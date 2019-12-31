Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Jason Garrett remains the Dallas Cowboys' coach -- at least for now.  ESPN reports that Garrett met with Jerry Jones after the coach and owner/general manager briefly met with the players around lunchtime yesterday, but by the end of the business day, it was passed on that there would be no news conference regarding the coach's future and the owner's potential plan for 2020.  Garrett is scheduled to meet again with Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, Dallas' executive vice president today.  With talks ongoing, Monday felt like any other wrap-up to a Cowboys' season with players stuffing giant gray trash bags with their belongings, saying goodbye to their teammates, meeting with their position coaches and undergoing exit physicals.  Garrett's future, however, remains the Cowboys' most pressing issue.  His contract expires on Jan. 14, but after Sunday's 47-16 season-ending win against Washington, Jones said he did not have a timetable for a decision and did not seem to care that other teams, particularly in his division, would have a chance to start the hiring process before the Cowboys if he opted to move on from Garrett.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 23 points and ten rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks dumped the Chicago Bulls, 123-102.  The league's second leading scorer played only 27 minutes and sat out the final 5 ½ minutes because of the lopsided score after missing Milwaukee's previous two games due to back soreness.  Khris Middleton scored 25 points as the Bucks improved to a league-best 30-5.

After guiding the Northeast Hawks volleyball team to another trip to the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament for the fourth-straight year, sophomore Elley Beaver (Columbus, Neb.) and freshman Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) were named to the First Team Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska College Volleyball Team.  Beaver finished her career at Northeast recording 466 kills and 729 digs, while averaging 2.18 kills per set in 59 matches.  After recently being named Second Team All-American, Sanger concluded a breakout freshman season with 829 digs in 38 matches, while breaking the all-time season digs record.  Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.), Hannah Heppner (Stanton, Neb.), Caitlin Kumm (Osmond, Neb.) and MaKayla Davidson (Alliance, Neb.) earned Honorable Mention honors.

Checking out the local schedule for today, high school holiday basketball tournaments conclude across the state.  The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament concludes at various sites.  The Norfolk High girls face Lincoln North Star in the seventh place game at Lincoln Southwest High School at 9:30 AM.  Also, the Lutheran High Northeast boys compete in the final day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament at Wisner as they face Pierce in a consolation game at 12:00.  Also, the Nebraska women visit East Lansing to play Michigan State at 12:00 and the Creighton women are in Pennsylvania to play Villanova at 12:00.

Local Scores:  Nfk High 70 Lincoln High 63 (HAC BBB Seventh Place Game); NC 70 Battle Creek 60 (Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tourn. BBB Championship); Ponca 64 LHNE 56 (Shootout on the Elkhorn BBB Tourn.); Lincoln SW 57 Nfk High 36 (HAC GBB Tourn. Consolation); NC 61 Battle Creek 45 (Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tourn. GBB Championship); Wisner/Pilger 45 LHNE 36 (Shootout on the Elkhorn GBB Tourn.).

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION(equals)

    

      Final    Atlanta          101    Orlando      93

      Final    Washington    123    Miami          105

      Final OT    Minnesota      122    Brooklyn    115

      Final    Milwaukee      123    Chicago      102

      Final    Utah                104    Detroit      81

      Final    Phoenix          122    Portland    116

    

    

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE(equals)

    

      Final    Pittsburgh      5    Ottawa      2

    

    

           TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL(equals)

    

        (1)Gonzaga          93    Detroit                72

        (6)Baylor            83    Jackson  St.        57

        (9)Memphis          84    Tulane                  73

        (10)Villanova    68    Xavier                  62

        (20)Dayton          77    North  Florida    59

