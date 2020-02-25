Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Vanessa Bryant offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter at a sold-out memorial service yesterday. Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles last month. Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa praised her husband's devotion as she addressed thousands of fans gathered at Staples Center. The ceremony began with performances by Beyonce and Alicia Keys, and the mourners included Lakers greats such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, plus other celebrities.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures to lead home-team Illinois past Nebraska 71-59 last night. Teammate freshman center Kofi Cockburn added a double-double of 15 points and ten rebounds. NU’s Haanif Cheatham led four players in double figures with 14 points and seven boards. Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo recorded a double-double of eleven points, ten rebounds, and two steals. The Illini, who led at halftime 37-31, improves to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten. The Huskers, who announced that Cam Mack was ruled out before tip-off due to illness, drop to 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten. Nebraska notched its first 20-loss season in program history and have now lost twelve games in a row.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has moved up from 15th to 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The 22-6 Bluejays won two games last week after beating previously 19th ranked Marquette on the road a week ago today 73-65 and then routed previously 21st ranked Butler at home last Sunday 81-59. Creighton, who has claimed five in a row, returns to action on Sunday at 11:00 when they visit 14-13 St. John’s. The top five are Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Dayton, and San Diego State. In other Creighton basketball news, sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named BIG EAST Player of the Week. The Massachusetts native averaged 21 points and four rebounds in the two wins.
The Northeast Hawks men’s basketball team’s season came to an end last night after being upset by Marshalltown Community College of Iowa 58-49 in a Region XI Quarterfinal. Emmette Page led the Hawks with 20 points and three steals while Ben Moxness scored 17 points in the loss. Craig Phillip led the Tigers with 15 points and ten rebounds and Quavon Blackwood netted 13 points. Northeast, who trailed at halftime 24-23, were outscored in the second half 34-26. The Hawks had beaten Marshalltown at home 16 days earlier 75-48. Northeast’s final record is 13-18 and dropped five of their last six and eleven of their last 13 games.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, in the C-2-5 Sub-District semifinals at Wayne High School, the Lutheran High Northeast boys face Wisner/Pilger at 7:45 with the previous matchup having Hartington Cedar Catholic taking on Crofton at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. At the C-1-7 Sub-District semifinals at Norfolk High, Battle Creek tangles with Boone Central at 6:00 and Norfolk Catholic goes head to head with Pierce at 7:45. Also, the Norfolk High girls visit Lincoln Northeast in an A-1 District Semifinal at 6:30.
Tonight: The Boys Basketball D-1-3 Sub-District Semifinals are held at Norfolk Catholic High School. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Clarkson/Leigh at 6:00 and Elkhorn Valley battles Howells/Dodge at 7:45. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 129 Atlanta 112
Final Orlando 115 Brooklyn 113
Final OT Milwaukee 137 Washington 134
Final OT Cleveland 125 Miami 119
Final Houston 123 New York 112
Final Dallas 139 Minnesota 123
Final Phoenix 131 Utah 111
Final L.A. Clippers 124 Memphis 97
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Columbus 4 Ottawa 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (1)Kansas 83 Oklahoma St. 58
Final (6)Florida St. 82 (11)Louisville 67
Final Texas 67 (20)West Virginia 57