Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 7, 2019

The seventh ranked Nebraska volleyball team shut down Northwestern in a 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 sweep last night in front of a crowd of over 8,000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers had 13.5 blocks and held Northwestern to a -.054 hitting percentage for the match. It was the Wildcats’ lowest hitting percentage of the season and marked NU's best defensive outing since Nov. 4, 2017 against Indiana. On the offensive side of the net, Nebraska hit an efficient .326, guided by Nicklin Hames’ 40 assists. Lexi Sun had eleven kills and hit .455, and Madi Kubik had ten kills and four blocks. Kenzie Knuckles led the back row with twelve digs. The Huskers are now 19-3 overall and 11-2 in the Big Ten while the Wildcats are now 10-15 overall and 1-12 in the conference.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team’s season has come to an end. The Eagles dropped a 56-22 Class ‘D-1’ second round playoff loss to Howells/Dodge last night in Howells in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Jaguars’ Levi Belina ran for 145 yards off 19 carries and five touchdowns in the win. Defensively, he had six tackles and a sack. Teammate Jacob Tomcak contributed a TD run and a touchdown pass. Trevor Schumacher added twelve tackles in the win. Howells/Dodge led 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 with 3:57 remaining in the first half. The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant threw two touchdown passes to Ben Gebhardt in the loss. The Jaguars improve to 10-0 and will visit 8-2 Osceola/High Plains in the quarterfinals next Tuesday at 6:00. Lutheran High Northeast’s season ends at 6-4.
The State Volleyball Tournament gets underway at various sites today in Lincoln, and Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast will both be in action. The 23-6 Lady Knights will meet 28-3 Wahoo High in the opening round in the ‘C-1’ bracket at Lincoln North Star at 5:30. Norfolk Catholic dropped a match to the Lady Warriors on September 12th 3-1. Lutheran High Northeast, who has won 13 matches in a row, will play 25-9 Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in the opening round of the ‘C-2’ bracket at Lincoln Southwest at 3:30. In other matches, Battle Creek takes on St. Paul in the Class ‘C-1’ Tournament at Lincoln North Star at 1:30 and Wayne plays Broken Bow at 3:30. In other matches in Class ‘C-2’, Wisner/Pilger goes head to head with Superior at Lincoln Southwest at 5:30 and Summerland takes on Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-1’, in matches at Lincoln Southeast, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Garden County at 3:30 and Wynot plays Falls City Sacred Heart at 5:30. Elsewhere on the local schedule, the Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team entertains Midland at 12:00 and the Nebraska wrestling team hosts the Nebraska Duals at 6:30 with Chadron State, Hastings College, and Nebraska-Kearney involved.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Levi Belina of the Howells/Dodge football team. In the last week, he has contributed to two playoff wins. In last Thursday’s 52-12 opening round home win over Homer, Belina ran for 219 yards off 29 carries and three touchdowns along with four receptions for 29 yards and two more TD’s. He also had three tackles with an interception and two fumble recoveries. Last night in a 56-22 second round home playoff win over Lutheran High Northeast, Belina ran for 145 yards off 19 carries and five touchdowns. Defensively, he had six tackles and a sack. This season, Belina has scampered for 1012 yards and 19 scores with two touchdown receptions. He was nominated by Coach Mike Spiers. Congratulations to Levi Belina of the Howells/Dodge football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: Midland at Nebraska-Omaha (MBB-12:00); Nebraska Duals at Lincoln (WR-6:30).
Friday Night: The Pierce football team visits Ord in the quarterfinals of the Class ‘C-1’ Playoffs at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. Also, BRLD is on the road at North Bend Central in a ‘C-2’ quarterfinal contest at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: NECC 107 York JV 76 (MBB); Nebraska 68 Alabama A&M 46 (WBB); Creighton 1 Georgetown 1 (Tie) (M. Socc.).
Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ High School Football Playoffs Scores: Howells/Dodge 56 LHNE 22; Burwell 50 Elm Creek 13; Cambridge 62 Neligh/Oakdale 14; Dundy County/Stratton 20 Fullerton 18; Osceola/High Plains 46 Creighton 32 (Class D-1); Bloomfield 50 Hartington/Newcastle 20; Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Clarkson/Leigh 6; Humphrey St. Francis 60 Lawrence/Nelson 14; Plainview 36 Johnson/Brock 28 (Class D-2).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Detroit 122 New York 102
Final Indiana 121 Washington 106
Final Chicago 113 Atlanta 93
Final Houston 129 Golden State 112
Final Toronto 124 Sacramento 120
Final Memphis 137 Minnesota 121
Final Dallas 107 Orlando 106
Final Utah 106 Philadelphia 104
Final Milwaukee 129 L.A. Clippers 124
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Detroit 1
Final St. Louis 5 Edmonton 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(9)North Carolina 76 Notre Dame 65
(23)Purdue 79 Green Bay 57
(18)Ohio St. 64 Cincinnati 56
(21)Arizona 91 N. Arizona 52
(11)Virginia 48 Syracuse 34