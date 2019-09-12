Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 12, 2019

The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby. The newspaper reported yesterday that the Bob Baffert-trained colt tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, one of the final prep races for the Kentucky Derby. The Times said instead of a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results.
Wide receiver Antonio Brown went through his first practice with the New England Patriots yesterday. Brown wore a number one jersey and a visor with his helmet while going through warmup drills with teammates during the small portion of practice that was open to the media. He has worn 84 throughout his previous nine NFL seasons, but that number is currently being worn by Patriots tight end Ben Watson. Yesterday's workout was held one day after Brown's former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. Britney Taylor filed the suit and says she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies. Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment on additional questions about Brown other than to say the team takes the allegations very seriously. Belichick also sidestepped questions about Brown's status for Sunday's game in Miami. Brown has denied all allegations through his attorney.
The big league single-season record for total homers was broken when Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar clubbed a three-run shot in a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the 6,106th home run hit in the majors this year, topping the old mark set in 2017. John Means limited the National League West champions to two runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings, one day after the Dodgers wrapped up their seventh consecutive division title.
The Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball program has released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule. The 15-game non-conference slate takes the Mavericks to seven states with competition from nine other Division I conferences. The schedule has three opponents from the Big Sky, two from the Pac-12 and one apiece from the American, Atlantic-10, MEAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt, WAC and West Coast Conference. It marks the second straight year UNO has faced multiple Pac-12 opponents. The Mavericks open their ninth Division I campaign on the road at Wichita State on Nov. 5, then make their home debut two days later against Midland on Nov. 7 at Baxter Arena. Coach Derrin Hansen enters his 15th season leading the Maverick program, toting a career record of 227-199. Nebraska-Omaha returns seven letterwinners from the 2018-19 squad, which finished 21-11 (13-3) and made its second Summit League Championship Final appearance in the last three seasons.
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will be sidelined the rest of the season with a neck injury, his second in just over two years. Coach Adam Gase said yesterday that Enunwa, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, is still undergoing tests and wouldn't speculate if the injury could threaten Enunwa's career. The 27-year-old Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck in training camp. He had bulging disks in his neck that required surgery. Enunwa returned last season and had 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown. He had just one catch in the season opener for minus-4 yards. New York traded a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to New England for Demaryius Thomas yesterday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school softball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first and Wayne stays at number ten. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury remains first, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from seventh to fourth, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the rankings at number nine. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first and Wayne stays at number six. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is once again at number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains third.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Channatee Robles of the Norfolk Catholic volleyball team. In the last week, the freshman had 17 kills and eight digs in a three set win over Pierce last Thursday. At last Saturday’s Columbus Scotus Invite, Robles added twelve kills and nine digs in a three-set loss to Bishop Neumann, had seven kills and ten digs in a two-set victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic, and added nine kills and eleven digs in a two-set win over Pierce. Tuesday night in a three-set victory over Lutheran High Northeast, Robles had twelve kills and eight digs. She was nominated by Coach Michaela Bellar. Congratulations to Channatee Robles of the Norfolk Catholic volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team competes in the first day of the Wakefield-Allen Invitational at Wakefield. The Lady Eagles play Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 5:30 and Ponca at 6:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic volleyball squad visits Wahoo High at 7:00, the Norfolk High softball team hosts South Sioux City in a single game at 5:30, the Norfolk High boys tennis squad entertains South Sioux City in a dual at 4:00, and the Norfolk High girls golf team participates in the Lincoln Southeast Invite at Highlands Golf Course at 9:00 AM.
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits St. Paul at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Pierce is on the road to play Ord at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NECC 25-25-21-20-15 Southeastern CC, IA 15-12-25-25-11 (VB).
