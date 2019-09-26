Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Milwaukee Brewers had a very productive day as they clinched a playoff berth and moved one game closer to first place in the National League Central. The Brewers won for the 17th time in 19 games as Ryan Braun's grand slam ignited a six-run first in a 9-2 rout of the Reds. Eric Thames also provided a first-inning blast, Keston Hiura went deep in the second and Trent Grisham drove in two runs without a hit. Jordan Lyles allowed two runs and three hits over five innings to help the Brew Crew pull within 1 ½ games of the National League Central-leading Cardinals.
Running back Melvin Gordon contacted the Los Angeles Chargers and told them he plans to report today, ending his 64-day holdout, sources confirmed to ESPN. Although he now is set to rejoin his teammates, Gordon expects 2019 will be his final season with the Chargers, a source told ESPN. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that if Gordon does report this week, he will not play in his team's Sunday road contest against the winless Miami Dolphins. Gordon and his representation also have to resolve how they will handle the fines that have piled up during his absence. He is under contract in his option (fifth) year of his rookie deal. The Chargers are ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing through the first three games without Gordon, averaging 112 yards a contest.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball squad upset 13th ranked in Division II Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in four sets last night. Scores of the match had the Hawks winning 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, and 25-16. Brianna Bauer had 18 kills. Elley Beaver recorded four blocks and two aces. Josie Sanger led five players in double figures with 30 digs. Jamie Bonifas dished out 48 assists. Northeast improves to 11-8 while Kirkwood falls to 13-7.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad won a home triangular yesterday at Norfolk Country Club. The Hawks shot a 297. Southeast Community College carded a 304 and Central of Columbus shot 353. Northeast’s Ty Heimes was the medalist after carding a 69 (-3). He won by two strokes.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school softball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one and Wayne slips from eighth to ninth in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from third to second. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one and Wayne slips from sixth to seventh in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains second.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team. In last Friday’s 58-24 victory over previously top ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast, he had had 425 rushing yards off 43 carries and five touchdowns. Erb also had a TD reception and three two-point conversions. He broke the school record for rushing yards, carries, touchdowns, and points scored in a game. Erb also led the Trojans defensively with 13 tackles with three tackles for loss. On the season, he has 577 yards rushing off 76 carries, twelve touchdowns, and seven two-point conversions. Defensively, he leads his team with 31 tackles. Erb was nominated by Coach Mike Hassler. Congratulations to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk High football team hosts Omaha South at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, in volleyball, Norfolk High visits Lincoln Pius X at 7:00, Lutheran High Northeast is at Pierce at 7:30, and the Northeast Hawks are in Ottumwa, Iowa to face Indian Hills Community College at 3:00. In other events, the Norfolk High girls golf team competes in the Lincoln East Invite at Highlands Golf Course at 9:30 AM, the Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participates in the Wayne Invitational at 9:00 AM, the Norfolk High cross country teams take part in the Gayville-Volin, South Dakota Invite at 4:15, the Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast cross country squads are involved in the Crofton Invite at Crofton Lakeview Golf Course at 4:30, and the Northeast Hawks women’s’ soccer team takes on the Concordia JV at Seward at 7:00.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Atlanta 10 Kansas City 2
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 5 Detroit 1
Final Toronto 3 Baltimore 2
Final Tampa Bay 4 N-Y Yankees 0
Final Boston 10 Texas 3
Final Chi White Sox 8 Cleveland 3
Final Houston 3 Seattle 0
Final Oakland 3 L-A Angels 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Arizona 9 St. Louis 7
Final Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 2
Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 2
Final N-Y Mets 10 Miami 3
Final Pittsburgh 4 Chi Cubs 2
Final San Francisco 2 Colorado 1
Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 4
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final New York City FC 4 Atlanta 1
Final Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Final LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Final Los Angeles FC 3 Houston 1
Final tie New England 2 Portland 2
Final Philadelphia 2 San Jose 1