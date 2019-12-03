Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Rashaad Penny scored two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks gained control of first place in the NFC West by defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 37-30. Penny tied the game with a one-yard run and added a 13-yard scoring reception that put the Seahawks ahead, 34-17 later in the third quarter. Kirk Cousins was 22 of 38 for 276 yards and a TD for the 8-4 Vikings, who are one game behind the first-place Packers in the NFC North.
Chris Petersen has unexpectedly resigned as head football coach at Washington after six seasons and a 54-26 record with the Huskies. The Huskies are coming off a 7-5 regular season and are bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership. Peterson will coach in the team's upcoming bowl game before handing over the reins to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains sixth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton drops from tenth to 15th. The 25-4 Huskers swept two home matches last week over Maryland last Friday 3-0 and Ohio State 3-0 last Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday at 7:00 when they host 20-11 Ball State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The 24-5 Creighton Bluejays dropped their semifinal match of the BIG EAST Tournament to St. John’s 3-0 last Friday. The Bluejays return to action on Friday at 4:30 when they face 17-11 Iowa State at Minneapolis, MN in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The top five remain Baylor, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Texas, and Wisconsin.
The Norfolk High boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they host Elkhorn South. They will then visit either Lincoln East or Lincoln Southeast on Saturday in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Panthers return one starter in Cameron Eisenhauer and other letter winners in Tyson Stelling and Isaac Heimes from last year’s 12-12 team. Norfolk will showcase home games with Elkhorn South, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 27-31 in Lincoln.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit Wisner/Pilger as part of the Northeast Nebraska Tip-Off Classic. They will then host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the second day of the tournament. The Eagles, who are under new leadership in coach Kenny Blank, return six letter winners that all have starting experience in Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt, Brady Jackson, Tanner Koss, Cort Mckeown, and Trystan Scott from last year’s 13-9 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes games with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Homer, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Omaha Nation, Creighton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Howells/Dodge. They will compete in the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament in Wisner December 28 & 30, the Lutheran Invitational Tournament January 3-4, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 10-11.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. They will then play the second game on Saturday at Grand Island. The team returns four starters in Anna Kassmeier, Hayden Wolf, Carly Marshall, & Hanna Neesen along with six letter winners from last year’s 11-12 squad. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Hartington Cedar Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Crofton, and Stanton. They will compete in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament in Tilden December 27-28.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad gets their season underway on Thursday, December 12th when they host Wayne in a dual. The Knights, who have twelve wrestlers out this season, returns fifth place Wyatt Smydra from last year’s State Championships and Francisco Mendez who qualified two years ago. The team will participate in tournaments at Stanton, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Pierce, Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also host duals with Wayne on December 12th, Logan View on January 7th and Creighton on January 16th while visiting Tekemah/Herman on December 17th for a triangular with Wisner/Pilger involved, Battle Creek on January 23rd with Pierce participating, and a dual at Madison on January 30th.
Local Schedule: Oral Roberts at Creighton (MBB-7:30); Nebraska-Omaha at Arkansas St. at Jonesboro, AR (MBB-7:30).
Local Scores: NECC 110 Little Priest Tribal College 88 (MBB); NECC 120 Little Priest Tribal College 53 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Phoenix 109 Charlotte 104
Final Philadelphia 103 Utah 94
Final Atlanta 104 Golden State 79
Final Indiana 117 Memphis 104
Final Milwaukee 132 New York 88
Final Chicago 113 Sacramento 106
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Buffalo 7 New Jersey 1
Final Vegas 4 N-Y Rangers 1
Final N-Y Islanders 4 Detroit 1
Final St. Louis 4 Chicago 0
Final Anaheim 4 Los Angeles 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(22)Washington 75 South Dakota 55