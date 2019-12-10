Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz have helped the Philadelphia Eagles move into a tie with Dallas for first place in the NFC East at 6-7. Wentz connected with Ertz for the tying and winning touchdowns as the Eagles rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit to beat the New York Giants, 23-17 in overtime. Wentz threw for 325 yards and a pair of TDs, including a five-yard toss to Ertz to tie it at 17-17 with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter.
Stephen Strasburg is staying with the Washington Nationals after accepting a seven-year, $245 million contract from the World Series champs. The 31-year-old right-hander received the highest deal for a pitcher in both total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. Strasburg won 18 games during the regular season this year before going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings during the postseason.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Major League Baseball draft is reportedly coming to Omaha in 2020. Since 2009, the draft has been held in New Jersey, at the MLB Network’s studios. But Kendall Rogers, co-managing editor of D1baseball.com, tweeted that the site was moving to the same city as the College World Series. According to a source close to MLB, the official announcement is expected to be made Wednesday from the league’s winter meetings. The draft will be held June 10-12, which falls between the NCAA super regionals and the CWS. In the past, the draft has been held during earlier rounds of the NCAA baseball tournament, with players sometimes getting drafted during games. The 2019 draft ran from June 3-5, with the first day coinciding with some winner-take-all regional final games.
The Norfolk High bowling team won the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championship yesterday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The Panthers swept their way to the crown, becoming the first team to accomplish that feat in the fourth year of the State Championships. They defeated Bellevue West 3-0 in the opening round, Wahoo 3-0 in the semifinals, and Millard North in the championship 3-0. Norfolk won the title match 201-147, 223-191, & 173-140. The Panther squad is made up of Kaden Sager, Daniel Thomson, Dylan Fuchs, Patrick Westby, & Brian Worrell. The field of competitors included Norfolk, Bellevue West, Millard North, Lincoln Southeast, North Bend Central, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff, and Wahoo.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 1-1 on the season after splitting two games of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic. They outscored Omaha Gross in Omaha last Thursday 85-69 and then lost to third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Grand Island Central Catholic in the championship game in GI on Saturday 78-39. The Knights have changed their approach to offense & defense where they play at a much faster pace on both sides and take shots in a more rapid fashion. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 1-0 Bishop Neumann.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 1-1 on the season after splitting the opening games of the 2019-2020 campaign. They edged Elkhorn South 40-38 at home last Thursday before falling at Lincoln Journal Star third ranked Lincoln East on the road on Saturday 60-33. Norfolk’s remaining home schedule includes games with Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Lady Panthers will play in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 27-31. They return to action on Saturday when they visit 0-2 Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Millard West in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 1-1 on the year after splitting two games to start the season. They beat Wisner/Pilger on the road last Thursday 43-38 and then dropped a 55-38 home contest to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining home schedule includes games with Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, and Creighton. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening when they visit 0-2 Twin River at 6:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of South Sioux City on the road and a successful performance at the Hastings Invitational last Saturday. The Panther girls & boys routed South Sioux City last Thursday 138-26 & 124-31 respectively and the girls won the Hastings Invite by 121 points while the boys finished third. Qualifying for the State Championships from the Hastings Invite were the girls & boys 200 Medley Relays. The girls team consists of Joslyn Jacobs, Katherine Meuret, Elsie Olberding, & Courtney Flohr. The boys squad is Kellen Carney, Ben Spray, Mason Olmer, & Nate Liess. Other qualifiers included Olmer (200 Individual Medley & 100 Breaststroke); Spray (500 Freestyle); Annika Harthoorn (100 Backstroke); Jacobs (100 Breaststroke). Norfolk returns to action this afternoon at 4:00 when they host Fremont.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ & Defending State Champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season after winning road games to start the year at Clarkson/Leigh last Friday 77-34 and Lincoln Journal Star tenth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Battle Creek 63-60 last Saturday. The Bulldogs went 23-6 last season and return three starters from last year’s team. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family returns to action on Thursday when they visit Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class ‘D-1’ 2-0 Howells/Dodge.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys visit Genoa to play Twin River starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere, the Nebraska-Omaha women host Northern Illinois at 7:00 and the Norfolk High swim teams entertain Fremont in a 4:00 dual.
Local Schedule: LHNE at Twin River at Genoa (G&B BB-6:00); Fremont at Nfk High (G&B SW Dual-4:00); Northern Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha (WBB-7:00).
This Evening: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball squads are in Genoa to take on Twin River starting with the girls’ contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Battle Creek girls & boys basketball teams visit Greeley to play Central Valley starting with the girls’ game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NECC 105 Peru St. JV 54 (MBB).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final L.A. Clippers 110 Indiana 99
Final Boston 110 Cleveland 88
Final Toronto 93 Chicago 92
Final Sacramento 119 Houston 118
Final Milwaukee 110 Orlando 101
Final Detroit 105 New Orleans 103
Final Phoenix 125 Minnesota 109
Final Oklahoma City 104 Utah 90
Final Memphis 110 Golden State 102
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 1
Final Columbus 5 Washington 2
Final Ottawa 5 Boston 2
Final OT Calgary 5 Colorado 4
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final OT Philadelphia 23 N-Y Giants 17