Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The New Orleans Saints rolled to a 34-7 win over Indianapolis last night as Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes. Brees threw for four more against the Colts to pass Peyton Manning's previous mark of 539. Brees came into the game already holding NFL records for completions and passing yards before helping the Saints improve to 11-3.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating league policies on performance enhancers and substances of abuse. Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. This is the eighth time Gordon has been suspended either by the league or his NFL team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 48 points and grabbed 14 rebounds last night, but it wasn't enough to stop the Dallas Mavericks from ending the Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game winning streak. Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 triumph against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Dallas was 16-41 from three-point range, including four each by Curry and Porzingis. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic because of a sprained right ankle, yet they still improved to 18-8 to stay atop the Southwest Division.
The Wayne State volleyball team ended the 2019 season ranked 13th in the final AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. It marks the eleventh time in the last 14 years that the Wildcats ended the year with a Top 25 national ranking. Wayne State finished the 2019 season with records of 24-7 overall and placed fifth in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 3-1 on the season and have won three games in a row after a 36-31 road win at Pender last Thursday. This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, and Pender with their lone loss occurring to Wisner/Pilger. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average 56.3-51.5. They return to action this evening when they visit 1-3 Norfolk Catholic at 7:45.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a second place finish at the Stanton Invitational last Saturday. Plainview was the champion with 202.5 points. The Knights totaled 70 points. The Knights’ Kanyon Talton (126), Wyatt Smydra (145), Francisco Mendez (160) were champions. Alan Olander (145) finished third and Noah Wattier (152) was sixth. Earlier in the week, Norfolk Catholic opened with a 48-33 dual loss at home to Wayne. The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Boone Central/Newman Grove on Saturday, Pierce, Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. The Knights will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also host duals with Logan View on January 7th and Creighton on January 16th while visiting Tekemah/Herman this evening at 6:00 for a triangular with Wisner/Pilger involved, Battle Creek on January 23rd with Pierce participating, and a dual at Madison on January 30th.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 14-2 on the season and have won six games in a row and eight of their last nine after beating the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota last Friday 95-54. Northeast this season has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through 16 contests 74.3-56.6. The Hawks return to action this evening when they host Central Community College on January 8th.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic boys host Lutheran High Northeast at 7:45, the Creighton men entertain Oklahoma at 7:30, the Nebraska-Omaha men are in Cheney, Washington to play Eastern Washington at 8:05, and the Nebraska-Omaha women are home versus Graceland at 7:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High wrestling team hosts Papillion La Vista in a 7:00 dual, and Norfolk Catholic is involved in the Tekemah/Herman triangular. They face the host team at 6:00 and Wisner/Pilger at approximately 7:00. Also, the Norfolk High swim teams entertain Grand Island in a 4:00 dual.
Local Schedule: LHNE at NC (BBB-7:45); Papillion La Vista at Nfk High (WR Dual-7:00); NC vs. Tekemah/Herman-6:00; vs. Wisner/Pilger-7:00 (Tekemah/Herman WR Tri.); Grand Island at Nfk High (G&B SW Dual-4:00); Oklahoma at Creighton (MBB-7:30); Nebraska-Omaha at Eastern Washington (MBB-8:05); Graceland at Nebraska-Omaha (WBB-7:00).
This Evening: The Pierce girls & boys basketball teams visit O’Neill starting with the girls’ game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:45 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Hartington CC 46 NC 40 (GBB).
