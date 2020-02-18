Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought. Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway during the final lap. It took nearly two hours for NASCAR to announce Newman did not have life threatening injuries. Hamlin was criticized for celebrating his second consecutive Daytona 500 win. He says he was unaware Newman was injured. Newman is a 42-year-old NASCAR veteran. The series did not disclose the exact nature of his injuries.
Nate Laszewski swished a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as Notre Dame stormed back from a 15-point second-half deficit for a 77-76 victory over beleaguered North Carolina. Laszewski took a kick-out pass to the left wing off of Rex Pflueger’s offensive rebound for the game-winner. The Fighting Irish improves to 16-10 while the Tar Heels fall to 10-16. They are 3-12 in the ACC.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has moved up from 23rd to 15th in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The 20-6 Bluejays won two games last week after upsetting previously tenth ranked Seton Hall on the road last Wednesday 87-82 and then routed DePaul at home last Saturday 93-64. Creighton returns to action tonight at 7:30 when they visit 19th ranked 17-7 Marquette. The top five are Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State, and Dayton.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard North stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one and Wayne remains eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Ponca stays at number five, Oakland/Craig is once again seventh, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond remains second, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge stays at number three, and West Holt is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s remains fifth, and Randolph is once again ninth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard North is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first, Wayne moves up from seventh to sixth, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Ponca stays at number five, Oakland/Craig is once again sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Osmond stays at number three, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains fourth, Fullerton moves up from eighth to seventh, & West Holt falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, O’Neill St. Mary’s slips from eighth to ninth, and Randolph falls from ninth to tenth.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 7-14 on the season and have dropped two games in a row and four of their last five after falling in two contests last weekend. They lost at Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Grand Island last Friday 73-45 and then dropped a home game to Omaha Northwest on Saturday 84-67. This year the Panthers have beaten Columbus, Fremont twice, Lincoln High twice, South Sioux City, and Omaha Benson while falling to Elkhorn South, Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, and Omaha Northwest. Norfolk is being outscored on average through 21 games 59.2-56.9. They turn their attention to a road game at 7-15 Lincoln Northeast on Friday before hosting 8-14 Lincoln East on Saturday in their regular season finale.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 13-8 on the season after dropping a home contest to Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic last Saturday 65-61. This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, and Creighton while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, Omaha Concordia, Osmond, Battle Creek, Humphrey St. Francis, Omaha Nation, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average through 21 games 57.1-52. They are in a span of playing only two games in 14 days before their sub-district semifinal against Wisner/Pilger on February 25th. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 12-10 Howells/Dodge.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 15-7 on the season after splitting two games last week. They lost a 62-44 home decision to second ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Crofton last Thursday and then whipped Stanton at home last Friday 56-34. This season, the Lady Knights this season have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Boone Central/Newman Grove, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Stanton. Norfolk Catholic has lost games to Omaha Gross, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Pierce, and Crofton twice. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 22 contests 48.7-42. They return to action this evening at 6:00 when they face 5-17 Wayne in a semifinal game of the C-1-7 Sub-District Tournament at Norfolk High. The Lady Knights beat the Lady Devils on January 20th in Wayne 53-36.
Twin River is sending four wrestlers to the State Championships. At last Saturday’s C-2 District Meet at St. Paul, David City was the champion with 249 points. They won by 64.5 points. The Titans were fifth with 96 points. Ashton Johnson (2nd-106); Jaxson Jones (2nd-160); Rocco Gehring (4th-170); & Tucker Alexander (3rd-195) qualified for Thursday’s State Championships in Omaha. This season, Twin River has earned two runner-up finishes, two thirds, three fourth place finishes, and a sixth. They are also 12-6 in duals this season.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic faces Wayne in a C-1-7 Sub-District semifinal at Norfolk High at 6:00 and Battle Creek takes on Pierce in the other semifinal at 7:45. The Lutheran High Northeast girls play Howells/Dodge in a C-2-5 Sub-District semifinal at Norfolk Catholic at 7:45. Also, the Creighton are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to play Marquette at 7:30.
Local Schedule: NC vs. Wayne at Nfk High (GBB C-1-7 Sub-Dist. Semifinal-6:00); LHNE vs. Howells/Dodge at Nfk Cath (GBB C-2-5 Sub-Dist. Semifinal-7:45); Creighton at Marquette (MBB-7:30).
This Evening: The Girls C-1-7 Sub-District Basketball Tournament gets underway at Norfolk High with semifinal games as Norfolk Catholic takes on Wayne at 6:00 and Pierce plays Battle Creek at 7:45. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. We’ll also cover the final on Thursday. The Girls D-1-4 Sub-District Basketball Tournament continues in Battle Creek with semifinal games as Elkhorn Valley faces Osmond at 6:00 and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge tangles with Neligh/Oakdale at 7:30. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. We’ll also cover the final on Thursday.
Local Scores: Concordia JV 103 NECC 95 (OT) (MBB); NECC 88 Concordia JV 54 (WBB): NECC 10-2 Neosho CC, KS 3-12 (Bsbl DH); SW Baptist 8 WSC 7 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl); WSC 12-4 SW Baptist 2-0 (SB DH).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Arizona 2 N-Y Islanders 1
Final Florida 5 San Jose 3
Final Calgary 6 Anaheim 4
Final Vegas 3 Washington 2
Final OT Tampa Bay 4 Colorado 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (3)Kansas 91 Iowa St. 71