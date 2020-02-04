Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs landed at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane carrying the Super Bowl trophy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the Chiefs because he flew Disney World in Orlando to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP. The party will continue tomorrow with a parade through downtown Kansas City and a rally at Union Station.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 Poll at number 21. The 17-5 Bluejays won their only game last week as they shocked previous eighth-ranked Villanova on the road last Saturday 76-61. Creighton returns to action on Wednesday at 6:00 when they visit 12-10 Providence. The top five are Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State, and Louisville.
Norfolk High has qualified for the State Dual Wrestling Championships for the first time since 2016. The Panthers are the four seed in the bracket and will face five seed Omaha Burke on Saturday at 10:30 the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The Panthers are currently 24-3 in duals this season and are coming off a fourth place finish at their own invitational last Saturday. Other schools in the Class ‘A’ bracket include Columbus, Millard South, Lincoln East, Millard North, Kearney, & Grand Island. Other Northeast Nebraska schools qualifying for the State Dual Championships include Pierce (B); Battle Creek (C); Plainview (D); Winside (D); Pender (D); Burwell (D); Elkhorn Valley (D); & Neligh/Oakdale (D).
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha South is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first, Wayne stays at number seven, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig is once again fourth, Ponca stays at number six, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond stays at number three, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains fourth, and Howells/Dodge slips from eighth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, Randolph is once again eighth, and O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at number nine.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard South remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Oakland/Craig is once again ninth in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’. Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, North Bend is once again first, West Point-Beemer remains ninth, and Battle Creek stays at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is once again first, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from fourth to third, Crofton improves from fifth to fourth, BRLD slips from third to fifth, and Ponca stays at number seven. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again third, and Pender stays at number seven. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is the new number one after moving up from second, Wynot jumps from seventh to sixth, and Stuart enters the rankings at number ten. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard South remains first in Class ‘A’ while Crete stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is once again first and West Point-Beemer moves up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is the new number one after moving up from second, Crofton remains third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic improves from fifth to fourth, BRLD drops from fourth to sixth, and Ponca stays at number eight. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three, Elkhorn Valley is once again fifth, and Pender improves from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Wynot remains second, and Stuart stays at number ten.
The Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament continues today with quarterfinal action. In games at Battle Creek, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, the 13-3 Braves entertain 4-13 Boone Central/Newman Grove at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00. The other quarterfinal game at Battle Creek has 8-8 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meeting 10-6 Pierce at 7:45. In quarterfinal contests at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School, 7-9 Norfolk Catholic plays 13-6 Wayne at 6:15 and 9-5 Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts 8-8 O’Neill at 7:45. The tournament will continue on Friday and Saturday. Elsewhere on the local docket, the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams visit Lincoln Southeast in a 5:30 dual
Local Scores: LHNE 51 Riverside 47 (BBB); LHNE 69 Riverside 23 (GBB); NECC 82 North Platte CC 44 (WBB).
Mid State Conference Girls BB Tourn.: NC 57 O’Neill 45; West Point Guardian Angels CC 59 Boone Central/Newman Grove 26; Crofton 53 Hartington CC 39; Battle Creek 48 Pierce 33.
Wednesday Evening: The Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams host Southeast Community College starting with the women’s contest at 5:00. Pregame coverage at 4:40 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Dallas 112 Indiana 103
Final Golden State 125 Washington 117
Final OT New York 139 Cleveland 134
Final Orlando 112 Charlotte 100
Final Boston 123 Atlanta 115
Final Miami 137 Philadelphia 106
Final Brooklyn 119 Phoenix 97
Final Memphis 96 Detroit 82
Final Sacramento 113 Minnesota 109
Final L.A. Clippers 108 San Antonio 105
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Florida 5 Toronto 3
Final Dallas 5 N-Y Rangers 3
Final Philadelphia 3 Detroit 0
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (1)Baylor 73 Kansas St. 67
Final (3)Kansas 69 Texas 58
Final (8)Florida St. 65 North Carolina 59