Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best eleven three-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime. Lillard's previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn. His eleven three-pointers were also a team record. It was the seventh regular-season game of Lillard's career with more than 50 points. He also had ten rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season.
The Boston Celtics had dropped three in a row before Jayson Tatum delivered 27 points in just 29 minutes of a 139-107 thrashing of the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown each chipped in 20 points and Enes Kanter added 18 with eleven rebounds as Boston stayed a half-game behind the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after being 25th last week. The 14-5 Bluejays split two games in the last week falling at Georgetown last Wednesday 83-80 before beating Providence at home last Saturday 78-74. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday at 8:00 when they visit 13-5 DePaul. The top five are Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State, and Florida State.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Hastings remains at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Wayne stays at number seven. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again fourth, Ponca moves up from eighth to sixth, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from sixth to seventh, and Wisner/Pilger drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number one, Osmond moves up from fourth to third, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge drops from third to fourth, and Howells/Dodge stays at number eight. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart remains first, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, and Randolph moves up from tenth to eighth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard South remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Oakland/Craig stays at number ten in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’. Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, North Bend remains first, West Point-Beemer enters the rankings at number nine, and Battle Creek slips from eighth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is the new number one after moving up from second, BRLD is once again third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains fourth, Crofton stays at number five, and Ponca enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three, and Pender moves up from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Mullen stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis jumps from third to second, and Wynot slips from sixth to seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard South remains first in Class ‘A’ while Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is once again first, West Point-Beemer enters the rankings at number nine, and Battle Creek falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again second, BRLD stays at number three, Crofton remains fourth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from fifth to sixth, Ponca stays at number eight, and Clarkson/Leigh jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three, and Elkhorn Valley moves up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Wynot remains second, and Stuart falls out of the rankings.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Cross County Invitational in Stromsburg last Saturday. Central City was the champion with 283.5 points. They won by 56 points. The Knights totaled 165 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra (145) & Issac Wilcox (220) placed second. Francisco Mendez (160) was third. Kanyon Talton (126) finished fourth, Allan Olander (138) placed fifth, and Hugo Sanchez (132) was sixth. Smydra became the all-time winningest wrestler in Norfolk Catholic history with a pin in a dual win over Creighton last Thursday. This year the Knights have a second place, a seventh, a fifth place, and a tenth place finish. They are also 4-6 in duals. The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also visit Battle Creek for a triangular on Thursday with Pierce involved and then Madison for a dual on January 30th.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 4-8 on the season after falling on the road at Omaha North last Saturday 52-49. This year the Panthers have beaten Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln High, and South Sioux City while falling to Elkhorn South, Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, and Omaha North. Norfolk is being outscored on average through twelve games on average 57.2-55.3. They now get ready for this evening’s 7:00 home makeup game with tenth ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ 7-4 Lincoln North Star.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 8-5 on the season after dropping a home game to Battle Creek last Thursday night 66-59. This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, and Wausa while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, Omaha Concordia, Osmond, and Battle Creek. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average through 13 games 58.6-51.5. The Eagles are in a spell where they have lost two games in a row and three of their last four. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening when they visit 8-4 Walthill.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 18-2 on the season and have won ten games in a row and twelve of their last 13 after routing Marshalltown Community College of Iowa on the road on Sunday 97-47. The Hawks this season have beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, the Mt. Marty JV, Central of Columbus, Iowa Western, the Hastings JV, & Marshalltown of Iowa. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 20 contests 77.1-57.1. They return to action this week then they host the Midland JV this evening and they entertain the Grand View JV on Friday.
The Omaha World Herald top ranked and Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Oakland/Craig girls basketball team is 14-0 on the season after edging third ranked BRLD last Saturday 55-52 on Chaney Nelson’s three-pointer at the buzzer. This season the Lady Knights have earned victories over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Boys Town, Clarkson/Leigh, Pender, Howells/Dodge, Winnebago, Wisner/Pilger, Madison, Wilber/Clatonia, Centennial, Omaha Nation, Stanton, Elmwood/Murdock, and BRLD. OC is outscoring their foes on average through the 14 contests 60.6-28.7. They finished third in the state last year in Class ‘C-2’. Oakland/Craig’s remaining schedule includes road games at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Archbishop Bergan, West Point-Beemer, and Norris at Sokol Arena in Omaha while hosting Tekemah/Herman and North Bend Central. The Lady Knights will also compete in the East Husker Tournament in early February. Oakland/Craig return to action this evening when they host 9-5 Tekemah/Herman.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Pierce starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere in basketball, Norfolk High hosts Lincoln North Star starting with the girls contest at 5:00, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys are at Walthill starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women entertain the Midland JV at 5:00, and the Nebraska men take on Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin at 8:00.
This Evening: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys are on the road at Pierce starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: NC 53 Wayne 36 (GBB).
