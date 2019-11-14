Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 14, 2019

James Harden delivered 47 points with seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals and Russell Westbrook added 17 points as the Houston Rockets claimed their fifth consecutive win, 102-93 against the LA Clippers. Houston led just 90-88 until Harden hit two free throws and grabbed a rebound before draining a three-pointer to put the Rockets ahead by seven. Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, twelve rebounds, and seven assists for the Clippers. Houston is now 8-3 while the Clippers drop to 7-4.
The sixth ranked Nebraska volleyball team posted its first-ever sweep at Michigan State's Jenison Field House with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Spartans last night. The Huskers swept the Spartans for the first time in ten matches, dating back to Nov. 15, 2013. Madi Kubik had 16 kills and hit .306 to lead the Big Red, which hit .296 and held Michigan State to .196 hitting for the match. Lexi Sun added nine kills and nine digs. Nicklin Hames had 34 assists, 13 digs and a season-high four kills. Libero Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 13 digs. Nebraska held advantages in most of the major statistical categories, including kills (46-37), digs (51-42) and blocks (7-3). The Huskers improve to 21-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten.
Nico Carvacho had 21 points and 19 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Colorado State beat Nebraska Omaha 80-65 last night in Fort Collins. The Rams led 35-33 at halftime. Marlon Ruffin had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks. JT Gibson added 15 points and Ayo Akinwole had ten points and six assists. Both teams are now 2-2 on the season.
Former Norfolk High standout and current Northeast Hawk Kyla Moore was named the ICCAC Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Moore shined during the opening week of the Northeast season. She averaged 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 57% from the field to help the Hawks rattle off five-straight wins. Moore also grabbed 14 rebounds and 15 assists in wins over Northeastern of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central and the Midland JV. Northeast heads north to compete in the North Dakota State College of Science Classic this weekend. They will face Lake Region State College at 1:00 on Friday and North Dakota State College of Science at 3:00 on Saturday in Wahpeton, N.D.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Becca Gebhardt of the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team. Last week at the State Tournament in Lincoln, she helped lead the Lady Eagles to a third place finish in Class ‘C-2’. Gebhardt finished with 67 kills on .322 hitting. She also added 53 digs, 42 serve receives, six aces, five set assists, and two blocks. For the season, Gebhardt had 470 kills on .305 hitting, 40 aces, 441 digs, 27 blocks, and 337 serve receives. She was nominated by Coach Kathy Gebhardt. Congratulations to Becca Gebhardt of the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Illinois at Denver, CO (Summit League Men’s Soccer Tourn.-2:00); Morgan St. at Nebraska (WBB-7:00).
Friday Night: The Pierce football team visits Hastings to play Adams Central in the semifinals of the Class ‘C-1’ Playoffs at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. Also, BRLD hosts Sutton in a ‘C-2’ semifinal contest at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Colorado St. 80 Nebraska-Omaha 65 (MBB); WSC 80 Nebraska-Christian 54 (MBB); Kansas 63 Nebraska-Omaha 48 (WBB); WSC 86 Peru St. 49 (WBB); Concordia St. Paul 2 WSC 0 (NSIC W. Socc. Tourn.)
