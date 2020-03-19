Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 19, 2020

The NBA is considering an idea that would have some players be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.
The Seattle Seahawks have added another piece to their offensive line and a potential starting right tackle after agreeing to an $11 million, two-year deal with Brandon Shell. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Shell started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Jets and played almost exclusively at right tackle. The 28-year-old was benched briefly last season, but started the final five games of the season. There’s also word that the Seahawks are bringing back former first-round pick Bruce Irvin, who would be a boost to Seattle’s pass rush.
The Creighton men's basketball team, picked to finish seventh in the preseason BIG EAST Conference poll, finished the season ranked seventh in the final Associated Press poll of the year. It's the best year-end finish in the AP poll for a Bluejay basketball team in history, eclipsing a 15 ranking for the 2002-03 club that was led by Kyle Korver. This week's seven ranking ties Creighton's best ever for any AP poll, tying the rank in January of 2017 and matched last week on March 10. This marks the eighth time this season that the Bluejays have been ranked, and seventh consecutive week. Kansas finished as the nation's top-ranked squad, just ahead of Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Noah Schutte of the Class ‘D-1’ State Champion Laurel/Concord/Coleridge boys basketball team. At last weekend’s State Tournament in Lincoln, he led his team to a Class ‘D-1’ State Championship. In an opening round 75-47 rout of Paxton, Schutte had 20 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. In a 65-49 semifinal win over North Platte St. Patrick’s, he had 28 points, 14 boards, and four assists. In a 76-31 rout of Southern Valley in the championship game, Schutte had 25 points, ten rebounds, and two blocked shots. He was nominated by coach Todd Erwin. Congratulations to Noah Schutte of the Class ‘D-1’ State Champion Laurel/Concord/Coleridge boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM. This week Joe Tjaden will recap basketball seasons with boys coaches Todd Erwin from Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family’s Joe Hesse, and Randolph’s Mark Anderson. Girls hoops will be a topic with Humphrey St. Francis’ Bryan Reichmuth, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Laurel O’Malley, & Northeast Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla. Also, Howells/Dodge wrestling coach Brian Jones.
