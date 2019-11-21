Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard combined with Paul George for 42 points in their first game together as the LA Clippers rallied to knock off the Boston Celtics, 107-104 in overtime. George provided 25 points and Leonard added 17 before blocking Kemba Walker's potential game tying three-point attempt. The Clippers improve to 9-1 at home by rallying from a ten-point, fourth-quarter deficit.
Luka Doncic scored 33 of his 35 points in the first half of the Dallas Mavericks' 142-94 laugher against the Golden State Warriors. Doncic was 10-11 from the field, including 6-7 from three-point range. He also had ten rebounds and eleven assists in his league-leading seventh-triple double of the season despite playing only 25 minutes.
The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball squad takes on 13th ranked 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in the opening round of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia this morning at 10:00. It is the fourth year in a row that the seventh-seeded Hawks have reached the event. Northeast last played on November 3rd when they defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa. They’ve won three matches in a row while the tenth-seeded Raiders of Grand Rapids have claimed eleven in a row.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Kage Heisinger of the Pierce football team. In last Friday’s 54-14 semifinal win at Adams Central, he was the team’s most dominant offensive lineman. Heisinger had 13 pancake blocks and six maintain blocks. He was nominated by Coach Mark Brahmer. Congratulations to Kage Heisinger of the Pierce football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: Nebraska-Omaha at Washington St. at Pullman, WA (MBB-6:00); Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Kentucky at Highland Heights, KY (WBB-6:00); WSC at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology at Rapid City, SD (WBB-5:30).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. This week: Nfk High’s Jared Oswald & Justin Grey; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Amanda Schultze & Dan Anderson; Humphrey St. Francis FB’s Eric Kessler, & Wynot VB’s Tammy Wieseler.
Local Scores: Southeast CC 92 NECC 87 (MBB); NECC 87 Southeast CC 58 (WBB); Nebraska 73 Southern 39 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Philadelphia 109 New York 104
Final Washington 138 San Antonio 132
Final Milwaukee 135 Atlanta 127
Final Brooklyn 101 Charlotte 91
Final Dallas 142 Golden State 94
Final Miami 124 Cleveland 100
Final Toronto 113 Orlando 97
Final Chicago 109 Detroit 89
Final Utah 103 Minnesota 95
Final Denver 105 Houston 95
Final OT L.A. Clippers 107 Boston 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Ottawa 2 Montreal 1
Final N-Y Rangers 4 Washington 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2)Louisville 76 SC-Upstate 50
(5)North Carolina 75 Elon 61
(16)Memphis 68 UALR 58
(20)Tennessee 76 Alabama St. 41