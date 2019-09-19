Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 19, 2019

In a battle of one versus two, it was the second-ranked Stanford Cardinal who was victorious with a 3-1 win over the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team in front of a school-record crowd of 8,632 at the Devaney Center last night. Scores of the match had Stanford winning 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16. The Defending National Champion Cardinal, who is now 6-1, never trailed in sets one and three and led almost the entirety of the fourth set. The Huskers fought back from down eight in set one to get within two points late, and NU won a back-and-forth second set that had five lead changes before Stanford took control of the match in the final two sets. Madi Kubik had a career-high 14 kills for the Huskers, who drop to 7-1. Lexi Sun had nine kills and 14 digs. Nicklin Hames posted fifth double-double this season with 40 assists and 16 digs.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team swept Ellsworth Community College of Iowa last night at home in three sets. Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 25-7, 25-13, 25-11. Elley Beaver & Brianna Bauer had six kills each. Jamie Bonifas dished out 25 assists, had ten digs, and had five aces. Josie Sanger dug up 13 balls in the win. Northeast improves to 8-6 on the season. In other Hawks volleyball news, after going 2-1 last week, including matches with two top-20 ranked teams, freshman Josie Sanger of Crofton was named the ICCAC DII Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week yesterday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school softball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first and Wayne moves up from tenth to eighth in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury stays at number one, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from fourth to third, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder drops out of the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first and Wayne stays at number six in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from third to second.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High football team visits Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Northeast at 7:00. In volleyball, Norfolk Catholic holds a triangular with Boone Central/Newman Grove and Stanton involved. The Lady Knights play Boone at 5:30 and Stanton at 7:30. Boone meets Stanton at 6:30. In other volleyball matches, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Wayne at 7:30, and Creighton University entertains Wichita State at the Creighton Classic at 6:30. The Norfolk High softball team is at Lincoln High in a 5:00 doubleheader and the Norfolk High boys’ tennis squad competes in the Millard North Invite at 8:30 AM. In girls’ golf, Norfolk High hosts their own invitational at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM. Teams participating includes Columbus, Elkhorn South, Omaha Marian, Millard North, Millard West, Papillion La Vista, Papillion La Vista South, Omaha Westside, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, and Lincoln Southwest. Also, Norfolk Catholic visits Battle Creek in a 4:00 dual at Fair Play Golf Course. In cross country, Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast participates in the Columbus Scotus Invite at 4:30.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Ethan Baue of the Wausa football team. In last Saturday’s 72-30 victory over O’Neill St. Mary’s, he had had 318 rushing yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns. Baue was also 6-8 passing for 76 yards and a TD. He also had two kickoff returns for 94 yards and a score, a fumble recovery returned for a 52 yard touchdown, an interception return for a score for 56 yards, and eight tackles with five being solo. Baue was nominated by Coach Adrian Alonzo. Congratulations to Ethan Baue of the Wausa football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln NE at Seacrest Field (FB-7:00); NC vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove-5:30; vs. Stanton-7:30 (NC VB Tri.); Wayne at LHNE (VB-7:30); Nfk High at Lincoln High (SB DH-5:00); Nfk High at Millard North Inv. (B. Tenn.-8:30 AM); Nfk High Inv. At Nfk CC (GG-9:30 AM); NC at Battle Creek at Fair Play GC (GG Dual-4:00); NC & LHNE at Columbus Scotus Inv. (G&B CC-4:30); Wichita St. at Creighton (VB-6:30).
Friday Night: The Lutheran High Northeast football team visits Wakefield at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Osmond entertains Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Iowa Lakes CC 11 NECC 1 (M. Socc.); NECC at Iowa Lakes CC (W. Socc.-Ppd. Lightning).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Ethan Baue of the Wausa football team.
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 1
Final San Francisco 11 Boston 3
Final Tampa Bay 8 L-A Dodgers 7 (11 Innings)
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Oakland 1 Kansas City 0 (11 Innings)
Final Cleveland 2 Detroit 1 (10 Innings)
Final L-A Angels 3 N-Y Yankees 2
Final Houston 3 Texas 2
Final Chi White Sox 3 Minnesota 1
Final Toronto 11 Baltimore 10
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 5 Washington 1
Final Arizona 5 Miami 4
Final N-Y Mets 7 Colorado 4
Final Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1
Final San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1
Final Cincinnati 3 Chi Cubs 2 (10 Innings)
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 0
Final New York 2 Portland 0
Final tie FC Dallas 0 Seattle 0