their lone game last week at St. John’s 91-71 on Sunday. They return to action on Wednesday at 7:00 when they host 15-14 Georgetown. The top five are Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Baylor, and San Diego State.
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman has gone home to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably will miss all of spring practice. Coach Scott Frost stressed the focus is on Spielman's well-being and providing him with support. Frost anticipates Spielman back for summer conditioning. He led the Cornhuskers with 49 catches and five touchdowns last season. Spring practice begins in a week. In other Husker football news, former Nebraska offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles, who made the San Diego Chargers' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and stuck in the NFL for five-plus seasons, has decided to retire from the sport according to the Lincoln Journal Star. He announced his decision yesterday via Twitter, saying two major ankle surgeries last year played a major role in the decision.
The Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team had another successful season after finishing 27-4 and a perfect 20-0 record on its home court. Yesterday, Norfolk’s Kyla Moore, Beth Matas, and Emina Hadzihusejnovic were named First Team All-Region members, it was announced by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Moore led the Hawks in scoring with 16.2 points per game and was the leading point scorer in the ICCAC. She also hit 50% from the field and 41% from the three-point line. The Northeast women ended their season after a 92-57 road loss at Iowa Western Community College in the Region XI Championship last Saturday. The Region XI Division I Men’s Basketball All-Region teams were also announced yesterday and Northeast’s Emmette Page reached the second team and Daniel Akuei was named honorable mention. The Hawks finished 13-18 this season.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school girls basketball rankings. Millard South stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Crete is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian stays at number one and West Point-Beemer jumps from seventh to fifth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is once again first, Crofton remains second, Clarkson/Leigh enters the rankings at number six, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number seven, BRLD drops from fourth to eighth, Ponca slips from sixth to ninth, and North Central falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number three, Pender is once again fifth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops from sixth to seventh, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Wynot is once again fourth, and Stuart falls from the rankings.
Boys basketball district finals for the right to the state tournament are held across the state today. In Class ‘D-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Osmond plays McCool Junction at Central Community College in Columbus at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:10. Elsewhere, in Class ‘D-1’, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge faces Anselmo/Merna at Boone Central High School in Albion at 7:00, and Fullerton battles West Holt at Ord at 6:30. In Class ‘C-1’, O’Neill tangles with Adams Central at Central Valley High School in Greeley at 7:00. In Class ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s faces Hyannis at Valentine at 7:00.
BBB District Finals: BRLD 82 Twin River 52; Sutton 59 Oakland/Craig 56 (C-2); Humphrey/LHF 78 Elmwood/Murdock 43 (D-1); Humphrey St. Francis 64 Giltner 18; Randolph 47 Deshler 39 (OT) (D-2).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Utah 126 Cleveland 113
Final Portland 130 Orlando 107
Final New York 125 Houston 123
Final Miami 105 Milwaukee 89
Final Memphis 127 Atlanta 88
Final Chicago 109 Dallas 107
Final Indiana 116 San Antonio 111
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Colorado 2 Detroit 1
Final Edmonton 8 Nashville 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final OT (4)Baylor 71 Texas Tech 68
Final (12)Duke 88 NC State 69