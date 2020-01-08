Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 9, 2020

As Jerry Jones sought the ninth coach in the history of the Dallas Cowboys, winning experience mattered. The Cowboys are entering their third decade since their most recent Super Bowl victory. And in introducing Mike McCarthy as coach yesterday, it was clear Jones believes McCarthy will get his team back to a place it has not been since 1995. McCarthy is taking over another iconic franchise in Dallas after leading Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in his previous job. He was out of football last season after getting fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers. McCarthy made the playoffs nine times with the Packers. Green Bay won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago.
The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team remained unbeaten in Summit League play after beating North Dakota last night 66-62 in Grand Forks. KJ Robinson & JT Gibson had 17 points apiece to lead three players in double figures for the Mavericks. Marlon Stewart led three players in double figures for the Fighting Hawks with 22 points and five rebounds. UNO, who led 39-32 at halftime, improves to 10-8 overall and 3-0 in the conference while the Fighting Hawks fall to 8-9 overall and 2-1 in the Summit.
The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Central of Columbus Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center. The Northeast men suffered a 96-79 loss to the Raiders. Ben Moxness led four players in double figures for the Hawks with 23 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Asher Scavella recorded a double-double with 16 points and twelve boards. Tre'vion Crawford led four players in double figures for Central with 28 points and six rebounds. The Raiders, who led 50-42 at halftime, improves to 10-7 while Northeast drops to 9-7. The Northeast women routed Central in their contest 85-58. Macey Kulhanek led four players in double figures for the Hawks with 16 points. The Raiders were led by Monica Brooks' 16 points and seven rebounds. Northeast, who led at halftime 46-24, improves to 15-2. They have now won seven games in a row and nine of their last ten. Central drops to 6-9.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Logan Booth of the Logan View wrestling team. Last week, Booth went 6-0 with six first period pins. The 195 pound wrestler won the Pierce Invitational last Saturday and earned a pin in a dual with over Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday. Booth is currently 17-1 on the season. He was nominated by Coach Dan Mowinkel. Congratulations to Logan Booth of the Logan View wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic boys host Wayne at 7:45, the Lutheran High Northeast girls visit Allen to play Wakefield/Allen at 7:00, the Nebraska women entertain Wisconsin at 7:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha women are in Grand Forks, North Dakota to play the University Of North Dakota at 7:00.
This Evening: The Pierce basketball teams visit David City Aquinas starting with the girls contest at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
