Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have agreed on a deal for the former Green Bay coach to replace Jason Garrett. McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had announced Garrett wasn't returning. Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended with Dallas missing the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons. The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys' home field nine years ago. Green Bay made nine trips to the playoffs in his 13 years.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, Joe Ingles added 22 and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to six games by holding on for a 128-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for New Orleans but could not convert a driving layup attempt at the horn while being defended by Rudy Gobert. Pelicans players protested for a foul call on Gobert as replays on the arena video board showed body-to-body contact between the Utah center and Pelicans forward.
Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls 118-110. Doncic had eleven rebounds and ten assists for Dallas. It was his NBA-leading eleventh triple-double of the season. Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 26 points, who lost Wendell Carter Jr. to an apparent ankle injury.
The Omaha World Herald reports that one of the original members of Scott Frost’s Nebraska coaching staff is leaving for a new program. Jovan (Jo-vawn) Dewitt, special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach for the Huskers since Frost arrived in 2018, is taking a new role at North Carolina under coach Mack Brown. There, Dewitt will reunite with co-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, with whom Dewitt worked at Army in 2014 and 2015 as linebackers and special teams coach. Dewitt left Army to join Frost’s staff at Central Florida in 2016. Dewitt spent much of the 2019 season battling a form of throat cancer that caused him to miss part of spring practices and included significant weight loss and several stays in the hospital. On the field, Dewitt’s outside linebackers got a strong seasons from JoJo Domann and true freshman Garrett Nelson. Other players struggled with health or productivity, though. Special teams was a struggle. NU was one of the worst special teams units in the nation according to ESPN's analytics.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Lincoln Pius X is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from fourth to third, Oakland/Craig stays at number five, Ponca is once again ninth, and Lutheran High Northeast falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number one, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains third, Osmond jumps from fifth to fourth, Howells/Dodge slips from seventh to eighth, and Fullerton falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart remains first, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Randolph stays at number eight, and Bloomfield falls from the rankings.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard South remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is once again first, Battle Creek moves up from tenth to eighth, and O’Neill enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains first, Oakland/Craig jumps from third to second, BRLD improves from seventh to third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is up from fifth to fourth, Crofton jumps from sixth to fifth, Ponca stays at number eight, and Summerland falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family moves up from fourth to third, and Pender enters the rankings at number eight. In Class ‘D-2’, Mullen stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis jumps from fourth to second, and Wynot slips from third to seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard South remains first in Class ‘A’ while Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is once again first and West Point-Beemer enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again second, BRLD improves from ninth to third, Crofton stays at number six, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from fifth to seventh, and Ponca is up from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family moves up from fifth to fourth, and Elkhorn Valley enters the rankings at number eight. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is the new number one after moving up from second, Wynot slips from first to second, and Stuart drops from eighth to tenth.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 3-6 on their 2019-2020 campaign after dropping a home game to Lincoln Southwest last Saturday 56-46. This year the Panthers have beaten Columbus, Fremont, and Lincoln High while falling to Elkhorn South, Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Papillion La Vista South, and Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk is outscoring their opponents on average through nine contests 60.1-56.6. Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they host 5-3 Kearney.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 7-3 on the season after falling to Omaha Concordia in the Lutheran Invitational Tournament Championship Game last Saturday in Seward 59-41. This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, and Heartland Lutheran while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, and Omaha Concordia. LHNE is outscoring their foes on average through ten games 57.3-49.2. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they take on 0-9 Wausa at the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 6-3 on the season after a 55-53 home win over Winnebago last Friday night. The Lady Knights this season have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, and Winnebago. They are outscoring their opponents on average through nine contests 49-41.7. Norfolk Catholic now gets ready for this evening’s home game with Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner and the Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 14-2 on the season as they return from the Christmas break with a home game against 6-8 Central of Columbus on Wednesday at 5:00. The Hawks, who have won six games in a row and eight of their last nine, has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 16 contests 74.3-56.6.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team tied for tenth place at the Pierce Invitational last Saturday. Logan-Magnolia of Iowa was the champion with 242 points. They won by 61.5 points. The Knights totaled 58.5 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Kanyon Talton (126), Wyatt Smydra (145), & Alan Olander (138) finished fourth. Francisco Mendez (160) placed fifth and Caden Arens (195) & Isaac Wilcox (220) were eighth. This year the Knights have a second place and a tenth place finish. They are also 3-5 in duals. The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also host duals with Logan View this evening at 7:00 and Creighton on January 16th while visiting Madison on January 30th. The upcoming week includes a home dual with Logan View tonight, Friday’s Wilber/Clatonia Invite, and Saturday’s David City Aquinas Invitational.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic girls host Humphrey St. Francis at 7:45, the Nebraska men entertain Iowa at 8:00, and the Creighton men are home versus Villanova at 8:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team defends their home mat versus Logan View in a 7:00 dual.
Local Schedule: Humphrey St. Francis at NC (GBB-7:45); Logan View at NC (WR Dual-7:00); Iowa at Nebraska (MBB-8:00); Villanova at Creighton (MBB-8:00).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 99 Boston 94
Final Orlando 101 Brooklyn 89
Final Indiana 115 Charlotte 104
Final Philadelphia 120 Oklahoma City 113
Final Denver 123 Atlanta 115
Final Utah 128 New Orleans 126
Final Dallas 118 Chicago 110
Final San Antonio 126 Milwaukee 104
Final Sacramento 111 Golden State 98
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Winnipeg 3 Montreal 2
Final N-Y Islanders 1 Colorado 0
Final Edmonton 6 Toronto 4
Final Columbus 4 Los Angeles 2
---
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(17)West Virginia 55 Oklahoma St. 41