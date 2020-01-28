Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 28, 2020

An accident investigator looking into the helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and eight others says the pilot told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer. National Transportation Safety Board Jennifer Homendy says the pilot had asked for and received special clearance to fly in heavy fog just minutes before the crash and was flying at 1400 feet when he went south and then west. The fog was considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers. The NBA has decided it’s too soon for the Los Angeles Lakers to resume their schedule in the wake of Bryant’s death. The league has postponed tonight’s game against the LA Clippers and will reschedule it.
Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss tonight's 6:00 game at Nebraska. Coach Juwan Howard says Simpson's status will be evaluated again after that game. Simpson, a senior, averages a team-high 33.8 minutes, along with 12.8 points. He also leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game. Michigan has lost four straight and five of its last six, sinking toward the bottom of the Big Ten after a bright start in Howard's first season.
Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator. It's a position Pelini held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season. Pelini's hiring was announced by coach Ed Orgeron yesterday, when Youngstown State announced that Pelini would be leaving as its head coach. Pelini, who formerly was the head coach at Nebraska from 2008-2014, fills the vacancy that opened when Dave Aranda left the Tigers to take over as Baylor's head coach after LSU's national championship victory over Clemson. LSU's defense ranked third nationally the three years it was overseen by Pelini from 2005 to 2007.
The XFL season kicks off next week, and the league's eight teams released their official 52-player rosters yesterday. The Omaha World Herald reports that five former Huskers made the cut. All five were selected in the XFL draft last fall, though one, Jerald Foster, was taken in the supplemental draft by the Tampa Bay Vipers). The St. Louis Battlehawks will feature wide receivers De’Mornay Pierson-El and Brandon Reilly. The Seattle Dragons have wide receiver Alonzo Moore and cornerback Mohammed Seisay on their roster. The XFL season starts Feb. 8 and 9.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Hastings remains at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Wayne stays at number seven. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again fourth, Ponca stays at number six, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond stays at number three, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains fourth, and Howells/Dodge is once again eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and Randolph is once again eighth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard South remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Oakland/Craig moves up from tenth to ninth in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’. Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, North Bend is once again first, West Point-Beemer remains ninth, and Battle Creek stays at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is once again first, BRLD remains third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains fourth, Crofton stays at number five, and Ponca jumps from ninth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again third, and Pender moves up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Mullen stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and Wynot is once again seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard South remains first in Class ‘A’ while Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is once again first and West Point-Beemer moves up from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again second, Crofton jumps from fourth to third, BRLD slips from third to fourth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic improves from sixth to fifth, Ponca stays at number eight, and Clarkson/Leigh falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three, Elkhorn Valley moves up from seventh to fifth, and Pender enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Wynot remains second, and Stuart enters the rankings at number ten.
The Norfolk High wrestling team finished third at the Lexington Invitational last Saturday. Brayden Splater (160) placed second. Weston Godfrey (126); Josh Licking (152); & Austin Miller (170) finished third. Aaron Dittmer (132); Laikon Ames (195); Brayden Heffner (220); & Jake Jensen (285) was fifth. Hunter Mangelsen (182) got sixth. This season, the team has won titles at Fremont, the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships, and Sioux City East. Norfolk has also earned a third place and a fourth place finish. The Panthers, who are currently 23-3 in duals will host Fremont in a dual on Friday their own invite on Saturday.
The Howells/Dodge wrestling squad earned a sixth place finish at the Madison Invite last Friday and a third place finish at the Oakland/Craig Invitational last Saturday. Levi Belina got second at Madison and first at Oakland/Craig. Wyatt Hegemann was second at Madison and fourth at Oakland/Craig. Trevor Schumacher placed second at Madison and third at Oakland/Craig. Carter Throener was the champion at both events. Kyle Pickhinke finished fourth at Madison and second at Oakland/Craig. This season, the Jaguars have a second place finish, four third place finishes, a fifth, a sixth place, and a seventh place finish. Howells/Dodge, who is currently 3-3 in duals, still have the East Husker Conference Tournament on Saturday and the Clearwater/Orchard Invite in front of them.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 7-7 on the season after beating Neligh/Oakdale at home last Saturday 86-50. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Crofton, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, and Pierce. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored by their opponents on average through 14 contests 65.1-63.6. Their remaining home schedule includes a date with Humphrey St. Francis while visiting O’Neill, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Mid State Conference Tournament will be held starting on February 1st. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening when they visit 7-7 O’Neill at 7:45 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 11-10 on the season after dropping a 100-83 road loss at NJCAA 23rd ranked in Division I Southeastern Community College of Iowa last Saturday. This year the Hawks have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, Iowa Western, and Quakerdale Prep of Iowa. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 21 games 89.6-87.5. They return to action on Wednesday evening at 7:00 when they visit 13-11 Iowa Western Community College. The Hawks beat the Reivers on January 11th at home 89-83.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 9-7 on the season after a 53-41 loss to Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lincoln High in Class ‘A’ on the road last Friday 53-41 and then a 58-33 home loss on Saturday to second ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln North Star twice, Kearney, South Sioux City, and Omaha North while falling to Lincoln East, Millard West, Lincoln Pius X twice, Lincoln Southwest twice, and Lincoln High. Norfolk, despite the winning record, are being outscored by their opponents on average through 16 contests 47-44. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East while visiting Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast. The Lady Panthers return to action this weekend when they host Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘A’ 10-3 Fremont on Friday and then visit 5-8 Omaha Central on Saturday in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit O’Neill starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40. Elsewhere, the Lutheran High Northeast boys host Crofton at 7:30 and the Nebraska men entertains Michigan at 6:00.
Local Schedule: NC at O’Neill (G&B BB-6:00); Crofton at LHNE (BBB-7:30); Michigan at Nebraska (MBB-6:00).
This Evening: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys basketball teams are on the road at O’Neill starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls & boys visit Osmond starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Wednesday Evening: The Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams visit Iowa Western Community College starting with the women’s contest at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Cleveland 115 Detroit 100
Final Miami 113 Orlando 92
Final Dallas 107 Oklahoma City 97
Final OT Sacramento 133 Minnesota 129
Final Chicago 110 San Antonio 109
Final Houston 126 Utah 117
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Washington 4 Montreal 2
Final SO New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3
Final OT Dallas 3 Tampa Bay 2
Final Toronto 5 Nashville 2
Final Vancouver 3 St. Louis 1
Final San Jose 4 Anaheim 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (3)Kansas 65 Oklahoma St. 50
Final (18)Iowa 68 Wisconsin 62