Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard combined with Paul George for 42 points in their first game together as the LA Clippers rallied to knock off the Boston Celtics, 107-104 in overtime.  George provided 25 points and Leonard added 17 before blocking Kemba Walker's potential game tying three-point attempt.  The Clippers improve to 9-1 at home by rallying from a ten-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Luka Doncic scored 33 of his 35 points in the first half of the Dallas Mavericks' 142-94 laugher against the Golden State Warriors.  Doncic was 10-11 from the field, including 6-7 from three-point range.  He also had ten rebounds and eleven assists in his league-leading seventh-triple double of the season despite playing only 25 minutes.

The NJCAA 16th ranked in Division II 21-16 Northeast Hawks volleyball squad takes on 13th ranked 30-6 Grand Rapids Community College of Michigan in the opening round of the National Tournament at Charleston, West Virginia this morning at 10:00.  It is the fourth year in a row that the seventh-seeded Hawks have reached the event.  Northeast last played on November 3rd when they defeated North Iowa Area Community College in five sets in the Region XI-B Final in Mason City, Iowa.  They’ve won three matches in a row while the tenth-seeded Raiders of Grand Rapids have claimed eleven in a row.

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Kage Heisinger of the Pierce football team.  In last Friday’s 54-14 semifinal win at Adams Central, he was the team’s most dominant offensive lineman.  Heisinger had 13 pancake blocks and six maintain blocks.  He was nominated by Coach Mark Brahmer.  Congratulations to Kage Heisinger of the Pierce football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Local Schedule:  Nebraska-Omaha at Washington St. at Pullman, WA (MBB-6:00); Nebraska-Omaha at Northern Kentucky at Highland Heights, KY (WBB-6:00); WSC at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology at Rapid City, SD (WBB-5:30).

Saturday Morning:  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East.  This week:  Nfk High’s Jared Oswald & Justin Grey; NC’s Kevin Manzer; LHNE’s Mike Wiederin; NECC’s Amanda Schultze & Dan Anderson; Humphrey St. Francis FB’s Eric Kessler, & Wynot VB’s Tammy Wieseler.

Local Scores:  Southeast CC 92 NECC 87 (MBB); NECC 87 Southeast CC 58 (WBB); Nebraska 73 Southern 39 (WBB).

Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week:  Kage Heisinger of the Pierce football team.

CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Philadelphia      109    New  York            104

      Final    Washington          138    San  Antonio      132

      Final    Milwaukee            135    Atlanta              127

      Final    Brooklyn              101    Charlotte          91

      Final    Dallas                  142    Golden  State    94

      Final    Miami                    124    Cleveland          100

      Final    Toronto                113    Orlando              97

      Final    Chicago                109    Detroit              89

      Final    Utah                      103    Minnesota          95

      Final    Denver                  105    Houston              95

      Final OT    L.A.  Clippers    107    Boston                104

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final OT    Ottawa                2    Montreal          1

      Final    N-Y  Rangers      4    Washington      1

    

    

          ---

          TOP-25  COLLEGE  BASKETBALL

    

        (2)Louisville            76    SC-Upstate      50

        (5)North  Carolina    75    Elon                  61

        (16)Memphis                68    UALR                  58

        (20)Tennessee            76    Alabama  St.    41

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard combined with Paul George for 42 points in their first game together as the LA Clippers rallied to knock off the Boston Celtics, 107-104 in overtime.  George provided 25 points and Leonard added 17 before blocking Kemba Walker's potential game …

Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State outscored Concordia University 51-34 in the second half with five players scoring in double figures as the Wildcat men’s basketball team recorded a 92-70 non-conference victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

UNO men's basketball falls at Dayton

UNO men's basketball falls at Dayton

Obi Toppin had 21 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Nebraska-Omaha 93-68 last night in Ohio. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 20, 2019

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team in the league, and Anthony Davis scored 34 points during the Los Angeles Lakers' fifth straight victory, 112-107 over the Oklahoma City Thunder last night.  James posted 25 points, 11 rebounds an…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed atop the AFC West by picking off Philip Rivers four times in a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  Daniel Sorenson picked off Philip Rivers at the goal line with 18 seconds remaining to preserve …